Truman, Harper and Joel

By C. Scott Satterwhite

Broadway actor Joel Vig is no stranger to the South, specifically Monroeville, Ala. The hometown of both Harper Lee and Truman Capote, Monroeville’s famous County Courthouse Museum (the model for the film “To Kill a Mockingbird”) will soon host Vig’s one-man play, “Truman Talks Nelle Harper Lee.”

Written by Vig, the play is set in 1976 Monroeville. Vig’s Capote’s travels home for Lee’s 50th birthday and talks about his old friend, without even knowing if the reclusive writer will show up for her own party.

Increasingly known for his Capote performances, Vig’s prior credits include the original Broadway productions of “Ruthless! The Musical” and “Hairspray.”

Inweekly caught up with Vig while he was driving through the Adirondacks. We talked about the friendship between Capote and Lee, as well as the challenges of performing as Capote in his hometown.

INWEEKLY: How did the idea for “Truman Talks Nelle Harper Lee” come about?

VIG: Four years ago, I was commissioned to do a play called “Truman Talks to Tennessee” in New Orleans. It was for the Southern Literary Trail, and I created a piece about the long-term friendship between Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. One of the people who saw that performance was someone who created this festival called the Tallulah Festival, honoring Tallulah Bankhead, in Jasper, Ala. And he asked me if I would create a piece called Truman talks to Tallulah. So let me see if I can do some research and see if there is enough material and enough of an arc to do a story. I looked into it, and it worked out quite well. Truman knew Tallulah Bankhead from the 1940s until her death. And actually, he gave Tallulah her last hoorah by having her come to the Black and White Ball. That worked out quite well, and while I was doing that, it occurred to me that probably the most important friendship of Truman’s life was his friendship with Nelle Harper Lee. So I started putting research together. About a year ago, I spoke to a woman in Monroeville who’s on the board of the Courthouse Museum, and I said that I’ve come up with this interesting idea. I was trying to figure out why an audience would be in a certain place listening to Truman talking about Nelle Harper Lee. And it occurred to me, what if there was a surprise 50th birthday for Nelle Harper Lee in April of 1976 at the courthouse and Truman was invited to speak. She loved the idea. From that point on, the ball just started really rolling. The audience at the end of September will be the first audience who will ever hear Truman talk to Nelle Harper Lee.

INWEEKLY: So did this actually happen?

VIG: No. Actually, Truman did continue to see Harper Lee, and they remained friends, but the particular premise of this is actually fictional. Nelle Harper Lee did, obviously, have a birthday in April of 1976, but I just liked the idea of creating this fictional situation so that the audience becomes the people who have shown up for the party. And the thing that is very likely to have happened—and I have Truman early on speak about this—is that Truman was actually invited to come speak at her surprise birthday party, but he turned it down because he was sure that Nelle Harper Lee would not show up. Then he thought about it for a few weeks and called back and said he reconsidered and he wanted to come—not because he thought she would show up, but because he thought it was probably one of the few gifts that he could give her that would really show how much how much their friendship meant to him, that he’d be willing to drive hundreds of miles all the way down to Monroeville knowing that she probably wouldn’t attend. So there’s a little belief in the possibility that maybe she might show up by the end of the party, but we’re not telling anyone. But Truman came down in this fictional premise to speak on a friendship that existed from the time that he was five until he died in 1984.

INWEEKLY: Does it make you nervous to perform this play?

VIG: It does. It’s both nerve-wracking and exciting. I’ve met a number of people who knew Harper Lee and have known Harper Lee, and I met Harper Lee when I came down to Monroeville in 2008 to perform “Christmas Memory” with Patricia Neal in this courthouse. At that time, Truman’s second cousin picked us up from the airport. A lot of people have connections to Truman’s relatives. I’m actually hoping some of the relatives from Truman’s father’s side could come. There were definitely relatives from the Lee family there. I think they’ll find it to be a very fun and have a very good time. So many people know bits and pieces about the friendship between Truman and Harper Lee. But it really was, both on a personal level and a professional level, a very important part of their lives. Now, I’ve done a little bit of speculation, in terms of the writing, but basically, I believe a major reason Harper Lee was so dedicated to the idea of being a writer was that she and Truman had been writing stories since they were kids. They were given a typewriter by Harper’s father, and they used to tradeoff between secretary and writer. The writer would dictate, and the secretary would have to type. They would trade off. One could be the writer and the other the typist. When Truman moved to New York, they stayed in touch. Truman kept coming back for summers. Harper Lee’s life was all planned out. She was going to go to law school. She was going to be like her older sister, Alice, a lawyer, and join the firm with A.C. Lee [Harper Lee’s father] and Alice Lee, attorneys at law, but she didn’t want to do it. I believe that part of the reason was because Truman kind of amused her saying, “If you don’t want to do it. Why would you want to live someone else’s life?”

INWEEKLY: As an actor, what’s the biggest challenge to performing as a historic figure?

VIG: I think you really always want to do them justice. You’re conscientious about doing the research and making sure that you have as much background as you can. I’ve tried to watch as many interviews as I can with Capote and doing all the research with the various books on Capote and by Capote, as well as Lee. Harper Lee, after she retired from giving interviews, was very reclusive. But even speaking to people who knew her has been very worthwhile. Trying to capture these people, what they really thought, has been a challenge. I sort of figure that this will be the perfect audience in Monroeville because a good percentage of the people are going to have a connection to one or both of them, and it will give me a chance to perfect my work. And if there are any corrections that people give me, that would be great.

TRUMAN TALKS NELLE HARPER LEE

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday Sept. 28; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29

WHERE: Monroe County Museum, 31 N. Alabama Ave., Monroeville, Ala.

COST: Tickets range from $40-15 and are available by calling the Monroe County Museum at (251) 575-7433.

DETAILS: monroecountymuseum.org