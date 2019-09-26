The Buzz 9/26/19

Grand Jury Review State Attorney Bill Eddins last week issued a press release concerning the July 5 shooting death of Tymar Crawford. On July 5, Pensacola police officers attempted to stop Crawford after allegedly smelling marijuana smoke coming from his car. Within minutes of the stop, Crawford was shot to death in front of his children and partner.

A Pensacola police spokesperson said Crawford attempted to resist arrest. Several eyewitnesses dispute this claim, with supporters demanding a release of the officer’s video of the incident.

Though the stories conflict, Eddins hopes a clearer picture of this incident will come to light after his investigation. He said, “The facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Tymar Crawford will be presented to the Escambia County Grand Jury within the next two months.”

The function of a grand jury is to hear witnesses brought to the jury by the Office of the State Attorney and determine if those charged should be brought to trial.

“Our plan is to call law enforcement but also civilian witnesses. I want the grand jury to have a full picture,” the state attorney told Inweekly. “I want to interview the witnesses.”

His decision to call a grand jury came out of “the significant public interest in this case,” according to Eddins.

Since the shooting, Crawford’s family and supporters organized a memorial vigil, two protest marches and a “People’s Assembly” town hall. Supporters also directly addressed the Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson at city hall on several occasions. Most of the events were co-organized by the Pensacola chapter of Dream Defenders, the Florida-based civil rights organization, which stood with Crawford’s family members and issued a list of demands of the city after Crawford’s death.

Among the demands are compensation for funeral expenses, trauma counseling for family members, increased officer training, de-prioritizing marijuana offenses and increased training for officers.

The Escambia County Grand Jury “will be charged with reviewing the operations of government,” according to the state attorney. Specifically, he wants the panel to review the “policies and procedures of the Pensacola Police Department regarding the use of deadly force,” as well as the adequate and proper training of Pensacola police officers.

Eddins anticipates his office will complete its investigation within 60 days, which he described as an “ambitious schedule.” Once the State Attorney’s Office completes its investigation, his office will offer the findings to the Escambia County Grand Jury. While he said there is no specific timeframe for the grand jury to make its decision about whether to indict the officers involved or not, the state attorney expects the “matter to be resolved as soon as possible, without rushing.”

Following the grand jury’s decision, he promised that “the results will be made public,” as well as any police video recordings of the incident.

Organizers with Pensacola’s chapter of Dream Defenders are skeptical of justice coming from the grand jury and see this as a legal maneuver designed to protect the police. After learning of the decision, Haley Morrissette of the Dream Defenders shook her head.

“When we start taking these things before the grand jury, we typically see that they fail to indict the officer,” said Morrissette. “They have no [criminal] findings, even though we know in the community that there are findings because we live with this every single day.”

“We’re also really worried about where this leaves the family. They’ve been without the resources that they are needing, as far as trauma counseling, as far as needing to be paid back, especially for having to bury a father,” she said. “They were left with a source of income being taken out of their household.”

“The City of Pensacola has the ability to still take recommendation that [the Pensacola Police Department] needs more training,” said Morrissette. “They can do this whether there’s an indictment or not.”

Morrissette expressed frustration at the city government for its lack of movement on the issue.

“The last meeting we had, the mayor failed to show,” she said. “They did not give us a follow-up date after asking for the materials we had for recommendations.”

Despite feeling “stonewalled” by the city, Dream Defenders are currently working on their next step to pressure the city into substantial action on behalf of Crawford’s family.

“We plan on keep bringing this up. It won’t die,” said Morrissette. “Tymar Crawford’s name won’t die.”

PYP Survey In its 2019 Quality of Life Survey, the Pensacola Young Professionals asked respondents if they would support or oppose Escambia County organizing an intervention to address and better manage the needs and well-being of Escambia’s children. Nearly three out of four (74%) said they would support the intervention.

“So what’s the takeaway?” PYP president Walker Wilson told the audience at the CivicCon held on Tuesday, Sept. 17. “The takeaway is not PYP wants to raise your taxes. The takeaway is that we have a problem. And that people are willing to get behind it and support it and make sure that we can take care of our kids.”

PYP was a catalyst when it was formed in 2016 and campaigned for the passage of referendum for the Community Maritime Park. Last year, the organization led the fight to switch the superintendent of schools to an appointed position. The group wants to continue to be a force of positive change by doing a deeper dive into the survey results in collaboration with CivicCon, according to its executive director, Ruthie Speight.

“We’re going to be at the Studer Community Institute on Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m., and we’ll get into the entire 2019 Quality of Life survey results,” said Speight. The report will be posted next month on the organization’s website, pensacolayp.com.

Olive Road Update On Sept. 16, District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender discussed construction on Olive Road, funding for traffic light enhancements and residents’ concerns at a town hall held in the Ferry Pass Middle School cafeteria.

County engineer Scott Sanders, who is overseeing the construction on the East Corridor portion of Olive Road, said they will continue to lay down asphalt over the next week, and the rest of the construction, including the sidewalks, raised curb and drainage pipes, would be completed next year barring weather delays.

Commissioner Bender said the reason this project is moving so slowly compared to others, like the new Three-Mile Bridge, is because the Olive Road project is funded by LOST and not FDOT funds, which pays for construction to continue overnight.

Last month, construction at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Olive Road was completed as the two streets were connected with a traffic signal. Bender said that updated traffic signal technology funded by the state is expected for the entire county in the upcoming years.

