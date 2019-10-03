Best of the Coast 2019: Featured Winners—Services

Aiken Picture Frames South Inc.

15 E. Brent Lane, aikenpictureframes.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We take pride in all our work.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We care.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? On-the-spot framing and people with an imagination to frame one-of-a-kind items.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Publix, TC’s Diner and all the artists and art galleries in town.

Answers by: Arlene Aiken, CEO/Treasurer

Atlas Financial Strategies, LLC

125 W. Romana St., Ste.720, atlasfinancialstrategies.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? I appreciate that people think enough about us and the work that we do to vote for us. I believe being the “best” means that we are having a meaningful impact on people.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our goal is to give people confidence in how to reach their financial-planning or business-planning goals.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The experienced team that we have in place allows us to do the type of high-level, in-depth planning that I know I couldn’t effectively do as a single person. Sometimes people come to us with very unique, complex problems, and we’re able to provide them with answers.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I’m a big foodie, and I love all of the great restaurants and experiences that Pensacola is able to offer.

Answers by: Andrew Martin, Founder and President

Conna O’Donovan Real Estate

913 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Ste. #38, pensacolahomelistings.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means to provide exceptional service to my clients with professional and honest advice. As a realtor, experience within the community is key to being the best. Giving 100% in everything you do with a positive outlook.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A real estate agent with 29 years’ experience providing quality customer service and fairness to everyone she meets.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We maintain well-trained agents who are experts determined to be top of their field and on the cutting edge of real estate technology. At Conna O’Donovan Real Estate, we are committed to clarity, honesty and fairness to everyone, and we form strong bonds and enjoy celebrating our clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The Great Gulf Coast Arts festival has always been one of my favorite events. Pensacola Symphony Orchestra is another one of my local favorites. Lastly, enjoying a bike ride down to Fort Pickens followed by fresh seafood from Joe Patti’s.

Answers by: Conna O’Donovan, Owner/Realtor

Crawford Law

15 W. La Rua St., crawfordlaw.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that I have helped my clients in such a way that they would give me the honor of voting us the best. In the end, it is about my clients’ appreciation.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? I am the lawyer you see on TV shows. I fight every day in a real court with real people.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Everything we do is with the understanding that the client comes first. If that means late nights and long weekends, so be it. I never want to compromise on quality, because every client is worth it to me.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I cannot be more proud of Pensacola than I am right now. The quality of everything from restaurants, bars, coffee shops and gyms has risen. It is awesome that younger people are stepping up to the plate and doing great things.

Answers by: Chris Crawford

DESHI

5 W. Main St., deshibeauty.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Connecting with our customers, building relationships and over-delivering on our products and services. Being the best for us is continuously improving in our craft and always listening to the needs of our customers.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We like our products like we like our people—nontoxic. We believe in healthy, uplifting relationships and healthy, nourishing products.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a modern nail and skincare salon. Our polishes are nontoxic without the chemicals of traditional salons, and we will never comprise the integrity of our customers’ nails. Our skincare delivers medical-grade results without the harsh toxins.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Bodacious, Carmen’s, Wine Bar, Sammy Barker’s, George Bistro, Craft Bakery, Volume ONE, Fiore, Calavera’s, The Grand Marlin, Tuscan Oven, Tacos Mexicanos, Cactus Flower, CycleBar, YMCA, Graffiti Pizza, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Breathe Yoga, O’Rileys Irish Pub, First Watch, Ever’man, Community Maritime Park, Corinne Jones Park, Saenger Theatre, Wild Honey, Still Waters, Pensacola Little Theatre and Museum of Commerce.

Answers by: Douglas McClure & DeSheri McClure, Owners

Escape Wellness Spa

4400 Bayou Blvd., Ste. 24, escapeandfeelbetter.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We set our standards of excellence high, and we continue to raise them every year. We are constantly researching the latest information to improve our knowledge to better serve each person we touch. We hold our clients in the highest regard to ensure they feel how much we care.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Escape is a warm, friendly, caring wellness spa that offers highly-skilled therapeutic massage and advanced skincare services.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? From the moment you walk in the door until the time you leave, we offer a memorable experience. We make a personal connection with each client and understand their needs are unique. We combine highly therapeutic treatments with the most soothing, relaxing experience. We want you to truly “escape.”

