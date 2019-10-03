Best of the Coast 2019: Complete Winners List

—Community, Media & Culture—
Best Nonprofit
Winner: Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter
Council on Aging of West Florida
Gulf Coast Kid’s House
onbikes Pensacola
Best Charity Event
Winner: Winter Wonder Ride (onbikes Pensacola)
The BIG Gala (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)
Chocolate Fest (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)
Jaws On The Water (Dixon School of Arts & Sciences)
Best Place to Work
Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union
Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
Studer Family of Companies
University of West Florida
Best Boss
Winner: John Clark (Council on Aging of West Florida)
Stacey Kostevicki (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)
Debbie Ritchie (Studer Group, a Huron Solution)
Paula Shell (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)
Best Community Leader
Winner: Quint Studer
Collier Merrill
Lawrence Powell
Walker Wilson
Best Rising Leader
Winner: Eddie Murray
Jessica Andrade
Drew Buchanan
Alex Gartner
Best Politician
Winner: Grover Robinson
Alex Andrade
Ann Hill
Lumon May
Best Person to Have on Your Side
Winner: Lewis Bear, Jr.
Fred Levin
Mike Papantonio
Quint Studer
Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Downtown
Gallery Night
National Naval Aviation Museum
Best Day Trip
Winner: 30A/Seaside
Blackwater River State Park
Fairhope
Fort Pickens
Best Annual Event
Winner: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival
Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show
Ciclovia – Pensacola Open Streets
Pensacola Mardi Gras
Best Pub Crawl
Winner: O’Riley’s Santa Pub Crawl
Go Irish on the Island
Sailor Jerry Pub Crawl
Twisted Disney Bar Crawl
Best Food Event
Winner: Pensacola Seafood Festival
Pensacola Greek Festival
Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival
Pensacola VegFest
Best Parade
Winner: Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Grand Fiesta Parade
Krewe of Wrecks Parade
Pensacola Christmas Parade
Best Regular/Reoccurring Event
Winner: Gallery Night
Bands on the Beach
Hot Glass Cold Brew
Palafox Market
Best Free Thing to Do
Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum
Bands on the Beach
Ciclovia – Pensacola Open Streets
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival
Best Neighborhood
Winner: East Hill
Downtown
North Hill
Scenic Heights
Best Pensacola Landmark
Winner: Graffiti Bridge
Fort Pickens
Pensacola Beach Water Tower
Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum
Best Public Park
Winner: Bayview Park
Hitzman-Optimist Park
Seville Square
Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park
Best Pet-Friendly Park
Winner: Bayview Park
Pensacola Beach Dog Park
River Road Park 1
Shoreline Bark Park
Best Playground
Winner: Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park
Benny Russell Park
Hitzman-Optimist Park
Perdido Kids Park
Best Outdoor Market
Winner: Palafox Market
Gulf Breeze Farmers Market
Santa Rosa Farmers Market
T & W Flea Market
Best Palafox Market Vendor
Winner: Annie’s Naked Cookies
Big Jerk Soda Co.
The Hummus Lady
Mrs. Jones Cold Brew
Best Makers/Craft Markets
Winner: Bare Hand Collective
Punk Rock Flea Market
Shirley’s Café & Bakery
Wild Lemon
Best Reason to Attend a Blue Wahoos Game
Winner: “Uptown Eddie”
Fireworks
The food
The view
Best Reason to Attend an Ice Flyers Game
Winner: Fights
Post-game ice skating
Theme nights
Weiner dog races
Best Youth Sports/Rec Program
Winner: Cheer Omega
Gulf Breeze Sports Association
Southern Youth Sports Association
YMCA of Northwest Florida
Best After-School Activity
Winner: Pensacola Children’s Chorus
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast
Chain Reaction
First City Art Center
Best Summer Camp
Winner: Pensacola State College Kids College
Camp o’ the Pines
First City Art Center
UWF’s Explore Summer Camps
Best Place for a Birthday Party
Winner: Pensacola Children’s Museum
Pensacola MESS Hall
Sam’s Fun City
Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Best TV Station
Winner: WEAR
BlabTV
WKRG
WSRE
Best TV/Video Personality
Winner: Sue Straughn (WEAR)
Jeff Weeks (WSRE)
Jared Willets (WEAR)
Kaitlin Wright (WEAR)
Best Radio Station
Winner: Cat Country 98.7
Jet 100.7
Magic 106
WUWF 88.1
Best Radio Personality
Winner: Britt Rose (Jet 100.7)
Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)
Brent Lane (Cat Country 98.7)
Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)
Best Morning Radio Show
Winner: The Cat Pack Morning Show (Cat Country 98.7)
Hill In The Morning (WRNE 980)
NPR Morning Edition (WUWF 88.1)
Pensacola Morning News with Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)
Best Podcast
Winner: It’s All Gone Terribly Wrong
IHMC’s STEM-Talk
Tea Time With Tyler
WUWF’s RadioLive
Best Reason to Pick up Inweekly
Winner: Winners and Losers
Calendar of Events
News of the Weird
The Pet Issue
Best Website/Blog
Winner: Visit Pensacola (visitpensacola.com)
Cat Country 98.7 (catcountry987.com)
North Escambia (northescambia.com)
Pensacola Vibes (pensacolavibes.com)
Best Person or Business to Follow on Instagram
Winner: Natalie Allgyer (@nallgyer)
Big Jerk Soda Co. (@bigjerksoda)
Pensacola Vibes (@pensacolavibes)
Poppy Garcia (@thepoppygarcia)
Best Business to “Like” on Facebook
Winner: Cat Country 98.7
Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter
Pensacola Police Department
Pensacola Vibes
Best Way to Get Cultured
