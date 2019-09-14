Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Giveaway

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is returning to City Park in New Orleans this October for three days of music, food and costumes and you could be there.

Headliners for this year’s fest include Post Malone, Guns N’ Roses and Beck. Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, Young the Giant, Interpol and Sheck Wes will also be joining the ritual this time around.

Inweekly has partnered with Voodoo to give away a pair (2) of general admission three-day passes to the festival. Click here to enter: https://form.jotform.com/92555274756165

*Each email address entered will only be counted once. Winners must provide their own hotel and travel arrangements. Contest ends October 4. The winner will be announced the following week.