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I love Carmen’s Lunch Bar, Ride Society, Fosko, Style Downtown, Casino Beach Bar, Susan Campbell Jewelry, Fortis Institute, Dolce and Gelato, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Fiore, Vibe Hair Salon, Global Grill, Pensacola Sports, Sabai Thai, Saigon, Garden & Grain, Pure Barre, Indigeaux and Pot Roast & Pinot.

Answers by: Stephanie E. Knight, Owner

Eye Candy Lawns

eyecandylawns.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is such an honor for us. We are thrilled to know our customers are happy with our service and took the time to vote for us. We will always make quality work and exceptional customer service as our priority and strive to never disappoint.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a local, family-owned company, sweetening the Gulf Coast one yard at a time.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We take pride in our work and truly care about our neighbors and customers who quickly become our friends. We think that’s super sweet, and we are thankful for each one. Our passion for an Eye Candy Lawn shows in each job we complete.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? aDoor Construction, Data Revolution, Children’s Home Society, Gulf Coast Kid’s House and The Grand Marlin. We also work some fabulous realtors with including those at aDoor Properties, Realty Masters, Exit Realty and Halford Pensacola.

Answers by: Cathy Duncan, Partner

Five Flags Dog Training Club of Pensacola, Inc.

106 E. Wright St., fiveflagsdogs.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Our club members are devoted to working with dogs, whether it is for excelling in competitions, teaching others’ pets to be great family members and canine good citizens or entertaining groups with amazing dog tricks. We strive to be great at everything we do.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We offer public dog-training classes taught by experienced members who have trained their own dogs to championship levels.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a club. We are all volunteers, and we have been in operation since the mid-‘70s. Our members have diverse interests from competing in agility and obedience, teaching classes for the public and members, visiting health care facilities with their dogs and serving as airport ambassadors.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pet Supermarket for local dog supplies, Newk’s is good for small committee meetings and Escambia County Equestrian Center for dog agility competitions.

Answers by: Connie Marse, Secretary

HAIR + CO

1627 W. Garden St., hairandco.salon

What does being the “best” mean to you? In a community brimming with creative entrepreneurs, it is an honor to be named among them. We endeavor to strive for excellence in the quality of services we provide and the friendly, professional, clean environment our clientele enjoy.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A company of creatives, each expertly skilled in their craft, ready to welcome you into the best salon experience you’ve encountered.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The overall peaceful, fresh space that has not previously existed in Pensacola, our forward-thinking stylists and leadership that genuinely cares about the stylists, our clients and our community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many. George Bistro & Bar has to be at the top of our list. Then we need to add in Perfect Plain, Garden & Grain, Nom, Constant Coffee & Tea and Polonza. Lastly, we also need to give a shout out to Ever’man—we eat there every day.

Answers by: Jodie Chevillet, Owner, and Brittany Chevillet, Salon Manager

Hairitage House Salon by Kymber & Company

102 E. Nine Mile Road, hairitagehousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To our salon company, being “the best” means that we better our own best, one day at a time. To continually challenge ourselves, to keep our priorities straight, stay humble and be grateful for the guests who continue to choose us out of all the incredible local salons.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a boutique hair salon that provides a unique and exceptional guest experience with every single reservation.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have a team of 11 stylists whose collaborative goal is to maintain a professional environment while simultaneously allowing for extreme creativity in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. We are a “teaching salon” and challenge each stylist to better their best every single day. Our culture—it’s the difference.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Shout out to our girl Vanessa Sturms for winning Best Colorist for the second consecutive year. We also love Bon Beans Coffee (lavender latte), La Di Da (for quick gifts), Drift Boutique (just our style for clothing) and Kathy Short for all of our real estate needs (Hi, mom!).

Answers by: Kymber Palmer, Owner

Hula Moon

473 N. Pace Blvd., instagram.com/hulamoontattoo

What does being the “best” mean to you? There are truly so many shops and artist around town with unique styles that are redefining the definition of quality tattooing daily. To be included in these ranks and to have clients that believe in us makes the job worthwhile.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Buck nutty, y’all.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Jar Jar Binks, for starters. Plus we’re weird, wild and wonderful. And we make good art and have fun doing it. Then there’s Darren’s accent, Sailor Jerry shenanigans, rolling pennies and, last but not least, avocados.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Absolutely hands down the Elbow Room. LLAP.

