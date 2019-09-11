Hangout Oyster Cook-Off ’19

The 12th Annual Hangout Oyster Cook-Off Craft Spirits & Beer Weekend just made some major announcements.

This signature seafood and music event at The Hangout will take place Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 this year.

Headlining the weekend on the foodie side of things is Chef Michael Symon and world-champion BBQ Pitmaster, Chris Lilly. Chef Symon is a star on the Food Network. His shows include Iron Chef America, BBQ Brawl, Burgers Brew & ‘Que and is perhaps best known for his hit Emmy Award winning show, ABC’s The Chew.

Other celebrity chefs in attendance will include:

•Alabama’s own Food Network star, Martie Duncan

•Aarti Sequeira (Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 6 Winner of Food Network Star)

•Carl Ruiz (Guy’s Grocery Games)

•Justin Warner (Food Network Star)

•Panini Pete Blohme (Guy’s Grocery Games)

•James Briscione (Food Network, Chopped)

•Michele Ragussis (Food Network, Beat Bobby Flay)

•Jim Smith (Top Chef)

•Irv Miller (Cookbook Author)

•Wes True (Bravo’s Top Chef)

•Linkie Marais (Food Network Star and Big Green Egg Chef)

On the music side, get ready for Jimmy Hall and the Muscle Shoals All-Stars. Plus Caroline Jones, who’s currently touring with Jimmy Buffet.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hangoutcookoff.com.