News of the Weird 8/29/19

Fowl! An upscale neighborhood near the Ibis Golf and Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, is all a-flutter over some unwelcome guests: dozens of black vultures. The Palm Beach Post reports that a New York family can no longer visit the $700,000 vacation home they bought earlier this year because the birds have defecated and vomited all around it, leaving a smell “like a thousand rotting corpses,” claimed homeowner Siobhan Casimano. Homeowner Cheryl Katz put out fake owls with moving heads and blinking red lights for eyes to scare off the birds, but she said the vultures “ripped the heads off.” Katz had to summon police when the vultures became trapped in her pool enclosure and attacked each other: “Blood was everywhere,” she told the Post. Katz and other homeowners blame the invasion on a neighbor who feeds wildlife, supplying bags of dog food, roasted chicken and trays of sandwiches for their enjoyment. Neighborhood association president Gordon Holness told the Post the neighbor has been issued a warning, but the migratory birds are protected by federal law.

Spoiled A young man identified only as Akash, in Yamunanagar, Haryana state in northern India, received a brand-new BMW from his parents for his birthday, reported Fox News on Aug. 12. But Akash, who had nagged his parents for a Jaguar instead, told police the BMW was “a little small for him and his friends inside.” So he pushed the new vehicle into a river, where it sank into deep water and had to be pulled out with a crane. “The youth was arrogant and kept insisting that he be given a Jaguar,” police said. “We could only afford to give him a BMW,” said his father. “We never imagined he would do anything like this.”

Second Thoughts Maybe his conscience got the better of him. On Aug. 13, according to WTAE, a man in a wheelchair approached a teller at a First National Bank on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The man, thought to be in his 60s, handed the teller a note demanding cash, but then “suddenly abandoned his robbery attempt and exited the bank,” a police statement read. Police and FBI agents were on the lookout for the reluctant robber, but there were no photographs or video of him to aid them.

Strange Obsession Washington State Highway Patrol Sgt. Kyle Smith stopped along Highway 518 near Seattle on Aug. 13 to see if a car parked on the shoulder needed assistance. Instead, according to the Associated Press, he observed the driver inside with eight mobile phones, neatly arranged in a blue foam square, all playing Pokemon Go. Smith did not issue a ticket to the driver, but he did warn him to put the phones away and move along, as the shoulder is meant only for emergency stops.

What’s in a Name? Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel brought the town of Dildo, Newfoundland and Labrador, continent-wide attention in mid-August when he gifted the community a Hollywood-style sign installed on a hill above the town. Soon, Canadian adult toy company Our Pleasure posted a video to Facebook featuring some of its products in front of the sign and at other locations around the town, reported The Telegram, inciting anger among some residents. “They went too far with this,” said Andrew Pretty, a member of the town’s local service district committee. “They had one picture right next to the playground … it’s not right.” Our Pleasure owner Cathy Daniels described the video as “more of a fun video,” but townspeople don’t see the humor. They are circulating a petition asking Our Pleasure not to use photos of Dildo for its advertising and social media campaigns.