Winner: Pensacola Museum of Art
Foo Foo Festival
Pensacola Little Theatre
Pensacola Opera
Best Art Gallery/Museum
Winner: Pensacola Museum of Art
Artel Gallery
Gallery 1060 at First City Art Center
Quayside Art Gallery
Best Artist
Winner: Cindy Mathis
Natalie Allgyer
Poppy Garcia
Lindsey Gray
Best Music Venue
Winner: Vinyl Music Hall
chizuko
Saenger Theatre
Seville Quarter
Best Band
Winner: DEAdBUGGS
Ben Loftin & the Family
Faux/Fox
Panzacola
Best Concert
Winner: Matt and Kim at Vinyl Music Hall
Christmas on the Coast
Spring Jam
WUWF’s RadioLive
Best Place to Hear Free Music
Winner: Bands on the Beach
Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay
Five Sisters Blues Café
Gallery Night
Best Theatre Production
Winner: Sister Act (Pensacola Little Theatre)
Evil Dead: The Musical (Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre at Vinyl Music Hall)
Florencia in the Amazon (Pensacola Opera)
The Nutcracker (Ballet Pensacola)
Best Comedian
Winner: Emily Dillon
Andrew Ferrara
Kitty Get a Job
Olivia Searcy
—Health & Wellness—
Best Gym
Winner: Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA
Burn Boot Camp
Coastal Fitness Training
Regymen Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
Winner: Derek Pratten (Burn Boot Camp)
Candace Rorrer (Essentially Fit with Candace Rorrer)
Jaid Slaughter (Coastal Fitness Training)
Giorgio Trane (Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)
Best Boutique Fitness Studio
Winner: Pure Barre
disko lemonade
Ride Society
Wild Lemon
Best Yoga
Winner: URU Yoga and Beyond
Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center
disko lemonade
Wild Lemon
Best Yoga Instructor
Winner: Donna Dickey (Yoga Abode, Wild Lemon & Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)
Jennifer Jens (BeachLIFE Fitness)
Briana Knight (disko lemonade)
Nancy LaNasa (Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center & Abhaya Above)
Best Pilates
Winner: Wild Lemon
The Pilates Barre
Pilates Core Training
Pure Pilates
Best Fitness Classes
Winner: Regymen Fitness
Coastal Fitness Training
Pure Barre
Wild Lemon
Best Free/Community Fitness Classes
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center
Burn Boot Camp
Pensacola Museum of Art
Best Fitness Instructor
Winner: Leah Seacrest (Regymen Fitness Pensacola)
Catalina Lehman (Pure Barre)
Brandi Rodriguez (Wild Lemon)
Rachel Smith (Pure Barre)
Best Bootcamp
Winner: Coastal Fitness Training
Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA
Burn Boot Camp
Fixed on Fitness
Best Weight Loss Program
Winner: Ideal Weight Loss
Medi-Weightloss
OPTIHealth Weight Loss and Wellness Center
Woodlands Weight Management & Wellness Center
Best Running Club
Winner: Running Wild
Gulf Coast Brewery
The Wine Bar on Palafox
World of Beer
Best 5K
Winner: McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Prediction 5K
Double Bridge Run
Rec Plex North parkrun
Runway Run 5K
Best Place to Walk/Run
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Downtown
East Hill
Rec Plex North parkrun
Best Place to Ride A Bike
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Blackwater Heritage State Trail
Ride Society
UWF Nature Trails
Best Hospital
Winner: Sacred Heart Health System
Baptist Hospital
Gulf Breeze Hospital
West Florida Hospital
Best General Care Physician
Winner: Dr. Maureen Padden (Sacred Heart Medical Group)
Dr. Hillary Hultstrand (Woodlands Medical Specialists)
Dr. Steven Lenga (Medical Center Clinic)
Dr. Lanway Ling (Ling Family Medicine)
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Dr. Gabriel Waterman (Dynamic Life Chiropractic)
Dr. David Edge (Edge Family Chiropractic)
Dr. Craig Henry (Henry Chiropractic)
Dr. Johnathan Newlin (Newlin Chiropractic)
Best Dentist
Winner: Dr. Andrew Taylor (Taylor Dental)
Dr. Kaitlin Forshee (Advanced Dental Concepts)
Dr. Philip Gibson (Gibson, Renfroe, & Zieman)
Dr. James McCreary (McCreary Dentistry)
Best Orthodontist
Winner: Dr. Greg Woodfin (Woodfin Cabassa Orthodontics)
Dr. Ben Fishbein (Fishbein Orthodontics)
Dr. Ed Shehee, Jr. (Shehee & Callahan Family Orthodontics)
Dr. Clay Sims (Sims Orthodontics)
Best Pediatrician
Winner: Dr. Amy Foland (Pensacola Pediatrics)
Dr. Brandy Boutin (Sacred Heart Medical Group)
Dr. Heather Lenga (Pensacola Pediatrics)
Dr. Randall Reese (Pensacola Pediatrics)
Best Psychiatrist/Therapist
Winner: Dr. Yira Van Der Linde (East Hill Clinic)
Kristen Hartford, LMHC (Compass Counseling)
Dr. James Igleburger (The Anchor Clinic)
Frankie Sanchez, LCSW (Intricate Minds)
Best OB/GYN
Winner: Dr. Brian Sontag (Sacred Heart Medical Group)
Dr. Allessa Allison (Advanced Women’s Care)
Dr. Jeanne Eckert (The Women’s Group)
Dr. Erika Schneider (Baptist Medical Group)
Best Optometrist
Winner: Dr. Jennifer Werrell (Medical Center Clinic)
Dr. Cheryl Barton (Woodbine Eye Care)
Dr. Lindsay Durtschi (Midtown Dental + Vision)
Dr. Gene Terrezza (Terrezza Optical)
Best Dermatologist
Winner: Dr. Kevin Welch (Welch SkinCare Center)
Dr. Scott McMartin (Dermatology and Laser Center at Medical Center Clinic)
Kelly Stubblefield, FNP-C (Henghold Skin Health & Surgery Group)
Dr. Amy Pote Watson (Pensacola Dermatology)
Best Plastic Surgeon
Winner: Dr. Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)
Dr. Ben Brown (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery)
Dr. James Frost (Frost Plastic Surgery)
Dr. Nathan Patterson (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)
Best Physical Therapy
Winner: Medical Center Clinic
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
Clearway Pain Solutions Institute
The Movement Dr.
