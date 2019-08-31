Brew-stories

By Jeremy Morrison

Every brewery has a story. Maybe more than one. And Micro Bros is aiming to tell those stories.

Micro Bros is Jared Michael Cramblet and Jarrod Michael Moxley. The duo has plans to visit breweries around the United States and dig into the stories and culture surrounding the establishments.

“Think Bourdain meets beer,” said Cramblet. “Not that we’d ever be bold enough to compare ourselves and sense of storytelling to that of Bourdain, but we hope to bring some of those same feelings of adventure and curiosity to the show.”

Micro Bros is a venture from Northwest Florida-based production company Lensea Film and will be shooting a pilot episode at Sweetwater Brewery in Atlanta.

“It’s an idea I’ve had for a while,” Cramblet explained recently.

The concept of the show is based on sharing insightful or interesting stories associated with different breweries. Sweetwater, for example, has a charity beer called Second Helping, the proceeds of which go to support an organization called the Giving Kitchen, which works to help support service industry employees who find themselves missing work due to health issues.

“I really dig what the Giving Kitchen does, so I think that’s a cool story,” Cramblet said, adding that he knew someone who personally benefitted from the aid offered by the organization. “He’s a chef and he broke his leg and he was out for eight weeks.”

The Micro Bros pilot will be shot in November with hopes of having a final product ready for interested networks or streaming services to look at early next year. Although the pilot is fully funded, the Micro Bros team will be doing a crowdfunding campaign to raise money to pay for post-production costs, marketing and film festival entry fees.

That crowdfunding campaign will launch on Kickstarter Sept. 1.

Details: kickstarter.com/profile/microbros