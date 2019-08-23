Blooming Violet

By Savannah Evanoff

Tessa Violet is on the rise.

The indie pop musician—and her striking bright yellow hair—first captured attention with the ultra cute love song “Crush.” She then garnered more fans with two more playful singles, “Bad Ideas” and “I Like (the idea of) You”—and their remixes as a sneak peek of what’s to come on her forthcoming album “Bad Ideas.”

In advance of her upcoming show at Vinyl Music Hall, Violet did an email interview with Inweekly about her songwriting strategy, keeping it real with fans and how to hammer things out with social media.

INWEEKLY: In your music videos and vlogs, you seem so authentic and goofy. Have you ever found it difficult to put yourself out there like that? Do you think it helps fans connect better to your music?

VIOLET: I only share what feels authentic and genuine to share. If that’s a funny moment, or something more vulnerable, either way when it feels right it feels right. I had seasons years ago where I was having a hard time but felt like I needed to be someone else online. I just don’t do that anymore. Some seasons are for sharing, some aren’t, and that’s fine. Speak your truth. As to if it helps fans connect better to your music, I couldn’t say. I think the music stands on its own.

INWEEKLY: What advice would you give other people regarding vlogging and social media?

VIOLET: Do what’s genuine for you. There’s a lot of pressure, especially as an artist to have a social media presence. But, if you hate doing it, that shows. Social media is neither negative nor positive. It’s a tool; it depends how you use it. If you use a hammer to get a nail in a wall, you’re going to have a positive experience. If you use it to knock your knee caps, probably not so much. Social media was a lifeline for me when I was isolated as a kid, but also has been an unhelpful crutch when it was time for me to be more present. Do what makes sense for you. There’s a lot of fun to be had online.

INWEEKLY: “I Like (the idea of) You” has a cool vibe. Have you been performing that one? If so, has it been fun to create on stage?

VIOLET: Yes, we play it first in my show! I’m playing guitar though not dancing.

INWEEKLY: “Bad Ideas” is a popular track. What do you think makes it so relatable?

VIOLET: It’s awesome to hear that it’s resonating. It was a vulnerable thing to share, and I was afraid it was just me.

INWEEKLY: Can you tell me about the meaning behind “Crush”?

VIOLET: Sometimes it just really do be like that.

INWEEKLY: What message do you hope people get from your newest released music?

VIOLET: I don’t write music with the intent to have a message. Just to help myself work through and untangle my own things. If it resonates with people and they take something from it, then that’s a blessing for me as well as them, but I don’t want to dictate what people need to take from it.

INWEEKLY: I noticed you released a few remixes to your songs. What’s it like hearing different versions of your music?

VIOLET: They’re so good!

INWEEKLY: In what direction do you hope to take your music? Is there a vision you have for how it will develop lyrically or musically?

VIOLET: I really like my music and the way I write, how it’s so personal, I’d like to continue to develop more lyrical moments that knock the breath out of me and more musical moments that get me on my feet.

INWEEKLY: Have you ever been to this area before? Are you a beach person?

VIOLET: I’ve never been to Pensacola. Depends on the beach for me, but this is an especially beautiful beach.

INWEEKLY: Are there any female musicians (past or present) that give you inspiration?

VIOLET: Taylor Swift, Lorde, Haley Williams, Jess Bowen, Dodie, Orla Gartland, Lauren Aquilina, Chloe Lilac, Beach Bunny and I’m sure a million others I can’t think of right now.

TESSA VIOLET

WHAT: Tessa Violet with Daysormay

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24

WHERE: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox

COST: $15

DETAILS: vinylmusichall.com