Best Pharmacy
Winner: Everwell Specialty Pharmacy
East Hill Pharmacy
Gulf Breeze Apothecary & Pharmacy
Jackson-Pace Pharmacy
Best Walk-In Clinic
Winner: ProHealth Medical Care
Baptist Urgent Care
Priority Care at Medical Center Clinic
Sacred Heart Urgent Care
—Services—
Best Hair Salon
Winner: Volume ONE
10th Avenue Hair Designs
Hairitage House
Salon San Carlos
Best Hair Stylist
Winner: Chelsey Domschke (Hair + Co)
Jennifer Brewer Martin (The Powder Room)
Holly Moreno (Pear Tree Salon)
Sarah Peake (Volume ONE)
Best Hair Colorist
Winner: Vanessa Sturms (Hairitage House)
Hollyn Champlin (Salon San Carlos)
Rachel Mailhes (Epic Inc.)
Sidni Mickel (Cobalt Studio)
Best Barber Shop
Winner: Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods
Barberos
East Hill Barbershop
Pensacola House of Barbers
Best Men’s Hair Stylist
Winner: Noel Delarosa (Pensacola House of Barbers)
Neil Enriquez (Barberos)
Nick Fury (Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods)
Colton Walden (Pensacola House of Barbers)
Best Day Spa
Winner: Stay The Spa
East Hill Massage and Aesthetics
Escape Wellness Spa
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Best Massage
Winner: Escape Wellness Spa
12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group
Stay The Spa
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Best Massage Therapist
Winner: Stephanie Knight (Escape Wellness Spa)
Twanda Barber (Stay The Spa)
Bruce Common (12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group)
Rae Petersen (East Hill Massage and Aesthetics)
Best Pedicure
Winner: DESHI
Bellagio Day Spa
Herbal Nails & Spa
Stay The Spa
Best Manicure
Winner: DESHI
Lisa’s Nails
Nails by Jade at Maria Clara Hair
Polished Nail Bar Pensacola
Best Waxing
Winner: Stay The Spa
Brazilian Wax of Pensacola
Escape Wellness Spa
Serene Orchid Wellness Spa
Best Facial
Winner: Escape Wellness Spa
Serene Orchid Wellness Spa
Stay The Spa
Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Best Esthetician
Winner: Laura Rosbrugh (Escape Wellness Spa)
Tia Henry (Serene Orchid Wellness Spa)
Kathleen Miller (Miller Skincare)
Sonya Scarbrough (East Hill Massage and Aesthetics)
Best Skin Care Overall
Winner: Still Waters Day & Medical Spa
Escape Wellness Spa
Serene Orchid Wellness Spa
Stay The Spa
Best Bank
Winner: Regions Bank
Bank of Pensacola
Hancock Whitney Bank
Synovus Bank
Best Credit Union
Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union
Central Credit Union of Florida
Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union
Pen Air Federal Credit Union
Best Financial Advisor
Winner: Andrew Martin (Atlas Financial Strategies)
Jacey Cosentino (Morgan Stanley Wealth Management)
John Peacock (Edward Jones)
Cameron Smith (Wells Fargo Advisors)
Best Accounting Firm
Winner: Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund
Bass & Sandfort
Brown Thornton Pacenta & Company
Warren Averett
Best Residential Real Estate Agency
Winner: Levin Rinke Realty
Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate
Conna O’Donovan Real Estate
The Harmon Murphy Group at Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
Best Commercial Real Estate Agency
Winner: NAI Pensacola
Beck Partners
Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT
Gunther Properties, LLC
Best Real Estate Agent
Winner: Conna O’Donovan (Conna O’Donovan Real Estate)
John David Ellis Jr. (Voyage Real Estate)
Skip Geiser (Main Street Properties)
Tina Tortomase (NAI Pensacola)
Best Boutique Hotel/Inn
Winner: Lee House
New World Inn
Paradise Inn
Sole Inn and Suites
Best Hotel–Pensacola Beach
Winner: Hilton Pensacola Beach
Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach
Margaritaville Beach Hotel
Paradise Inn
Best Hotel–Pensacola
Winner: Sole Inn and Suites
Hilton Garden Inn
Holiday Inn Express Downtown
Pensacola Grand Hotel
Best Apartment Complex
Winner: Southtowne Apartments
Cordova Regency
The Crossings at Nine Mile Road
West Woods Apartments
Best Pool & Spa Company
Winner: Robert’s Pools
Aqua Pool & Patio
Pensacola Pools
Vaughn’s Pools & Spa
Best Architecture Firm
Winner: Brett Duch Architect
Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture
SMP Architecture
STOA Architects
Best Law Firm
Winner: Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.
Clark Partington
Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon
Ward & Barnes, P.A.
Best Attorney
Winner: Chris Crawford (Law Offices of Chris Crawford)
Scott Barnes (Ward & Barnes, P.A.)
