Calendar 8/22/19

THURSDAY 8.22

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

GIACOMO GATES IN CONCERT 6 p.m. $45 per person. Reserve your spot by calling 982-7320. 619 N. Baylen St. jazzpensacola.com

WINE AND UNWIND 6-7 p.m. $12. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

REZA EDGE OF ILLUSION 7 p.m. $35-$55. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SISTER HAZEL 7 p.m. $15-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FRIDAY 8.23

FLORIDA/ESCAMBIA COUNTY HEALTH OUTREACH EVENT 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Visit Pensacola Perdido Key Visitor Center, 15500 Perdido Key Drive.

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: KIDS’ KITCHEN 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BINGSU & CHILL: A POP-UP EVENT 3 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 30. Asher & Bee and Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCOTT RIGGS LIVE 6-8 p.m. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

DESTINY HOWARD 6-9 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

EVER’MAN COOKS: VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

A BROTHER’S REVIVAL 7:30 p.m. $20.50-$50.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 8.24

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Sanders Beach at 913 S. I St and Bruce Beach at 601 W. Main St. oceanhourfl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LINEAGE AND GENEALOGICAL SOCIETIES EXPO 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. West Florida Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 N. 9th Ave. wfgsi.org

$1 OR LESS END OF SUMMER BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Cats and kittens from Animal Allies Florida. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Avenue. aaflorida.org

BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Gadsden Street United Methodist Church, 901 East Gadsden St. gadsdenstreetmethodist.com

BEATING INFLAMMATION OF ARTHRITIS AND JOINT PAIN 2-4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

TESSA VIOLET 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: THE PUBLIC ENEMY 7 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S Adams St. For ages 18 and up. No partner required.

8FITTY HIP HOP VOL. 5 8-11 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

COMEDIANS DERRICK STROUP AND ALAN BROMWELL 8:30 p.m. $15-$20. Casks and Flights, 121 S. Palafox. stingerscomedy.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 8.25

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

$1 OR LESS END OF SUMMER BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: DIAL M FOR MURDER 2 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SKOPELOS DIAMOND JUBILEE 3-6 p.m. $40. Skopelos, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MONDAY 8.26

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CRAZY CUPCAKES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

BUTTERCREAM TECHNIQUES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

CRATE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

TUESDAY 8.27

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: TRISTAN DE LUNA, THE STORY OF OUR FIRST SETTLER 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon. 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSON GENERALS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. ClassX. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

WEDNESDAY 8.28

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EVER’MAN COOKS: MEAL PREP 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet-themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. pensacolahumane.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

JOE HOBBS’ SECONDS SALE 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. thejoehobbs.com

OPEN STUDIO: WATERCOLOR MEDITATION 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. $6 per person, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

SWERVE DANCE COMPANY AT ARTEL 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

THE ART OF MINXI On view through August. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/artofminxi

OPPOSITES ATTRACT On view through Aug. 24. First City Art, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

KEEP IT MOVING On view through Sept. 5. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

THEM DAMNED PICTURES: A HISTORY OF POLITICAL CARTOONS On view through Sept. 15. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

TERMINAL: PHOTOGRAPHIC ORIENTATIONS FROM STIEGLITZ TO STASIECZEK On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on July 25. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesigns

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Graffiti Artists for Live Painting Legal Graffiti Zarzaur Law, P.A. invites artist proposals for Legal Graffiti, Foo Foo Fest Edition, a three-day live painting event that will attract locals and visitors that are in the Downtown Pensacola area for Foo Foo Fest in November. Visitors can watch three artists work on large canvases on the same wall using spray paint just like the traditional “Legal Graffiti” fundraiser events during the monthly Gallery Nights, consisting of three 6-feet-by-8-feet vinyl canvases on the north-facing wall outside of the Zarzaur Law building. Three artists will be selected. Each artist will create one original piece using spray paint and will receive a $750 stipend. Legal Graffiti, Foo Foo Fest Edition will take place Friday, Nov. 8, and conclude on Sunday, Nov. 10. The final pieces will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for Gulf Coast Kid’s House. For more information, visit zarzaurlaw.com/legal-graffiti-2. Email bios (including full contact information), concepts (sketches) and artist statement to michelle@zarzaurlaw.com by Friday, Aug. 30.

———————————————————————————————————-

Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingc

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacol

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.22

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

BEYON THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

NATHAN MULKEY BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ JOSEPH PFFEIFER 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 8.23

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

JACK GRIMLEY 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BON BON VIVANT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

THREE BEAN SOUP 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 24. DJ Jeannine and drink specials. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DMAN 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.24

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BON BON VIVANT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CADILLAC ATTACK 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE SIX PIECE SUITS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DMAN 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.25

BILL BARROW’S WESTSIDE PLAYERS JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JON RONIGER & THE GOOD FOR NOTHING BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

CROSSTOWN 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN PUZAN 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.26

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Featuring Max McCann Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



TUESDAY 8.27

JON RONIGER & THE GOOD FOR NOTHING BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Featuring: Isabel Peterson. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 8.28

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DENIS D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FALSE IDENTITY 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

SAUCY FUZZ BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com