Passport to Beer

By Jeremy Morrison

When he’s not teaching high school biology, Andrew Marr can be found running trivia night events around Pensacola.

“I mostly do it at breweries,” he said of the trivia events.

While game night participants might be knowledgeable about a particular strain of trivia, Marr found that they typically were not that aware of the area’s brewery landscape. They were familiar with the brewery they frequented but not with the growing field of other watering holes.

“It was kind of a surprise,” Marr said. “I really wanted to put together something that was like a compendium of these breweries.”

After visiting friends in Tampa—a brewery haven—the trivia host got turned on to the concept of a brewery passport—a booklet of coupons for an array of area breweries. He knew the passport concept would work in Northwest Florida.

Once he got the ball rolling, the Northwest Florida Brewery Passport fell together pretty easily. In total, more than 20 regional breweries are participating.

“It appealed to so many of them,” Marr said. “It really came together organically, people calling me and saying, ‘Hey, can I be a part of this?’”

The brewery passports will be debuted at the Emerald Coast Beer Festival next weekend. Each book costs $25, with a dollar from the sale of each book going to help the Sea Turtle Conservancy.

Details: facebook.com/uselessknowledgetrivia

—Participating Breweries—

Pensacola Bay Brewery

Big Top Brewing Company Pensacola

Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten

A Little Madness Brewery

The 5 Barrel Brewery

Gulf Coast Brewing

Alga Beer Company

Coastal County Brewing Company

Brew Angels Brewery

Beardless Brewhaus

Ye Olde Brothers Brewery

St Michael’s Brewing Company

Strange Colt Brewery

3rd Planet Brewing – The Launchpad

3rd Planet Brewing – The Mothership

Props Ale House

Props Brewery & Grill

Props Craft Brewing & Taproom

Destin Brewery

Salty Oak Brewing Company