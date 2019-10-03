Winners & Losers 10/3/19

It’s a tradition to publish an all-winners version of this column in the Best of the Coast issue, or, at least, that’s what the Winners & Losers division of the Inweekly media empire told us as they headed to the Sandshaker.

Irish Politicians Club

McGuire Martin and his family, members of the Irish Politicians Club and PSC student scholarship recipients last week celebrated the most recent gift of $35,000 from IPC members to the Molly McGuire Culinary Arts Endowed Scholarship fund, plus the gift of $25,000 from McGuire Martin and his family, bringing the total in her honor to $300,000 since the inception of the endowment.

Bear Family Foundation

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Rosa County Chamber of Commerce last week celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida Bear Family Foundation Center for Hope. The unveiling of the facility’s name was in celebration of the foundation’s generous $500,000 matching gift. The Bear family has been part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida family for 30 years.

Ted Kirchharr

Mayor Grover Robinson has selected Kirchharr to be his human resources director, responsible for managing the city’s human resources programs, including training and development, performance management, staffing and more. Kirchharr joins the city from Studer Group, where he most recently served as a senior director from 2017-2019. He will clean up the mess left by his predecessor, Chief Human Resource Officer Edward “The Box” Sisson.

Michael Myhre

The Florida SBDC Network, the state’s principal provider of business assistance, recently announced that Myhre, its chief executive officer, has been named among the state’s most influential business leaders by Florida Trend for the second consecutive year.

Naval Air Station Whiting Field’s MWR

The Morale Welfare and Recreation Department was named Gold Award finalist. It was the only stateside military installation and the only Navy installation to be nominated as a Gold Award finalist. The National Recreation Park Association’s Gold Medal Awards program honors communities throughout the United States that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation.

Clover Pick A Bowl Fill A Bowl

The event raised more than $40,000 for Manna thanks to the generosity of several local sponsors, artists, restaurants, donors and event attendees. The money raised will provide more than 24,000 meals for neighbors in need in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. The event was made possible by the faculty, students and friends of the Pensacola State College Visual Arts Department, First City Arts Center and sponsors.

Sandy Sansing Nissan

Representatives from Nissan recently presented the Sandy Sansing Nissan staff with two of their top awards—the 2019 Nissan Award of Excellence for outstanding performance in sales, customer satisfaction and owner loyalty and the Nissan Global Award. The Nissan prestigious Global Award is special recognition of an elite group of Nissan dealers around the world that have achieved the Award of Excellence and ranked in the top 50 in sales.