Fall Guide Part 2: Festivals

By Savannah Evanof

Pensacola is known for its beachy, sweaty summers, but we also know how to have a good time in the fall too. And most of those good times come courtesy of festivals, which we really do have at least one of pretty much every weekend for the next three months.

Seriously, it doesn’t matter if you’re a beer aficionado or a yoga buff, there’s a fall fest for you. One of the biggest (and best, in our totally biased, pet-loving opinion) is actually more for dogs than anyone else.

From multiple Oktoberfests to the annual mega-cultural extravaganza that is Foo Foo Festival, here’s your annual guide to all the local and regional can’t-miss fall events.

—LOCAL—

September

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest 2019

Perfect Plain Brewing Co. will kick off Munich’s Oktoberfest with its own taproom celebration. The all-day event will feature a traditional Festbier Release, German food, a stein-hoisting competition and other traditional Oktoberfest games.

Sept. 21, perfectplain.com

Pensacola Seafood Festival

Seafood lovers will unite again in downtown Pensacola for the Pensacola Seafood Festival. The three-day festival will feature various food types, live music and arts and crafts vendors. Don’t forget, the event is family-friendly, featuring games, an obstacle course and entertainment for children, too.

Sept. 27-29, pensacolaseafoodfestival.com

Spahr Brewing’s Oktoberfest

Spahr Brewing will take on year two of its Oktoberfest with an even bigger, better and smoother event than the first. Mark your calendars for a day of brews.

Sept. 28, facebook.com/spahrbrewing

October

Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival

Songs can create a whole mood. The 11th annual Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival celebrates the people who create those moods and lets attendees learn about the process and people behind some familiar tunes.

Oct. 3-6, pensacolabeachsongwritersfestival.com

Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten’s Oktoberfest Celebration

Plan a pitcher perfect day at Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten for its third annual Oktoberfest. Expect food, brews and entertainment.

Oct. 5, garysbrew.com/oktoberfest

Pensacola Greek Festival

This year marks the 60th anniversary for Pensacola Greek Festival. To celebrate this milestone, they are once again inviting the community to “go Greek” for the weekend with delicious food, live music, folk dancing and church tours. The three-day event is a staple in the local fall festival lineup, mixing Southern hospitality with Hellenic culture and cuisine.

Oct. 11-13, pensacolagreekfestival.com

Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival

The Dragons are coming back to Bayview Park, and it’s definitely a site you need to see. There will also be a kickoff event Friday, sponsored by SunFarm Energy this year.

Oct. 11-12, facebook.com/pensacoladragonboatfestival

Pensacola Interstate Fair

Fall in Pensacola would not be complete without at least one trip to the Pensacola Interstate Fair. In addition to riding your favorite rides and eating that funnel cake you’ve been craving for months, you can also see live music and themed exhibitions including custom cars and 4-H crafts.

Oct. 17-27, pensacolafair.com

WSRE Wine & Food Classic

Get ready to travel back to the barn dance halls of yesteryear at the 31st annual Wine & Food Classic. Enjoy food from some of your favorite restaurants, a great sampling of wine, bourbon and beer, and live music from Sugarcane Jane. Local chefs are the stars of this annual walkabout tasting, which supports the public television programs and educational services of WSRE. Kevin Belton of “New Orleans Cooking with Kevin Belton” will demonstrate his favorite country cooking and hold a meet and greet.

Oct. 11, wsre.org/events/wine-food-classic-2019

Taste of the Beach

Calling all foodies. Clear your plate for Pensacola Beach’s largest culinary event of the year, which is now hosted in October. The weekend kicks off Friday night with a special progressive VIP Dinner. Then Saturday, it’s an outdoor tasting extravaganza with local chefs as the stars, including Chef Jere Doyle with Crabs We Got ‘Em, Chef John Lipkowitz with Casino Beach Bar and Grille, Chef Ted McCrary with Café Nola, Chef Dennis Moore with Flounder’s Chowder House, Chef Jeffrey Newbill with Peg Leg Pete’s and Chef John Smith with Hemingway’s Island Grill. Entry is free for the Saturday festival, but food prices vary.

Oct. 18-19, tasteofpensacolabeach.com

Barktoberfest

An event that’s “so cute it’s scary,” that’s how the Pensacola Humane Society describes their annual Barktoberfest, and we totally agree. As always, the family- and pet-friendly event will feature local animal welfare organizations, the Humane Express full of adoptable animals, food trucks and local businesses hosting giveaways. For cuteness overload, make sure you catch at least one of the following—the pet costume contests, the Weiner Dog Races or the Small Dog Races. There will also be a Barktoberfest mural, handpainted by local artists.

Oct. 27, pensacolahumane.org

November

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival in Seville Square is one of the highest regarded, most popular arts festivals in the country. The three-day juried art show draws more than 200 of the nation’s best painters, potters, sculptors, jewelers, graphic artists, craftsmen and other artists. In addition to all that art, you can also listen to live music, watch performing companies, dance schools, community groups and area folk groups. And don’t forget to bring the kids. The event also features a Children’s Arts Festival with various free hands-on art activities.

Nov. 1-3, ggaf.org

Foo Foo Festival

Get out your planner and pencil in “12 days of culture” during the sixth annual Foo Foo Festival. From a public art installation suspended high above an entire street to a play written by the same brilliant minds that also wrote “The Golden Girls,” this year’s Foo Foo is definitely worth planning your fall schedule around.

Oct. 31- Nov. 11, foofoofest.com

Mahabhuta Yoga Festival

Find your flow at the eighth annual Mahabhuta Yoga Festival at Sanders Beach Community Center. Bring friends, family or just yourself and meet people who are into yoga, too. You can purchase a single-day ticket or weekend pass so you can get as little or as much zen as you need.

