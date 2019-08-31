Passport to Beer

By Jeremy Morrison
When he’s not teaching high school biology, Andrew Marr can be found running trivia night events around Pensacola.
“I mostly do it at breweries,” he said of the trivia events.
While game night participants might be knowledgeable about a particular strain of trivia, Marr found that they typically were not that aware of the area’s brewery landscape. They were familiar with the brewery they frequented but not with the growing field of other watering holes.
“It was kind of a surprise,” Marr said. “I really wanted to put together something that was like a compendium of these breweries.”
After visiting friends in Tampa—a brewery haven—the trivia host got turned on to the concept of a brewery passport—a booklet of coupons for an array of area breweries. He knew the passport concept would work in Northwest Florida.
Once he got the ball rolling, the Northwest Florida Brewery Passport fell together pretty easily. In total, more than 20 regional breweries are participating.
“It appealed to so many of them,” Marr said. “It really came together organically, people calling me and saying, ‘Hey, can I be a part of this?’”
The brewery passports will be debuted at the Emerald Coast Beer Festival next weekend. Each book costs $25, with a dollar from the sale of each book going to help the Sea Turtle Conservancy.
Details: facebook.com/uselessknowledgetrivia
—Participating Breweries—
Pensacola Bay Brewery
Big Top Brewing Company Pensacola
Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten
A Little Madness Brewery
The 5 Barrel Brewery
Gulf Coast Brewing
Alga Beer Company
Coastal County Brewing Company
Brew Angels Brewery
Beardless Brewhaus
Ye Olde Brothers Brewery
St Michael’s Brewing Company
Strange Colt Brewery
3rd Planet Brewing – The Launchpad
3rd Planet Brewing – The Mothership
Props Ale House
Props Brewery & Grill
Props Craft Brewing & Taproom
Destin Brewery
Salty Oak Brewing Company