William J. Dunaway (Clark Partington)
Benjamin Shell (Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon)
Best Insurance Agency
Winner: Will Rentschler State Farm
McMahon & Hadder Insurance
Quinn Insurance
Underwood Anderson Insurance
Best Vet
Winner: Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital
East Hill Animal Hospital
Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital
Safe Harbor Animal Hospital
Best Dog Groomer
Winner: Vanity Fur
Beulah Dog Grooming
Cain’s Dog House
Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon
Best Doggie Day Care/Boarding
Winner: Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital
Cain’s Dog House
Pensacola Pet Resort
Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital
Best Dog Training
Winner: Five Flags Dog Training Club
Bruce Teare’s What A Good Dog
Concerned Canines
Mike the Dog Trainer
Best Construction Company
Winner: Omega Construction & Design, Inc.
aDoor Properties
Bear General Contractors
FlynnBuilt
Best Landscaping
Winner: Eye Candy Lawns
Bryan’s Lawn Maintenance, Inc.
Outerspaces Landscapes
The Wallace Company
Best Interior Designer
Winner: Lacy Phillips Designs
Dee McDavid Interiors
Linenwood Home
McAlpin Interiors
Best Ad Agency
Winner: Appleyard Agency
EW Bullock
Ideaworks
idgroup
Best Custom Picture Framing
Winner: Aiken Picture Frames South
Creative House
Framing By Design
Just Plain Putter
Best Tattoo & Piercing Studio
Winner: Hula Moon
Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio
Inksane Asylum
Sweet Betsy Tattoos
Best Tattoo Artist
Winner: Erin O’Shea (Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio)
Shauncey Fury (Hula Moon)
Ali Roudabush (Sweet Betsy Tattoos)
Gabe Smith (Hula Moon)
Best Special Event Space
Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting
The Burch House
De Luna Winery and Court of De Luna Event Space
Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
Best Caterer
Winner: Classic City Catering
Culinary Productions Inc.
Nancy’s Catering & Events
Spot-On Catering
Best Florist
Winner: Fiore
Celebrations
Just Judy’s Flowers
Sunshine Designs Florist
Best Photography
Winner: Kista Haas Photography
Lindsey Friar Photography
Patsy Brown Photography
Wave Photo by Aislinn Kate
Best Car Wash/Detailer
Winner: Hilt’s Detailing
Eco Car Wash
Green Cleen
Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail
Best Oil Change
Winner: Sun Valley Performance
Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair
Evans Automotive Service Center
Sandy Sansing
Best Auto Service Shop
Winner: Sun Valley Performance
Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair
MFM Performance
Pine Forest Automotive Center
Best Window Tinting
Winner: Glass Wrap
Integrity Window Tinting
Premier Tinting
Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail
Best Green Business
Winner: SunFarm Energy
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Green Cleen
Salon San Carlos
Best New Business
Winner: Hair + Co
MFM Performance
Ride Society
Wave Therapy
—Weddings—
Best Place to Propose
Winner: Pensacola Beach
Downtown
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Palafox Pier
Best Place to Buy an Engagement Ring
Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop
Beré Jewelers
Elebash’s Jewelers
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Best Ceremony Venue
Winner: Sowell Farms
Live Oak Plantation
Old Christ Church
Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
Best Reception Venue
Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting
The Palafox House
Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue
Sowell Farms
Best Officiant
Winner: Chuck Randle
Bryan Adams
Pam Rodgerson
Kevin Tillman
Best Bridal Store
Winner: The Bridal Loft
The Bridal Suite
Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom
Tiffany Nicole Bridal
Best Place to Rent a Tux
Winner: Gent’s Formal Wear
Nixon’s
Randall’s Formal Wear
Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom
Best Bridal Make-up Artist
Winner: Hayley Gurney
Jillian Jensen Holt
Kendra Korn
DeSheri McClure
Best Wedding Hair Salon
Winner: Arrow Salon & Spa
Blue Magnolia Salon
Moonflower Salon
The Powder Room
Best Wedding Hair Stylist
Winner: Alison Sardiña (Blue Magnolia Salon)
Kendall Eggart (The Powder Room)
Colleen Williams McHenry (Moonflower Salon)
Tonya Penrose (The Powder Room)
Best Wedding Planner/Coordinator
Winner: Mēgan K. Events
Lindsay Cooey Weddings
PS Weddings
Supposey
Best Wedding Photography
Winner: Aislinn Kate Photography
Lother Co.
Patsy Brown Photography
Phocus Photography
Best Photobooth
Winner: The Posey Bus
Good Vibrations DJ Services
Pensacola Photo Booth
Phocus Photography
Best Wedding Videography
Winner: Lother Co.
Katie Cannon
StoryLive Productions
Written in Film
Best Wedding Band
Winner: Nobius
Adam Holt Band
Ben Loftin & the Family
Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sisters
Best Wedding DJ
Winner: AnyDayDJ
Good Vibrations DJ Services
Powell Entertainment
South Coast DJ Service
Best Wedding Caterer
Winner: Culinary Productions Inc.
Classic City Catering
Great Southern Catering & Events
Nancy’s Catering & Events
Best Wedding Cake
Winner: Betty Weber Cakes
Bluejay’s Bakery
Emerald Coast Custom Cakes
Whisk
Best Wedding Florist
Winner: Supposey
Celebrations
Chrissy Helvenston Floral Design
Fiore
Best Wedding Rentals
Winner: Supposey
Hemstitch Vintage Rentals
La-T-Da Events
WeddingWalls
Best Wedding Party Transportation
Winner: The Posey Cab
Beach Bum Trolley
Five Flags Trolley
Pensacola Party Bus
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
Winner: Artesana
duh for garden and home
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
So Gourmet
Best Place to Buy Bridesmaid Gifts
Winner: SoBo Boutique
Alyssa’s
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Pizzaz
Best Place for a Rehearsal Dinner
Winner: The Grand Marlin
The Fish House
Hemingway’s Island Grill
Skopelos at New World
Best Place for Out-of-Town Guests to Stay
Winner: Lee House
Hilton Pensacola Beach
New World Inn
Margaritaville Beach Hotel
—Retail—
Best New Car Dealership
Winner: Sandy Sansing
Allen Turner Hyundai
Bob Tyler Toyota
Pete Moore Automotive Team
Best Used Car Dealership
Winner: Frontier Motors
Adcox Imports
Eddie Mercer Automotive
Ted Ciano’s
Best Motorcycle Shop
Winner: Harley-Davidson of Pensacola
D&D Cycles Inc.
