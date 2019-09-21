Calendar 9/19/19

THURSDAY 9.19

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BAPTIST HEALTHCARE — COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VETERANS MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

TOAST OF THE COAST: HISTORIC FOODS OF PENSACOLA 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

CAST IRON PIZZA COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ADOORABLE DOOR PAINT NIGHT 6-8:30 p.m. $30. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

IMPROVABLE CAUSE HAPPY HOUR 7 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

XAVIER RUDD 7 p.m. $25-$28. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DAVID FEHERTY OFF TOUR! LIVE ON STAGE 7:30 p.m. $49-$179. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 9.20

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COOKING FOR THE HOLIDAYS LUNCHEON WITH SHIRLEY HUGHES 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $20. Pensacola Yacht Club, 1897 Cypress St.

THE FAREWELL 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After party, 9 p.m.-midnight. Downtown Pensacola. Pigskin and paint tailgate. gallerynightpensacola.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FREE GALLERY NIGHT CONCERT: JIMMY BUFFETT TRIBUTE BAND 6 p.m. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FALL PINTEREST PARTY 6:30 p.m. Henny Penny Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

GALLERY NIGHT STORM AREA 51 SCAVENGER HUNT 7-11 p.m. $10. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox St. orileyspub.com

HILL-KELLY MOVIES IN THE PARK: A DOG’S WAY HOME Sunset. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. cityofpensacola.com

DINNER TO DIE FOR MURDER MYSTERY DINNER SHOW 7:30 p.m. $40. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

OPERA AFTER DARK 8-10 p.m. Free. UWF Historic Trust Plaza, downtown Pensacola. Pensacolaopera.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 9.21

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEAN-UP 8 a.m.-noon. Park West, 1340 Fort Pickens Road. There is also a fundraiser for purchasing the Coca-Cola building. facebook.com/keeppensacolabeautiful

RALLY ON TENNIS TOURNAMENT TO ACE OUT CHILDHOOD CANCER 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $120. Shoreline Park, Gulf Breeze. rallyontennis.org

FRANCIS M. WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRDWALK 8:30-11 a.m. Free. Fort Pickens – Gulf Islands National Seashore, 1400 Fort Pickens Road.

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

DOGGY BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11, bring your own towel. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Three sites: Wayside Park and Graffiti Bridge clean-up, meet at the Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.; William

Bartram Memorial Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

OKTOBERFEST 10 a.m.-until. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

NAVY BALL BENEFIT CAR AND BIKE SHOW 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St.

EVER’MAN COOKS: DEBBY’S KITCHEN Noon-1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

APPLE MARKET LIVE MUSIC FESTIVAL Noon-3 p.m. Free. Apple Market, 1021 Scenic Highway.

JAPAN-U.S. MILITARY PROGRAM 1-4 p.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. jasnwfl.org

THE FAREWELL 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

FRANCIS M. WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY BIRDS AND BREW 5:30-8:30 p.m. Free. Seville Square, 301 S. Alcaniz St.

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUHC FEST 6:30 p.m. $5 with a canned/non-perishable food donation. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

COLT WESTON 6:30 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: INDIANA JONES: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK 7 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

KING OF PENS SPOKEN WORD 7 p.m. Henny Penny Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

LEAD SINGER OF SWITCHFOOT, JON FOREMAN 7 p.m. $17-$59. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensaclasaenger.com

ERIC LINDELL AND THE NATURAL MYSTICS 7 p.m. $20-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 9.22

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

GROVE & BROWN MARKET 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Local vendors, artists and farmers. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson.

BATTLESHIP WOMEN’S RUGBY INTEREST MEETING 2-4 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

WAYWARD SISTER 3 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FUHC FEST 6:30 p.m. $5 with a canned/non-perishable food donation. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

BIG K.R.I.T.: FROM THE SOUTH WITH LOVE TOUR 7 p.m. $22.50-$150. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 9.23

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

SETTING GOALS FOR A HEALTHY LIFESTYLES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FALL COOKIE CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TIE DYE PARTY 6-9 p.m. $29. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

GWAR 6:30 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

STUDIOAMPED: CHRISTINA CHRISTIAN 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

MUSIC HALL ARTIST SERIES: CLASSICAL CARNATIC MUSIC 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. UWF Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

TUESDAY 9.24

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

BROWN BAG OPERA Noon-12:45 p.m. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road.

studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

STUDIOAMPED: MARLOW BOYS 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Mass Kunfuzion. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

WEDNESDAY 9.25

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet-themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. pensacolahumane.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

PENSACOLA OPERA KICK-OFF WINE TASTING 5:30-7 p.m. $15. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

HAAS CENTER 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 5:30-7 p.m. RSVP to haascenter@uwf.edu. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St.

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER AT PERFECT PLAIN 6-8 p.m. 10% of sales benefits Making Strides. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

STUDIOAMPED: TYLER LIVINGSTON & THE ABSOLUTES 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FAMILY SUNDAY: MINI PLANTERS 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22. $6 per participant over the age of 3. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

THE IRISH EXPERIENCE On view through Sept. 28. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82.

EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

ART AMONG FRIENDS SECOND ANNUAL ART SHOW On view through Oct. 6. Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.

PICTURESQUE BITS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TERMINAL: PHOTOGRAPHIC ORIENTATIONS FROM STIEGLITZ TO STASIECZEK On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RADIO’S GOLDEN AGE: THEN AND NOW On view through Oct. 31. WUWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 88. wuwf.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 12. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CROCHET 101-LEARNING THE BASICS 5:30-7 p.m. September 9, 16 & 23. $45, includes yarn. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Pensacola Mini Maker Faire The Pensacola Mini Maker Faire wants to encourage all makers to apply for the Faire. This event supports the local community of creators and innovators, and we encourage you to create an engaging exhibit that demonstrates a craft, provides a how-to, showcases a performance or one that is an innovative new idea. Maker spaces for individual makers and students are free. Commercial maker booth fees are based on booth size and start at $125 if you are selling items. For more information, visit pensacola.makerfaire.com.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife



Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com



Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 9.19

PAYNT THE CITY 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

JASON ABEL 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 9.20

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE FLAVORS 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JOHN WHEELER 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 9.21 LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

SHE AND THE ITS BAND 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SALLY AND GEORGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MUSCOGEE RIDGE BAND 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SKYDOGS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 9.22

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

SALLY AND GEORGE 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LOADED GOAT 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 9.23

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 9.24

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 9.25

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

BAND ON THE ROCKS 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

EDDIE SMITH BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

FALSE IDENTITY 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com