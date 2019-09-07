Winners & Losers 9/5/19

Winners

Veterans National Homecare

Pensacola State College received $5,000 in scholarship funds from Veterans National Homecare for first-generation in-college students. On behalf of Veterans National Homecare, Denis McKinnon Sr., Denis McKinnon Jr. and Wade Wilson presented the First Generation Matching Scholarship donation. The company has pledged a total of $15,000 to fund scholarships. Two other annual donations of $5,000 will be made in 2020 and 2021. As available, future donations will be matched by funds from the First Generation Matching Grant Program.

Widespread Panic

Over Labor Day weekend, Widespread Panic partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast at the Pensacola Bay Center to collect food and fund donations to help those in need in our community. The food drive is part of the band’s Feeding People Through Music initiative. In 2016, Widespread Panic hosted a similar food drive that provided nearly 700 meals to those struggling with hunger in our area.

Studer Family Children’s Hospital

A total of $73,505 was raised during the first-ever Cat Country 98.7 Cares for Kids Radiothon for the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. All funds raised will support the construction of the Bear Family Foundation Pediatric Oncology Center of Hope, the region’s only pediatric oncology center, at the Children’s Hospital. Participating radio stations included Cat Country 98.7, NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola 94.5. In addition, WEAR-TV 3’s Sue Straughn was on site to interview patients and families.

Losers

The Able Trust

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has threatened a criminal investigation into The Able Trust, a nonprofit organization for his department’s Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. Corcoran said he would move to shut down the organization unless The Able Trust met 10 demands, which included the resignations of its officers and board of directors. Its president and chief executive officer has already announced her retirement. Corcoran was also concerned with the Able Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit entity The Able Trust created, which has received “millions of dollars” in transfers from The Able Trust with no authority to do so. During the 2019 Legislative Session, a bill that would have permanently saved The Able Trust from repeal went nowhere, but state lawmakers agreed to allow the organization to exist for four more years.

Energy Choice Amendment

The Florida League of Cities passed a resolution declaring the proposed “energy choice” amendment “deceptive and misleading,” urging citizens around the state not to sign the petition. The resolution specifically cited “vague and misleading language” in the proposal and accused petition backers of failing to inform voters of its true impact of the proposal.

An analysis by the League of Cities concluded the proposal would strip local governments of their ability to determine who provides electric utility service within their jurisdictions while also abolishing agreements for power generation that could result in the loss of over $700 million in local government annual revenue.