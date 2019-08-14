Calendar 8/15/19

THURSDAY 8.15

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JACKSON’S AND JULIA 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Special Julia Child-inspired menu in addition to regular menu. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

ARCHAEO CAFÉ: RESURRECTED FROM THE WAVES 5:30 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

FULL RIPENING MOON PRACTICE AND RITUAL 6:30 p.m. $8. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MAC SABBATH WITH OKILLY DOKILLY 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 8.16

TIDALLY UNITED SUMMIT 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $40 per person. Hosted by FPAN, speakers present solutions to rising sea levels and climate change. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. fpan.us/tidally

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING AND COOKING THE CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HBA HOME & PRODUCT EXPO 1 p.m. $5, free admission for kids. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BINGSU & CHILL: A POP-UP EVENT 3 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 30. Asher & Bee and Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After party from 9-11 p.m. Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with featured artist Austin Garcia. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 5-9 p.m. Lecture series from 6-8:30 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. wideanglephotoclub.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TIDALLY UNITED SUMMIT RECEPTION 5:30-7:30 p.m. FPAN Coordinating Center, 207 E. Main St. fpan.us/tidally

BIKE PENSACOLA AUGUST SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/bikepensacola

EVER’MAN COOKS: VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COLLECTIBLES & MORE SALE 6-8 p.m. $10-$15 admission. St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 1 St. Francis Drive, Gulf Breeze.

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

DRIVIN N’ CRYIN 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BLUE LEVEE 7-10 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2030 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.co

DEAR SILAS 8-11 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 8.17

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

COLLECTIBLES & MORE SALE 8 a.m.-3 p.m. $10-$15 admission. St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 1 St. Francis Drive, Gulf Breeze.

HISTORY, CLIMATE CHANGE AND RESILIENCY TOUR OF GULF ISLANDS NATIONAL SEASHORE 8:30 a.m.-noon. $18-$10 (ferry admission). Pensacola Bay Cruises Dock, 750 Commendencia St. Participants can also drive to Fort Pickens to meet the tour. fpan.us/tidally

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two sites—Wayside Park/Graffiti Bridge, meet at Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St., and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

DOGGY BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org

LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HBA HOME & PRODUCT EXPO 10 a.m. $5, free admission for kids. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. wideanglephotoclub.org

EAST HILL HARE & HOUNDS TIKI BEER MILE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $20-$25 registration. Pensacola Beach RV Resort, 17 Via De Luna Drive.

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cats and kittens from Animal Allies Florida. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Avenue. aaflorida.org

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE 12:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLOCK PARTY 4-8 p.m. Benefit for Gulf Coast Kid’s House. Live music, food trucks, kids activities, local arts and crafts and more. Pensacola Beach RV Resort, 17 Via De Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach.

THE BLACK MADONNA 4:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

FLAVORS OF PENSACOLA SUMMER/PROGRESSIVE DINNER PARTY 5-7 p.m. $40 per person. Henny Penny Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. See menu at facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

COUPLES COOK: COOL FOODS FOR HOT SUMMER NIGHTS 7 p.m. $60 per couple. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezlick.com

DOLCE AND DRAGONS 7 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2030 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION: TRIBUTE TO GUNS N’ ROSES 7 p.m. $12-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN 7 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW PHOTO WALK 8 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. wideanglephotoclub.org

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 8.18

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

POWER OF PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. wideanglephotoclub.org

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

HBA HOME & PRODUCT EXPO Noon. $5, free admission for kids. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

COLLECTIBLES & MORE SALE Noon to 5 p.m. $10-$15 admission. St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church, 1 St. Francis Drive, Gulf Breeze.

ALTAR CALL: SABBATS AND SEASONS 2 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: NORTH BY NORTHWEST 2 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

RACHEL OF WAYWARD SISTER 3-6 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2030 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

MAMMA MIA 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. The Modern Eldorados. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. cityofpensacola.com

MONDAY 8.19

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CRAZY CUPCAKES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

BUTTERCREAM TECHNIQUES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUESDAY 8.20

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

WHEN THEY SEE US SCREENING 6 p.m. Film covers the Central Park 5 case, with a discussion to follow. UUCP, 9888 Pensacola Blvd.

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LADIES CHARCUTERIE AND WINE NIGHT 6-8 p.m. $64.50. Bodacious Family of Shops, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon. 610 East Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Crosstown. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

WEDNESDAY 8.21

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LUNCH AND LEARN: TOTALLY THAI Noon-1 p.m. $25. Bodacious Family of Shops, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet-themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. pensacolahumane.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: SAVORING SALMON 5 and 7 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

AMAZING GRACE 7 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

BIZZY BONE, CARBON MONOXIDE TOUR WITH YBL SINATRA AND BLOODLINE HARMONY 7 p.m. $15-$20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

WOODSTOCK OR BUST Gallery night exhibit, extended hours to midnight Friday, Aug. 16. Decorate a depiction of a VW van. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

FAMILY SUNDAY: EASY WEAVING 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. $6 per participant over the age of 3. All ages welcome. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

THE ART OF MINXI On view through August. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/artofminxi

WORN IN/WORN OUT On view through Aug. 16. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

KEEP IT MOVING On view through Sept. 5. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on July 25. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Ever’Man Public Art Submission Ever’man’s Board of Directors has earmarked funds for public art pieces in honor of the opening of the second Ever’man store. One piece will be installed at the new store location on East Nine Mile Road. In addition, a second piece will be placed at the downtown store on Garden Street. The art pieces requested can be functional, educational and/or inspirational. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. For more details, visit everman.org/endowment.

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Graffiti Artists for Live Painting Legal Graffiti Zarzaur Law, P.A. invites artist proposals for Legal Graffiti, Foo Foo Fest Edition, a three-day live painting event that will attract locals and visitors that are in the Downtown Pensacola area for Foo Foo Fest in November. Visitors can watch three artists work on large canvases on the same wall and using spray paint just like the traditional “Legal Graffiti” fundraiser events during the monthly Gallery Nights. Consisting of three 6 feet by 8 feet vinyl canvases on the north-facing wall outside of the Zarzaur Law building. Three artists will be selected. Each artist will create one original piece using spray paint and will receive a $750 stipend. Legal Graffiti Foo Foo Fest Edition will take place Friday, Nov. 8, and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 10. The final pieces will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Gulf Coast Kid’s House. For more information, visit zarzaurlaw.com/legal-graffiti-2. Email bios (including full contact information), concepts (sketches) and artist statement to michelle@zarzaurlaw.com by Friday, Aug. 30.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.15

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

TANYA GALLAGHER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 8.16

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BEN JERNIGAN 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

GREG LYONS 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2

DUNNOTTAR & FRIENDS WOODSTOCK CELEBRATION 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com 811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 24. DJ Jeannine and drink specials. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TEQUILA BEND BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.17

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $10-$12. Free for students with ID and military in uniform. Celebrating Al Jarreau. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ROBBIE PAYNTER AND MEGAN DAVIS 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

DUNNOTTAR & FRIENDS WOODSTOCK CELEBRATION 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TEQUILA BEND BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.18

DUNNOTTAR & FRIENDS WOODSTOCK CELEBRATION 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI & SHE AND THE ITS 3 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN PUZAN 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

DOUG & JIMMY MUSICAL CHAIR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.19

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Featuring: Midnight Shepherds. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.20

BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DAD PARTY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.21

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MISTY ALLEN 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MEL KNAPP BAND 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

SAUCY FUZZ BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com