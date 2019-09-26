Winners & Losers 9/26/19

Winners

Tim Evans

The Pensacola Habitat for Humanity CEO has been appointed to Habitat for Humanity International’s U.S council, where he will be serving three years, as well as elected chairman of the board at Habitat Florida, serving two years. Habitat Florida is a separately incorporated nonprofit organization supporting the work of affiliates in the state. The U.S council guides growth for the global organization’s work nationally.

Jaila Roberts

For years, ESPN’s SportsCenter has been featuring everyday unsung athletes on-air. Now, SportsCenter is shining a spotlight on these athletes in their very own communities. Last week, ESPN visited Booker T. Washington High School to celebrate Roberts making it into SportsCenter’s iconic Top 10 plays list. Roberts, a three-time Player of the Year as selected by the Pensacola News Journal, made the SC Top 10 for a spectacular shot she nailed last January to win a game against Pine Forest. She is now in her freshman year at the University of North Alabama.

Jon Foreman

The lead singer and songwriter for the multi-platinum, Grammy-winning alt-rock group Switchfoot invited the Hellen Caro Elementary choir, Sweet Singers Of the South, to perform last Friday with him at the Saenger Theatre.

Seville Quarter

The ninth annual Running of the Bulls race raised $28,698 to benefit the USO of Northwest Florida—a number much larger than projected. Ray “Ramon” Cocuy of Pensabulls, Seville Quarter and the USO of Northwest Florida are looking forward to the 10th Annual Running of the Bulls, preliminary scheduled for July 19, 2020.

Losers

GBHS Administration

Santa Rosa School Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick has recommended that Gulf Breeze High School Principal Danny Brothers be suspended for five days and Assistant Principal Tori Baker be fired after an investigation revealed Baker allegedly changed her daughter’s grades for the 2018-19 school year to bump up her ranking to second in the class. The changes were made without informing or consulting with the child’s teacher, according to district records. The school board will consider the recommendations at its Oct. 10 meeting. Baker’s suspension without pay begins Sept. 27 and will end on the day of the school board meeting.

Santa Rosa School District

The school district lost out on nearly $700,000 in educational funding after a state audit revealed students at Central School, Gulf Breeze High School, Milton High School, Pace High School, Martin Luther King Middle School, Holley-Navarre Middle School and Woodlawn Beach Middle School didn’t provide students with the 900 hours of annual instruction required by state law.

Taylor Energy

The New Orleans-based company’s site, about 19 miles off the southeast coast of Louisiana, has been releasing upward of 70,000 gallons of crude oil a day since its rig was toppled by Hurricane Ivan. The company says it has done everything possible to stem the flow of oil and that it should no longer be held accountable for the leak. Phyllis Miller Taylor, whose net worth is $1.2 billion, sold the company in 2009. There’s no known connection to the Santa Rosa School District.