OEM Otwell’s Extreme Motorsports
Pensacola Motorsports
Best Bicycle Shop
Winner: Trek Bicycle Store
CycleSports Bicycles
Ride MORE Bicycles
Truly Spokin Bicycle Co.
Best Boutique
Winner: SoBo Boutique
Duke and Stella
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Best Men’s Apparel
Winner: Don Alans
Innerlight Surf & Skate
Intracoastal Outfitters
Waterboyz
Best Women’s Apparel
Winner: SoBo Boutique
GRAY Boutique
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Scout
Best Children’s Apparel & Gifts
Winner: Properly Posh Baby
Pizzaz
Sparkle
Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens
Best Accessories
Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
La Di Da Boutique
SoBo Boutique
Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts
Best Consignment Store
Winner: Elite Repeats & Boutique
Lullabies and Mudpies
Rococo
Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens
Best Thrift Store
Winner: Waterfront Thrift Store
Goodwill (Pace location)
Marcus Pointe Thrift Store
Teen Challenge Super Thrift
Best Athletic/Outdoor Store
Winner: Running Wild
disko lemonade
Waterboyz
Wild Lemon
Best Furniture Store
Winner: Alyssa’s Etc.
Aqua Decor & Design
duh for garden and home
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Best Home Décor & Accessories
Winner: duh for garden and home
Alyssa’s
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts
Best Antiques
Winner: Miles Antique Mall
All About Antiques
Alyssa’s
Blue Moon Antique Mall
Best Vintage Shop/Seller
Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage
Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities
Parcel
The Vintage Goat and Garden
Best Gift Shop
Winner: Alyssa’s
Artesana
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Southern Gardens Florist and Gifts
Best Place to Buy Greeting Cards/Stationery
Winner: Charlotte Mason Printing Company
Artesana
duh for garden and home
Rusted Arrow Mercantile
Best Comic Book Store
Winner: Pensacola Pop Comics
Miles Antique Mall
Price Busters Games
TBS Comics
Best New Store
Winner: Old City Market Inc.
disko lemonade
Duke and Stella
The Vintage Goat and Garden
Best Jeweler
Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop
Beré Jewelers
Elebash’s Jewelers
Susan Campbell Jewelry
Best Unique Jewelry
Winner: Susan Campbell Jewelry
Keep Away From Cats Jewelry
Rock Hard Designs
SoBo Boutique
Best Surf/Skate Shop
Winner: Waterboyz
Innerlight Surf & Skate
Maverick Board Riding Company
Southbound Apparel
Best Online Shop/Seller
Winner: SoBo Boutique
Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique
Saturn Collection Vintage
Waterboyz
Best Nursery/Plants
Winner: Pensacola Seed & Garden
Bailey’s Produce & Nursery
Floral Tree Gardens
Woerner Landscape & Pet Supply
Best Hardware Store
Winner: Pensacola Hardware
ACE Hardware of Gulf Breeze
East Hill Hardware & Supply
Hall’s Hardware & Lumber
Best Computer/Tech Store
Winner: Palafox Computers
Tech Advanced
The Tech Handyman
Technologies For Tomorrow, Inc.
Best Music Gear/Instruments
Winner: Blues Angel Music
Leitz Music
Schmidt’s Music
Tringas Music
Best Record Store
Winner: Revolver Records
Miles Antique Mall
Music Box Pensacola
Remember Wynn
Best Cigar Shop
Winner: Cigar Factory Pensacola
Cordova Cigars
Gulf Coast Brewery
Hot Spot Cigars & Coffee
Best Liquor Store
Winner: Richey’s East
ABC Fine Wine & Spirits
Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor
Fusion Fine Wine & Spirits
Best Wine Shop
Winner: Aragon Wine Market
Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor
The Bottle Shop
Costello’s Butcher Shop
Best Wine Tastings
Winner: Aragon Wine Market
The Bottle Shop
Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room
So Gourmet
Best Cooking Classes
Winner: So Gourmet
End of The Line Cafe
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Best Grocery Store
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Apple Market
Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Shoreline Food Store and International Deli
Best International Food Market
Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Bien Dong Oriental Market
Four Winds International Food Market
Shoreline Food Store and International Deli
Best Gourmet/Specialty Food Shop
Winner: Four Winds International Food Market
Bodacious Olive
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Joe Patti’s Seafood
—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—
Best Bar Overall
Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
chizuko
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Play
Best Night Club
Winner: Seville Quarter
Blend Lounge
The Cabaret
chizuko
Best Bar–Downtown
Winner: Play
The Fish House Deck Bar
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
World of Beer
Best Bar–Cordova Area
Winner: Coyotes Sports Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Shooters Sports Bar
Wisteria Tavern
Best Bar–North Pensacola/Nine Mile Road/UWF
