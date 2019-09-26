Calendar 9/26/19

THURSDAY 9.26
FRANCIS M. WESTON AUDUBON SOCIETY FIELD TRIP TO FORT PICKENS 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free and open to the public, park fees apply. Fort Pickens Gulf Islands National Seashore, 1400 Fort Pickens Road. fmwaudubon.org
HAAS CENTER FALL FORUM 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. events.uwf.edu
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BRACE—YOU ARE THE HELP 10-11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CENSUS BUSINESS BUILDER WORKSHOP 1-3 p.m. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. events.uwf.edu
YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
JAZZ AT JACKSON’S 5 and 7:30 p.m. Music from Ellen Vinson and Bobby van Deusen. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED: MOLLY THOMAS AND THE RARE BIRDS 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 7:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace.
FRIDAY 9.27
VETTES AT THE BEACH 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Casino Beach parking lot. miraclestripcorvette.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
40TH ANNIVERSARY PENSACOLA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Free admission. Seville Square. pensacolaseafoodfestival.com
ANNUAL ST. ROSE OF LIMA INTERNATIONAL FALL FESTIVAL 4-9 p.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave., Milton.
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
RELATIONAL COMMUNICATION WITH ESPERE WITH CHRISTINE SALOMÉ 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.
4TH ANNUAL DIXON DUB LIP SYNC BATTLE 6:30-9:30 p.m. $15-$20. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive.?
THE SAPPHIRE TABLET: MEDITATION AND RITUAL 6:30-7:30 p.m. Donation-based. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
JAI WOLF: THE CURE TO LONELINESS TOUR 7 p.m. $20-$85. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace.
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
SATURDAY 9.28
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
VETTES AT THE BEACH 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Casino Beach parking lot. miraclestripcorvette.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Location TBA. oceanhourfl.com
7th ANNUAL FALL FLING ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. First Church of the Nazarene, 3479 Pine Forest Road.
FALL IN LOVE MEGA ADOPTION EVENT 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Adoptable pets from 20-plus animal organizations. Pensacola Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway. aaflorida.org
40TH ANNIVERSARY PENSACOLA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Free admission. Seville Square. pensacolaseafoodfestival.com
PENSACOLA OPERA PRESENTS: THE ENCHANTED FOREST AT STORYTIME 11 a.m.-noon. Barnes & Noble, 1200 Airport Blvd. pensacolaopera.com
ANNUAL ST. ROSE OF LIMA INTERNATIONAL FALL FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-9 p.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave., Milton.
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com
PENSACOLA RIP THE RUNWAY 5 p.m. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. pensacolaripsrunway.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
ISLAND FIGHTS 59 6:30 p.m. $40.50-$66.50. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
VANILLA FUDGE 7 p.m. Free. REX Theatre, 18 N Palafox St.
SHOOTING JENNINGS 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace.
DANE COOK: TELL IT LIKE IT IS 8 p.m. $39.50-$65. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.
STINGERS COMEDY: GALE MZUNDERSTOOD, CARSON TAYLOR, JJ CURRY 8:30 p.m. $15-$20. Casks and Flights, 121 S. Palafox. stingerscomedy.com
GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.
CHEW/PLEASURES/YAM/GLAZED EYES 9 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. pensacola.com/chizukopensacola
SUNDAY 9.29
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
40TH ANNIVERSARY PENSACOLA SEAFOOD FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Seville Square. pensacolaseafoodfestival.com
CARNIVAL FOR A CURE 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Vince Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St
ANNUAL ST. ROSE OF LIMA INTERNATIONAL FALL FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 6451 Park Ave. Milton.
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
GROVE & BROWN MARKET 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Local vendors, artists and farmers. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson.
COLT WESTON AND ANTON O’DONNELL 2-6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola
PIANIST KADISHA ONALBAYEVA 2:30 p.m. $7-$11. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolatstat.edu
FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE 2:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road, Pace.
ROSH HASHANAH AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 5 p.m. $29 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
MONDAY 9.30
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CRATE COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED: THE CROOKED VINES 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
TUESDAY 10.1
UWF JOHN C. PACE LIBRARY BOOK SALE 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Bargains on used books, free popcorn, and trivia. UWF John C. Pace Library, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/library
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
INNISFREE HOTELS JOB FAIR 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road.
studiosouthon9mileroad.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
KOE WETZEL 7 p.m. $12-$17. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED: ADAM HOLT 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Knee Deep Band. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
WEDNESDAY 10.2
COFFEE WITH A COP 7-8:30 a.m. Coffee Guy Café, 6700 N. Davis Hwy.
PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CHAMBER MUSIC RECITAL Noon. Free. Old Christ Church, 405 South Adams St. uwf.edu/cfpa
LIVING ORACLES: SACRED SPACE READINGS 12-7 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facbook.com/asherandbee
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet-themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. pensacolahumane.org
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
HOMEMADE PASTA COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
KNITTING 101 6-8 p.m. $45, includes yarn. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 101.
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
WSRE’S STUDIOAMPED: STEPHANIE LEIGH HALL 7 p.m. Free. Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org
THROUGH THE ROOTS & PACIFIC DUB 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.orG
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
OPEN STUDIO: FOUND POETRY 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. $6 per participant, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
THERAPEUTIC ARTS SERIES: SPECIAL NEEDS DAY 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Free. Museum is open to all individuals on the spectrum alongside individuals with physical or cognitive disabilities during this family-friendly art day. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
THE IRISH EXPERIENCE On view through Sept. 28. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82.
EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com
ART AMONG FRIENDS SECOND ANNUAL ART SHOW On view through Oct. 6. Wright Place, 6 E. Wright St.
PICTURESQUE BITS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
MIKE BRODIE: RELICS FROM THE ROAD On view through Oct. 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
TERMINAL: PHOTOGRAPHIC ORIENTATIONS FROM STIEGLITZ TO STASIECZEK On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
RADIO’S GOLDEN AGE: THEN AND NOW On view through Oct. 31. WUWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 88. wuwf.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 12. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.
Pensacola Mini Maker Faire The Pensacola Mini Maker Faire wants to encourage all makers to apply for the Faire. This event is Nov. 16 and supports the local community of creators and innovators, and we encourage you to create an engaging exhibit that demonstrates a craft, provides a how-to, showcases a performance or one that is an innovative new idea. Maker spaces for individual makers and students are free. Commercial maker booth fees are based on booth size and start at $125 if you are selling items. For more information, visit pensacola.makerfaire.com.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 9.26
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
EDDIE SMITH BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
TANYA GALLAGHER 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 9.27
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
MIKE QUINN 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN WHEELER 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
PLATINUM PREMIER 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar, 400 Quietwater Rd.
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 9.28
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN HART 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
MUSCOGEE RIDGE BAND 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
SIX PIECE SUITS 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 9.29
LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
SECOND WIND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 9.30
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 10.1
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
WEDNESDAY 10.2
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MEL KNAPP 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com