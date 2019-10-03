Best of the Coast 2019: Featured Winners—Health & Wellness

Coastal Fitness Training

6057 Gulf Breeze Parkway, coastalfitnesstraining.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” to us means that we have served our clients (or sisters, as we say) to our best possible ability, that we have helped changed their life in such a way that when they think the “best,” they think of us and decided to vote.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Women supporting women in fitness, nutrition and healthy lifestyle changes through relationships, support and guidance.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our love for our sisters, the fitness world and our love for Christ that we hope is felt as soon as you walk through our doors.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Kista Haas Photography for local photography; City Bowls South has become an instant favorite with healthy snacks; Aloha Grill is amazing; Casino Beach Bar and Grill is a favorite hangout; and we absolutely love Bethany Wilson with Court of De Luna.

Answers by: Jaid Slaughter and Paula Laurendine, Owners/Operators

Everwell Specialty Pharmacy

6506 N. Davis Highway, everwellrx.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Here at Everwell, being the best means providing the best service to our patients as possible.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Innovative solutions for challenging medical conditions.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We work with healthcare providers to find creative solutions when other courses of treatment have failed. Patients and providers trust Everwell to pioneer successful therapies for chronic and severe infections.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many great locally-owned businesses in Pensacola that we couldn’t even begin to name them all. We feel very privileged and are proud to be recognized among so many fantastic businesses in this area.

Answers by: Benjamin Rush, Marketing Director

Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery

543 Fontaine St., mygcps.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Drs. Peter Butler, Jocelyn Leveque and Nathan Patterson, along with the entire Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery team, strive to provide their patients with the best in surgical technique and patient care throughout their journey.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery is Northwest Florida’s largest plastic surgery practice, with three award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeons.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Drs. Peter Butler, Jocelyn Leveque and Nathan Patterson offer more than 50 years of combined surgical expertise. Together with our award-winning skincare center, Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery offers largest number of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in the area.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Some of the staff favorites include Gray Boutique for the latest in fashion, The Grand Marlin for cocktails with a view, The District’s upstairs bar for a glass of wine and music by John Ripley and Angelena’s for fantastic wood-fired pizza.

Answers by: Cathy Butler, Director of Marketing

Ideal Weight Loss

913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Ste. 36, and 1550 Creighton Road, Ste. 7, idealweightloss-gb.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We believe our success is a direct result of our clients’ success. Our clients believe in us as much as we believe in them, and we know our program works. Our goal is to help clients achieve long-term wellness through education, support and guidance.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our philosophy is, “You will never medicate yourself out of a situation that you behaved yourself into.”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are accommodating and flexible, with 24/7 guidance when needed. We offer personalized care targeting each individual’s needs and goals to achieve success. We use state-of-the-art comprehensive body composition analysis. Each of our staff members have enjoyed their own great results from following our program.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love supporting our local small business owners. Global Grill, Gibson Girl, Vinyl Music Hall, Shan Kishi, Pizzaz and Elite Repeats are among our favorites.

Answers by: Kristi Renfroe, Owner

ProHealth Medical Clinic

1100 Airport Blvd., Ste. B, prohealthfl.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means we are able to change lives with our work. Our vision has always been to be a place where people could walk in with questions or concerns about their health and walk out with the solutions they needed.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Healthcare, the way it should be.

What do you think makes you and your business unique?

Started as a grassroots company, operating from one room in the Krumel home and then moving into the garage, where more space meant caring for more patients. A one-office operation with one full-time employee is now a brand with seven offices and 30-plus employees, and we’ve never lost our family feel.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? ProHealth loves Apple Market Grocery, H20 Water and Combined Insurance.

Answers by: Hannah Reyes, Marketing Director

REGYMEN Fitness

5007 N. Davis Highway, Ste. 14, regymenfitness.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means we’ve elevated ourselves above a place where you sweat and burn calories. Our mission is to deliver a consistent, unforgettable, member-centered experience and community. Everything we do is focused on inspiring our members to be the best version of themselves in and out of the studio.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We craft an engaging fitness experience that changes how people think about exercise, advancing health and happiness of our members.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We live and breathe for the success and happiness of our members. When they stumble, we get them back on their feet. Their success is our success. We focus on our members’ needs and goals in every way possible from the moment they enter to the moment they leave.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? City Bowls South, Disko Lemonade, URU Yoga, De NOVO Salon, IQ Eatery, Pensacola Credit Union, IMS ExpertServices, Everwell Pharmacy, Grizzly Axes, Fishbein Orthodontics, Play, Bailey’s and Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery.

Answers by: Leah M. Seacrest, Co-Owner

Welch Skincare

8333 N. Davis Highway, kevinwelchmd.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is a validation of our continually striving to be professional, responsive and on the cutting edge of the aesthetic space.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We sincerely attempt to provide ethical, affordable cosmetic services and tailor them to individual needs.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We provide a very wide range of cosmetic services, administered and overseen by a board-certified dermatologist. All the injections are done by Dr. Welch.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Sake Café, Jackson’s Steakhouse, Angelena’s, Miller’s Ale House, New Yorker Deli, Intermission and Badlands.

Answers by: Kevin Welch, MD

Wild Lemon

3000 N. 12th Ave., beawildlemon.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being named “best” motivates us to be better than the year before. We want to evolve with our clients, to continue to take risks and try new things and fail a lot on the road toward becoming better. Best isn’t a destination—it’s a journey.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A group fitness studio dedicated to promoting community and self-care through functional movement and social events.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The welcoming, supportive environment we work hard to maintain and our varied class offerings—Pilates, Yoga, Barre, TRX, Low(er) Intensity Interval Training, HIIT and more. We love curating special events and markets so we can be a space for the entire community to enjoy. All bodies welcome.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Too many to list here. Y’all know who you are.

Answers by: Kiley Bolster Manning, Owner

Woodfin Cabassa Orthodontics

4857 N. Ninth Ave., gulfcoastbraces.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? First, I’m honored that people “voted” us best. It’s humbling. We have always tried to do the best we can over the last 30 years, and since our reputation is the only thing that we can control, it’s always important to treat people the right way. I hope we have.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Providing the highest quality of orthodontic care that we know how and to always try to exceed patient’s expectations.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Hard to say since all we know is what we do. Patients say they appreciate our honest and upfront approach and good communication with doctors and staff during their orthodontic journey.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Too many to list but we love local food icons like Apple Market, Jerry’s and Nancy’s Haute Affairs, which are near our home. YMCA, Ride Society and Pensacola Hardware get high marks too. I feel lucky to live in a very special time in Pensacola.

Answers by: Dr. Greg Woodfin, Owner

YMCA of Northwest Florida

165 E. Intendencia St., ymcanwfl.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means listening—really listening to understand what brings members to our Y and how we can support them in achieving their goals.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

What do you think makes you and your business unique?

Everyone belongs at the Y. Our strength is in our diversity. Regardless of your financial situation, you can be a member because we offer reduced rates to anyone for whom membership rates may be out of reach.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Our team’s favorites include downtown friends such as the Bodacious Shops, Palafox Pier, Hub Stacey’s, Nom Sushi Izakaya and Fosko Coffee Bar, plus a couple of beach hangouts like Peg Leg Pete’s and Paradise Inn.

Answers by: Andrea Rosenbaum, Director of Advancement