Winner: Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
A Little Madness Brewing Company
Sammy Barker’s
The Ticket Sports Bar
Best Bar–West Pensacola/Perdido Key
Winner: The Elbow Room
Flora-Bama Lounge and Package
Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten
Hub Stacey’s at The Point
Best Bar–Pensacola Beach
Winner: Paradise Bar & Grill
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Island Culture Tiki Bar
Sandshaker
Best Bar–Milton/Pace
Winner: Beardless Brewhaus
Brew Angels Brewery
Ollie’s Neighborhood Grill
Oops Alley
Best New Bar
Winner: Island Culture Tiki Bar
Beardless Brewhaus
Big Top Brewing Company
Kingfisher Sandwiches
Best Happy Hour
Winner: The Cabaret
The Fish House Deck Bar
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best Drink Specials
Winner: Play
Blend Lounge
chizuko
The Fish House Deck Bar
Best Ladies’ Night
Winner: The Fish House Deck Bar
Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room
McGuire’s Irish Pub
V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante
Best Cover Charge Worth Paying
Winner: Seville Quarter
The Cabaret
chizuko
Vinyl Music Hall
Best Day Drinking
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Graffiti Pizza
Paradise Bar & Grill
Best Drink Menu
Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
Best Specialty Cocktail
Winner: Smoked Old Fashioned (Restaurant IRON)
The Earl (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
The Roosevelt (Union Public House)
Best Daiquiris/Frozen Drinks
Winner: Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar
The Dock
Flounder’s Chowder House
Island Culture Tiki Bar
Best Bushwacker
Winner: Sandshaker
Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Paradise Bar & Grill
Best Bloody Mary
Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe
Five Sisters Blues Café
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Union Public House
Best Mimosas
Winner: The Fish House
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Pot Roast & Pinot
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Best Martini
Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Margarita
Winner: Taco Agave
Cactus Cantina
Cactus Flower Cafe
Island Culture Tiki Bar
Best Shots
Winner: Play
Azalea Cocktail Lounge
Badlands Roadside Bar
Blend Lounge
Best Signature Drink
Winner: The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Bramble (Union Public House)
IRON Goddess (Restaurant IRON)
King Koopa (Play)
Best Selection of Beer on Tap
Winner: World of Beer
chizuko
Pensacola Bay Brewery
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Best Selection of Bottled/Canned Beer
Winner: World of Beer
chizuko
Sammy Barker’s
Urban Swinery
Best Brewery
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Beardless Brewhaus
Gulf Coast Brewery
Pensacola Bay Brewery
Best Local Beer
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.’s Holy Spin IPA
Big Top Brewing Company’s Pensacola Bushwhacker
Pensacola Bay Brewery’s Lil Napoleon
Spahr Brewing Company’s Hefeweizen
Best Bartender
Winner: Matt Nichols (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Shaun Dixon (Blend Lounge/Taco Agave)
Dalton Kenley (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)
Billy Looney (Perfect Plain Brewing Co.)
Best DJ
Winner: DJ Tiger
DJ Hoodie Cat
dr0ne
Mr. Lao
Best Drag Queen
Winner: Monica Heart
Lauren Mitchell
Madame Hex
Terrah Card
Best Selection of Wine by the Glass
Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Best Selection of Wine by the Bottle
Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Global Grill
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Best Sports Bar
Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar
O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown
The Ticket Sports Bar
World of Beer
Best Sports Team Club Headquarters
Winner: Play
Blend Lounge
O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown
Seville Quarter
Best Neighborhood Bar
Winner: The Magnolia
Azalea Cocktail Lounge
chizuko
Wisteria Tavern
Best Pet-Friendly Bar
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Beardless Brewhaus
chizuko
The Magnolia
Best Hotel Bar
Winner: Cavu Club (at Pensacola Grand Hotel)
Paradise Bar & Grill (at Paradise Inn)
Riptides Sports Grill and Tiki Bar (at Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach)
Tiki Bar (at Margaritaville Beach Hotel)
Best Bar with a View
Winner: The Bridge Bar & Sunset Lounge
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
The Fish House Deck Bar
Paradise Bar & Grill
Best Bar Ambiance
Winner: chizuko
The Elbow Room
Kingfisher Sandwiches
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar
Best Bar for Games
Winner: Play
The Elbow Room
O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown
Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Best Trivia Night
Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.
