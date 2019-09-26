The Polaroid Kidd Comes Home

By C. Scott Satterwhite

Mike Brodie is one of the most humble and famous artists Pensacola can rightfully claim as one of its own.

Brodie’s journey began as a teenager taking pictures with his Polaroid camera. His first subjects were largely the punks living at Pensacola’s legendary 309 Punk House, which sits next to a busy train track and was once connected with the former L&N Railroad. While living at 309, Brodie met traveling hobo punks who hopped trains, and soon he joined them on the rails, documenting their existence through intimate portraits with his Polaroid camera. Known for years as the “Polaroid Kidd,” Brodie didn’t seek out the art world; the art world sought him.

His story was unique, and his work was raw and honest. Within a few short years, Brodie went from DIY art shows at 309 and Sluggo’s to the Louvre in Paris.

To showcase this hometown art hero, the Pensacola Museum of Art and the 309 Punk Project recently joined together to co-curate an exhibit of Brodie’s work and bring the Polaroid Kidd home. This pop-up show is a preview of an upcoming feature exhibit coming to the museum in 2020.

What makes Brodie unique is the culture he embodies.

To get to Pensacola, Brodie took some time away from his wife in Arizona and his work as a diesel mechanic—a trade he learned because of his love of trains—so he could hitchhike and hop freight trains for this show. Few other artists, especially those with several major exhibitions and books to their credit, would go to this length to participate in an art show of any caliber. But Brodie isn’t your typical artist.

While he was in town for the exhibition opening event (which was held earlier this month at the PMA in front of a standing-room-only crowd), Brodie found a few moments to talk to Inweekly about his life and art and how 309 and punk culture influenced his work.

INWEEKLY: So what led you to first start hopping trains?

BRODIE: I’ve been trying to really figure it out … I lived off Burgess Road, here in Pensacola, by one of my schools with my mom. I remember washing dishes after school, doing chores, looking out the window. We were by the CSX mainline. I remember seeing a train coming by with a car called a “grainer.” There was a guy and a girl sitting next to each other on the grainer. I got a brief glimpse of this, a couple sitting next to each other. Some train hoppers just went by me. I went, “Whoa, that’s pretty cool!” That was an observation that stayed with me.

Then, I got involved with the punk scene, through meeting my first girlfriend and subsequently meeting some train hoppers, particularly one named Scott Youth. I just love saying his name. I loved meeting him. It was a punk house thing in Pensacola. He was a visitor at the house, and he was sleeping on the front porch. I woke up one morning, and [there] was a guy with his dog and his beer. I thought it was this homeless man sleeping on the porch. He wakes up. Super nice. Super friendly. Big beard. He’s like, “My name is Scott Youth. I just came down from Chattanooga.” It turns out he was 19 years old. I started enquiring what he’s got going on, how he got there, the trains and…

IWEEKLY: He was like this really old looking punk kid.

BRODIE: Yeah. Part of it is the lifestyle. It takes a toll on your body, depending on how much drugs and alcohol you consume. Actually, just the physical … a lot of punks live hard. A lot of people live hard. The punk lifestyle can take a toll, for better or worse. He went into detail about the CSX hotshot, which is an old-school name for a high-priority train. Once he said “hotshot” and this train was going by, I was like, “I’m doing that.” I just turned 18. The rest is history. I just hopped a train and kept doing it, and now I’ve probably ridden 120,000 miles. Now it’s just kind of a life-long interest. I don’t necessarily think of it as a full-on lifestyle. It just is what it is. So, those are the moments that inspired me to want to hop on a freight train.

INWEEKLY: What did people [the train hoppers] do when you broke out your camera?

BRODIE: They all secretly loved it. Seriously. I don’t think anyone ever said not to photograph them, except for a girlfriend. I really did photograph her way too much and gave her kind of a complex, and I feel bad … I don’t talk to her anymore, but she’s doing well. But for the most part, people were smart enough to understand that I didn’t quite know what I was doing. The people I was traveling with were smart enough to realize, basically, I was working. They knew I was doing something important. They didn’t know what it was, but I never had any problems.

INWEEKLY: Were you thinking that far ahead, as far as documenting this moment that you were living in so that you could look back at it later? Was there a documentarian [in you] when you were taking the pictures, or were you really just living in that moment?

BRODIE: I was living that moment, but I also knew … I always use these words, but I felt a really overwhelming sense of urgency to photograph these people that I was meeting because I felt there was just no way someone could live like this forever. I felt like these were really brief moments in these people’s lives, including my own. I got swept up in that moment of punk and traveling and everything that goes along with that. So I felt like I had to do it. I didn’t have much foresight into what was going to happen down the road, but I just kept doing it until I was like, “I’m done with this. I’ve got to get some skills, start making money and start doing grown up stuff.” That’s when I was able to look back at the photographs and find meaning in them and see what I did.

INWEEKLY: What was it like for you to live at 309?

BRODIE: It was cheap and easy. I loved it. I’ve been thinking about something all day that my friend Gabe, who tattooed me last night, said about 309 that’s amazing. He said that 309 isn’t really a place, but it’s an idea. That’s why it’s so awesome. You can apply that to a lot of different things in punk and other aspects of our American culture. It’s so much of an idea and what it represents. It’s not just living and sitting around in this house and being punk and all that. Cheap rent. It’s an idea that stays with you when you leave 309. When you leave that punk house, it’s part of your identity … but I loved living there, and I love what’s going on with 300. It’s gonna be awesome, and I can’t wait to live there again.

Mike Brodie: Relics from the Road

WHAT: A collaboration exhibition between the Pensacola Museum of Art, the 309 Punk Museum Project and Mike Brodie

WHEN: On view now through Oct. 18

WHERE: Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St.