Nov. 8-10, mahabhutayogafestival.com

Seville Quarter Wine & Food Festival

Seville Quarter is hosting their ninth annual Wine & Food Festival this fall. There will be wines from around the world and local food, plus a champagne and oyster bar. This year’s culinary partners that will be providing the food tastings include Crabs on the Beach, Flounder’s Chowder House, Mike D’s Culinary Productions, The Butcher Shoppe, Craft Gourmet Bakery, Seville Quarter and The District Seville Steak & Seafood.

Nov. 17, sevillequarter.com



—REGIONAL—

Mobile

Mobile International Festival

Festivalgoers don’t need a passport to enjoy the multitude of cultures represented at Mobile International Festival. The annual event provides the ambiance of world travel, including the opportunity to meet people from more than 70 countries, a chance to speak different languages, sample delicious food, learn geography, history, art, social studies, music, science and—above all—be inspired by the world and its people.

Nov. 23, mobileinternationalfestival.org

Fairhope

Fairhope Film Festival

Cinema buffs and casual moviegoers alike will dig the Fairhope Film Festival. Hosted in five venues in the downtown area, the annual festival offers participants the opportunity to see world-class award-winning films over a four-day period. The event will highlight national and international film festival competition finalists of the past year. Notable foreign and feature films, documentaries and shorts—many that never made it to the big box theaters or were only there briefly—will be screened.

Nov. 14-17, fairhopefilmfestival.org

Perdido Key/Orange Beach

Flora-Bama’s Oktoberfest

Bust out your lederhosen for the Flora-Bama’s Oktoberfest. The event is German through and through with German beers, beer brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, a stein-hoisting competition and live music by New Orleans polka band The Brats. Don your favorite German attire—Lederhosen (men) or Dirndl (women)—to compete in a silently judged costume contest. Families are welcome to attend, and there’s no cover charge.

Oct. 13, florabama.com

Hangout Oyster Cook-off Craft Spirits & Beer Weekend

Aw shucks, a weekend of oysters and craft spirits. Feast at restaurant tastings and sip at craft beer samplings during Hangout’s Oyster Cook-off Craft Spirits & Beer Weekend. Watch celebrity chefs from your favorite cooking shows, experience tailgating, see cocktail demos and live music and cheer on participants in the oyster shucking competition.

Nov. 1-2, hangoutcookoff.com

Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival

The 35th annual Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival will feature more than 200 nationally-acclaimed songwriters in venues along the Florida and Alabama Gulf Coast from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Pirates Cove to Perdido Key and Pensacola. The 11-day festival is an opportunity for seasoned and aspiring songwriters and musicians from all over the world to have their songs heard and for the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics that only the song’s author truly knows.

Nov. 7-17, frankbrownsongwriters.com

Destin/30A/Seaside

Destin Seafood Festival

Let’s say it’s early October and the Pensacola Seafood Festival has come and gone, but you’re still craving seafood. No problem. The Destin Seafood Festival has you covered with fresh-caught local seafood from your favorite restaurants in HarborWalk Village and along the Destin Harbor. Don’t worry, there are alternatives and festival fare for non-seafood lovers, too.

Oct. 4-6, destinseafoodfestival.com

Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest

Beer enthusiasts, raise your glass. Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort’s 12th Annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest is the cure for what ails you. American specialty brews from around the nation will be available to sample and savor at the event. It will feature more than 200 domestic and international craft beers, offering an opportunity to learn about the different types of lagers and ales as you listen to live music.

Oct. 11-12, baytownebeerfestival.com

Seeing Red Wine Festival

Wine connoisseurs, and foodies too, should head to Seaside for the 29th annual Seeing Red Wine Festival this November. On Saturday of the festival, Seaside’s Central Square will come alive with quality wines for tasting that are curated by Seaside restaurants and eateries, hand-selected food offerings chosen by Seaside’s popular local chefs, as well as live music and the opportunity to purchase wines.

Nov. 7-10, seeingredwinefestival.com

New Orleans

Fried Chicken Festival

Nothing says comfort food quite like fried chicken. So get comfortable at this NOLA festival, featuring live music, cooking demonstrations, a variety of foods and—of course—fried chicken for days.

Sept. 20-22, friedchickenfestival.com

NOLA on Tap Beer Fest

This festival has really tapped into something. With past attendance records breaking 25,000 beer lovers, NOLA on Tap is truly the kick-off event to Oktoberfest in New Orleans. The 10th annual dog-friendly beer festival will take over City Park with an amazing music lineup, more than 400 local, national and homebrewed beers, delicious food, games, prizes, Barktoberfest and more. Plus, all proceeds benefit the homeless furry friends at the Louisiana SPCA.

Sept. 21, nolaontap.org

Tremé Festival

Experience the rich history of the Tremé neighborhood at this annual event, and enjoy art, music and food while you’re at. The Historic Faubourg Tremé Association’s event benefits the cultural destinations found within the area.

Oct. 5, tremefest.com

New Orleans Film Festival

The New Orleans Film Festival will turn 30 this year with 500-plus filmmakers from every corner of the world and screenings of more than 230 films. The festival is expected to engage 30,000 attendees, with visionary films, directors and other events in the mix. The festival is also known for its eclectic parties, conversations with notable actors, writers and directors––and its filmmaker forum, offering numerous opportunities for project development and professional networking.

Oct. 16-23, neworleansfilmsociety.org

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

The lineup for this Halloween weekend festival is killer. Not to name drop, but some headliners are Guns N’ Roses, Beck, The National and Post Malone. Bust out your costume a tad early for three days of hauntingly good music and food. And it gets even better—Inweekly has partnered with Voodoo to give away a pair of general admission three-day passes to the festival. You can enter the contest here.

Oct. 25-27, voodoofestival.com