Blend Lounge
The Cabaret
Goat Lips Chew and Brew House
Best Karaoke Night
Winner: Play
Sandshaker
Seville Quarter
Sir Richards
Best Bar for Live Music
Winner: chizuko
The Fish House Deck Bar
Paradise Bar & Grill
Vinyl Music Hall
Best Bar Food
Winner: chizuko
Hub Stacey’s
O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown
World of Beer
—Restaurants—
Best Restaurant Overall
Winner: Restaurant IRON
Cactus Flower Cafe
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Global Grill
Best Restaurant–Downtown
Winner: Global Grill
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Khon’s on Palafox
Union Public House
Best Restaurant–Cordova Area
Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
O’Brien’s Bistro
Sake Cafe
Best Restaurant–East Hill
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
O’Zone Pizza Pub
Tacos Mexicanos
The Vineyard at 12th Avenue
Best Restaurant–North Pensacola/Nine Mile/UWF
Winner: Sammy Barker’s
Lost Pizza Co. Pensacola
Petrella’s Italian Cafe
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Restaurant–West Pensacola/Perdido Key
Winner: Kingfisher Sandwiches
Cactus Flower Cafe
Fisherman’s Corner
Hub Stacey’s at The Point
Best Restaurant–East Pensacola Heights
Winner: The Magnolia
Calvert’s in the Heights
Jerry’s Drive In
New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Best Restaurant–Gulf Breeze
Winner: Aegean Breeze
Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi
Taste of Thai
Thai 98 Cafe
Best Restaurant–Pensacola Beach
Winner: The Grand Marlin
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
Flounder’s Chowder House
Peg Leg Pete’s
Best Restaurant–Pace/Milton
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Blackwater Bistro
David’s Catfish House
South Market
Best New Restaurant
Winner: Cypress
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Kingfisher Sandwiches
Urban Swinery
Best Bakery
Winner: Craft Bakery
Bluejay’s Bakery
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Milton Quality Bakery
Best Breakfast
Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe
Bodacious Brew
Coffee Cup Restaurant
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Best Brunch
Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
The Fish House
The Grand Marlin
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Best Lunch
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Hub Stacey’s
Kingfisher Sandwiches
Best Food Truck
Winner: Nomadic Eats
3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck
Le Dough
Two Birds Street Food
Best Greek Cuisine
Winner: Founaris Bros. Greek Restaurant
Aegean Breeze
Jordan Valley Cafe
Skopelos at New World
Best Mexican Cuisine
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Cactus Cantina
Tacos Mexicanos
Taqueria El Asador
Best Italian Cuisine
Winner: Bonelli’s Café Italia
Franco’s Italian Restaurant
Petrella’s Italian Cafe
V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante
Best Chinese Cuisine
Winner: Shang Hai II
China Wok
House of Chong
Yums Chinese
Best Japanese Cuisine
Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya
Ichiban
Sake Cafe
Sushi Masa
Best Thai Cuisine
Winner: SaBai on Jefferson
Siam Thai
Taste of Thai
Thai 54 Cuisine
Best Indian Cuisine
Winner: Taste of India
Dinner India Restaurant & Grill
Indian Grill
Spice and Spirits
Best Cajun Cuisine
Winner: Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market
Cosse’s on the Beach
Jerry’s Bistreaux
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Vietnamese Cuisine
Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli
Pho Golden Palace
Quickly
Tu-Do
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine
Winner: End of The Line Cafe
chizuko
Live! Juice Bar
Skopelos at New World
Best Sushi
Winner: Khon’s on Palafox
Ichiban
Nom Sushi Izakaya
Sake Cafe
Best Gluten Free Options
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
End of The Line Cafe
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
South Market
Best Hibachi
Winner: Sake Cafe
Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi
Sushi Masa
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse
Best Seafood
Winner: The Grand Marlin
The Fish House
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Peg Leg Pete’s
Best Steakhouse
Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse
Coach-N-Four Steakhouse
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Best BBQ
Winner: Hot Spot Barbecue
Blue Dot Barbeque
Brother’s BBQ
VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Best Soul Food
Winner: Five Sisters Blues Café
The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)
Englewood All In One Restaurant
Four Seasons Catering and Eatery
Best Original Menu
Winner: Restaurant IRON
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Union Public House
Best Chef
Winner: Alex McPhail (Restaurant IRON)
Dot Chap (Khon’s on Palafox)
George Lazi (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Blake Rushing (Union Public House)
Best Up-and-Coming Chef
Winner: Chad Gorey (The Fish House)
Jordan Hewes (Craft Bakery)
Kyle Kennedy (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)
Desmond Phillips (Union Public House)
Best Wait Staff
Winner: Union Public House
Cactus Flower Cafe
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Restaurant IRON
Best Waiter
Winner: Trinity Moore (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)
Nick Markovitz (Restaurant IRON)
Frank Perez (Union Public House)
Marcus Thomas (Cactus Flower Cafe)
Best Waitress
Winner: Jessica Wolford (Hot Spot Barbecue)
Amber Laster (Restaurant IRON)
Jade Rawson (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)
Taylor Wolfe (Restaurant IRON)
Best Coffee Shop
Winner: Bodacious Brew
Constant Coffee & Tea
Fosko Coffee Barre
Polonza Bistro
Best Barista
Winner: Mikayla Maracle (Bodacious Brew)
Christian Catalanotto (Craft Bakery)
Bliss Goodman (Fosko)
Mahlia Hensel (Polonza Bistro)
Best Outdoor Dining
Winner: Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille
Casino Beach Bar & Grille
The Fish House
Red Fish Blue Fish
Best Place to Splurge
Winner: Global Grill
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Restaurant IRON
Best Place to Eat Healthy
Winner: End of The Line Cafe
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Live! Juice Bar
Best Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery
Bubba’s Sweet Spot
Craft Bakery
Le Dough
Best Romantic Dining
Winner: Restaurant IRON
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Global Grill
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Best Place for a First Date
Winner: Union Public House
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille
The Magnolia
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Red Fish Blue Fish
Cafe Single Fin
Flounder’s Chowder House
Peg Leg Pete’s
Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant
Winner: Lucy’s in the Square
Graffiti Pizza
Hub Stacey’s
The Magnolia
Best Salad Bar
Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Seville Quarter
So Chopped
Skopelos at New World
Best Take Out/To Go
Winner: VooDoo BBQ & Grill
Graffiti Pizza