“FDOT has put $40 million behind this project,” Commissioner Bender said. “What it will allow us to do is remotely control the lights throughout Escambia County.”

City Hall Work Plan By October, Pensacola city staff hopes to have a more fleshed-out version of the city’s mission and values statement before city council, according to City Administrator Chris Holley. The Pensacola City Council recently approved a general mission statement that was generated during an earlier workshop, and staff has been diving into more detail as of late.

“What I call meat on the bones,” said Holley at the mayor’s conference last week. “So, taking that high-level document that the council approved and adding ideas about what we need to do to accomplish the big things.”

The administrator explained that staff had created “boxes,” representing various legs of the city’s mission and vision statements.

“There’s boxes. It’s, like, neighborhoods and it’s the environment, and there’s a piece for organizational excellence; it’s public safety. There’s four or five boxes,” Holley said. “We’ve got in each box, I don’t know, 10 ideas about what it takes to create good neighborhoods and what does it take to create public safety and protect the environment.

Holley also said that while staff is putting the so-called “meat on the bones” on the city’s mission statement, their work should be viewed as a living document. City council, he said, would need to periodically review it.

“It’s a work in progress,” He said. “That will be a constant changing document, because priorities change and all that kind of stuff. If you do it right, you have at least one workshop a year, generally leading up to the budget process, where you sit down with council and go, ‘Here, here’s what we’ve been doing, and now if you want to redirect us and change our priorities, then that’s fine.’”

The city administrator also spoke Monday about a couple of developments on the human resources front. First, the city has revived it’s long-missing human resources manual, and, secondly, a new HR director is coming on board soon.

Insofar as the manual goes, Holley said it cleaned up some administrative contracts—the previous administration made a practice of hiring on contract—and also created a process for employees who have a complaint.

“It creates a grievance process and a panel to hear grievances and all of that,” he said. “It does tackle the contract issue, and so our management team will roll over in the HR manual and have some benefits there that will kind of replace the contract situation for our management team.”

The new HR manual is actually tied to recently realized contracts with the collective of unions representing city employees, including police officers and firefighters. Holley said that the agreements will allow the city to begin enacting a performance-based pay system for employees.

“All of our employees will participate in that process,” the city administrator said.

Brand on US idgroup, a Pensacola-based brand transformation firm, calls for area nonprofits to submit their entry for the firm’s eighth annual Brand on Us™ initiative. The initiative includes Visual Identity Reboot and High-Impact Campaign options, as well as their original offering of a full Brand Transformation. Applicants can now apply online as well as via certified mail.

Community partners from all areas of branding, advertising and marketing join forces with idgroup for the initiative, designed to give a deserving nonprofit a comprehensive brand makeover, a brand identity refresh or a boost for promoting their brand. During the engagement process, the selected organization will receive anywhere from $60,000-$150,000 in idgroup and partner services. Since its inception in 2013, Brand on Us has impacted area nonprofits to the tune of $1,200,000.

“It’s amazing to see the list of deserving nonprofits idgroup and so many of our wonderful partners have touched in this community,” says Lindsey Braxton Shook, Vice President of Operations at idgroup. “We have seen this experience be a game changer for local nonprofits, and we’re excited to select a new winner for 2020.”

Past winners of the Brand on Us initiative include Pensacola Humane Society, Chain Reaction, Pensacola Sports, Autism Pensacola, Martha’s Vineyard: The Family House, The Global Corner and 2019’s winner, Pensacola United Methodist Community Ministries, whose brand will launch later this fall.

“We were given a professional image and identity that helped us better understand what our real mission is,” says John Hutchinson, Martha’s Vineyard: The Family House board member. “idgroup goes way beyond just a new logo—they help you communicate what is behind and beyond your logo. Most organizations could not afford these professional services and it makes a big difference in their outreach.”

The online and downloadable application as well as qualifying requirements for Brand on Us can be found online at brandonus.com. The call for entries ends Oct. 25.

10th Annual Bras Across the Bridge Event registration is now open for the 10th annual Bras Across the Bridge presented by Baptist Health Care Foundation and Pensacola Honda. Event check-in will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in the parking lot of The Grand Marlin on Pensacola Beach.

Registration is $20 per person plus the donation of a new bra, and the first 500 participants will receive a pink T-shirt. Attendees may also choose to honor a loved one on a banner to be displayed at the event. Online registration is available at baptisthealthcarefoundation.org.

Mark Your Calendars University of West Florida President Martha D. Saunders will present the annual State of the University address, detailing the university’s accomplishments in 2018-19 and its goals for 2019-20 at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, The Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Pkwy.

The Escambia County Waste Services Department will host the next Regional Roundup Regional 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Sept. 28, at Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Pkwy. Roundup events provide an opportunity to properly dispose of electronics, household hazardous waste and up to four tires per vehicle, free of charge.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will host a multi-agency town hall 6-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Jim Bailey Middle School Cafeteria, 4110 Bauer Rd. Participates will include State Rep. Alex Andrade, ECUA board member Vicki Campbell and school board member Kevin Adams

The Florida SBDC’s “Intellectual Property: Protect Your Business from Inevitable Disputes” workshop will be 9 a.m.-noon, Friday, Oct. 4, at Synovus, 125 W. Romana St. Pre-registration is required. Fee: $30. To register, visit our website at sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events.”