Nancy’s Gourmet To Go
Sky’s Pizza Pie
Best Food Delivery
Winner: CitySpree
Le Dough
Primal Nosh
Sky’s Pizza Pie
Best Restaurant for a Birthday Dinner
Winner: The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Best Restaurant for Sports Fans
Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Calvert’s in the Heights
Miller’s Ale House
World of Beer
Best Late Night Eats
Winner: Restaurant IRON
chizuko
The Elbow Room
Graffiti Pizza
Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests
Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub
The Fish House
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Global Grill
Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Restaurant
Winner: Hopkins House
Shark Fin
Sluggo’s
Tre Fratelli
—Food—
Best Uniquely Pensacola Dish
Winner: Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)
Blue Angel Chips (The Grand Marlin)
Pensaconey (Sammy Barker’s)
Mullet Platter (Kingfisher Sandwiches)
Best Bagels
Winner: Bagelheads
Bodacious Brew
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
My Favorite Things
Best Cup of Coffee
Winner: Constant Coffee & Tea
Bodacious Brew
The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company
Fosko Coffee Barre
Best Iced Coffee
Winner: Mrs. Jones Cold Brew
Constant Coffee & Tea
The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant
Polonza Bistro
Best Latte
Winner: Bodacious Brew
Constant Coffee & Tea
Craft Bakery
Polonza Bistro
Best Iced Tea
Winner: Nomadic Eats
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Constant Coffee & Tea
Five Sisters Blues Café
Best Juices/Smoothies
Winner: Live! Juice Bar
Cafe Single Fin
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Ripe
Best Pizza
Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie
Graffiti Pizza
O’Zone Pizza Pub
The Tuscan Oven Pizzeria
Best Steak
Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub
The District: Seville Steak & Seafood
Jackson’s Steakhouse
Restaurant IRON
Best Burrito
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Cactus Cantina
Tacos Mexicanos
Taco Rock
Best Taco
Winner: Tacos Mexicanos
Nomadic Eats
Taco Agave
Taqueria El Asador
Best Nachos
Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe
Flounder’s Chowder House
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Best Soup
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Cactus Flower Cafe
New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Best Deli
Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
Apple Market
Costello’s Butcher Shop
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Best Bread
Winner: Craft Bakery
Bluejay’s Bakery
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Joe Patti’s Seafood
Best Sandwich
Winner: The Alcaniz (Hub Stacey’s)
Fried Green Tomato (Kingfisher Sandwiches)
Go Pig or Go Home (Urban Swinery)
Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Best Chicken Salad
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Jo’s As Always
New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria
So Chopped
Best Cheeseburger
Winner: Jerry’s Drive In
The Burger Factory
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Sammy Barker’s
Best Hot Dog
Winner: Dog House Deli
The Elbow Room
Sammy Barker’s
The Wacked Out Weiner
Best Cheese Plate
Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox
The Magnolia
Union Public House
Urban Swinery
Best Appetizers
Winner: Global Grill
Restaurant IRON
Union Public House
The Wine Bar on Palafox
Best Mac-n-Cheese
Winner: The Magnolia
Five Sisters Blues Café
Pot Roast & Pinot
Union Public House
Best Pastries
Winner: Craft Bakery
Bluejay’s Bakery
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Le Dough
Best Omelette
Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe
Coffee Cup Restaurant
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Ruby Slipper Cafe
Best Grits
Winner: The Fish House
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Coffee Cup Restaurant
Dog House Deli
Best Donuts
Winner: Le Dough
In and Out Bakery
Maynard’s Donut Co.
Milton Quality Bakery
Best French Fries
Winner: Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
Sammy Barker’s
Urban Swinery
Best Fried Chicken
Winner: Five Sisters Blues Café
The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)
McGuire’s Irish Pub
Union Public House
Best Wings
Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant
Hub Stacey’s
Sammy Barker’s
World of Beer
Best Sushi Roll
Winner: Graffiti Bridge (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Five Flags (Dharma Blue)
Halloween (Sake Cafe)
Volcano (Ichiban)
Best Oysters
Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s
Atlas Oyster House
The Grand Marlin
Marina Oyster Barn
Best Pasta Dish
Winner: Vodka Sauce (Bonelli’s Café Italia)
Alfredo Pappardelle (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)
Lobster Mac & Cheese (Pot Roast & Pinot)
Pasta Rustica (McGuire’s Irish Pub)
Best Seafood Dish
Winner: Grouper Piccata (The Grand Marlin)
Brown Butter Gulf Catch of the Day (Restaurant IRON)
Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)
Hamachi Kama (Khon’s on Palafox)
Best Avocado Dish
Winner: Avocado Toast (Constant Coffee & Tea)
Avocado Sandwich (East Hill Market)
Avocado Toast (Bluejay’s Bakery)
Guacamole (Cactus Flower Cafe)
Best International Dish
Winner: Saigon Pho (Saigon Oriental Market & Deli)
Fish/Shrimp Moilee (Taste of India)
Ramen Pad Thai (Khon’s on Palafox)
Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Best Salads
Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar
George Artisan Bakery & Bistro
So Chopped
Union Public House
Best Place to Buy Local Produce
Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery
Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe
Flora Bama Farms
Palafox Market
Best Vegetarian/Vegan Dish
Winner: Jackfruit Pulled Pork Sammy (End of The Line Cafe)
Bangin’ Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (chizuko)
Biscuits and Gravy (Le Dough)
Vegan Miso Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)
Best Desserts
Winner: Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe
Bluejay’s Bakery
Craft Bakery
Szotski’s Cheesecake
Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
Winner: Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt
Craft Bakery
Dolce & Gelato
Old City Market Inc.
Best Cakes/Cupcakes
Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery
Craft Bakery
J’s Bakery and Cafe
Oh Snap! Cupcakes
Best King Cake
Winner: Le Dough
Bluejay’s Bakery
Craft Bakery
Maynard’s Donut Co.
Best Milkshakes
Winner: Old City Market Inc.
Jerry’s Drive In
TASTEbuds
The Tin Cow
Best Original Menu Item
Winner: Foie Gras “PB&J” (Restaurant IRON)
Kimchi Tater Salad (chizuko)
Scotch Egg (Union Public House)
Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)
Best Lunch Special
Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie
Carmen’s Lunch Bar
Nomadic Eats
Union Public House
Best Weekly Special
Winner: Sunday Curry (chizuko)
Burgers and Bordeaux (Union Public House)
Donuts in the Park (Le Dough)
Hopkins Fried Chicken Wednesdays (McGuire’s Irish Pub)