Answers by: Famous Gabe, one of the tattoo artists in town

Innisfree Hotels

113 Bay Bridge Drive, innisfreehotels.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? In the hospitality industry, we’re always focused on the guest experience. For us, being the best means that our guests are enjoying their time at our hotels and restaurants. That inspires us to keep creating fun and memorable experiences.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Innisfree Hotels is a hotel management, development and marketing company that specializes in creating fun and memorable experiences.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Innisfree Hotels is a triple bottom line company, meaning that we focus our efforts on people and the planet before profits. This business philosophy permeates every layer of our company culture, fostering a work environment where people can truly be themselves while at work.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We’re lucky to work alongside some incredible businesses, but we have a special place in our hearts for Lazy Days Beach Service. Ashley’s team continues to provide unparalleled service to all of our guests every year. We couldn’t do what we do without them.

Answers by: Jillian Glenn, Director of Marketing

Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.

316 S. Baylen St., Ste. 600, levinlaw.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means doing everything we can for our clients to ensure that they obtain a just result in their case. It means working around the clock to fully prepare, litigate and advocate for our clients’ legal rights.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A powerful law firm that goes all out to take care of its clients.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are the one law firm that has been in Pensacola since 1955, and we really care about our clients and work to achieve the best possible outcome for them on each and every case.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pain Consultants of West Florida, Mo’ Money Associates, Dlux Printing and Levin Rinke Realty.

Answers by: Mark Proctor, President

Levin Rinke Realty

1 Portofino Drive, Second Floor, levinrinkerealty.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is about taking great care of your clients. Our goal is to empower our clients by simplifying the process of buying and selling a home with expert local knowledge. We are honored to be your trusted advisors in the world of real estate.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? As the No. 1 locally-owned brokerage, Levin Rinke Realty is proud to be Pensacola’s premier real estate company.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We provide our realtors with superior training, award-winning marketing and a culture of collaboration. Our agents work together with unparalleled support to set the gold standard in real estate customer service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The local businesses in Pensacola create such amazing experiences for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re strolling the Palafox Market or rocking out at Vinyl Music Hall, there is always something amazing to see.

Answers by: Emily Woodson, Marketing Specialist

NAI Pensacola

24 W. Chase St., naipensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Founded in 1983, most of the professionals at NAI Pensacola have been with the firm for over 10 years. We work within our talented team of collaborators offering continued best practices and exceptional results for our clients. Being the “best” means we are continually exceeding our clients’ expectations.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? NAI Pensacola professionals incorporate proven, professional best practices specializing in the marketing, listing and selling of commercial real estate.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? NAI Pensacola Commercial Real Estate has a core of experts who are results-focused and client-oriented. Our professionals have a deep knowledge of the local market, and as a member of NAI Global, the largest managed commercial real estate network, they have extraordinary resources and capabilities at their disposal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Anything at Wahoo Stadium—it’s just beautifully done. The revitalization of the downtown core has spurred so much positive growth. There are a ton of fantastic restaurants and shops—Angelena’s, Adonna’s, Cypress, The Wine Bar, Don Alans, Blue Morning Gallery, Jewelers Trade Shop, Fiore, Pensacola Hardware and Celebrations.

Answers by: Teresa Gilroy, Marketing Director

Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital

3835 W. Navy Blvd., navyblvd.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We constantly strive to be at our best and look for ways to be better for the community. Our dedicated staff truly cares about the pets and pet parents of Pensacola, and we hope it shows.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a family of individuals who are passionate about Pensacola’s pets.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Excitement. We truly enjoy what we do. We want to provide the absolute best experience for our clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are proud supporters of our local Humane Society, Pensacola Police Department and Northeast Sertoma. We love our burgeoning downtown and the many awesome restaurants and activities there—Carmen’s, Pot Roast and Pinot, Play, Blue Wahoos, Joe Patti’s and the list goes on.

Answers by: Dustin Russell, DVM, Owner/Veterinarian

Omega Construction & Design

705 W. Romana St., omegaconstructionanddesign.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To us, being the “best” means that we are fortunate enough to have amazing clients that trust us to perform and execute at a level that matches the highest of expectations.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are in the business of making our clients’ passions our own.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our business requires us to be able to handle a wide spectrum of obstacles and challenges, so we answer the call with excitement and tackle the types of projects that most will not or cannot do.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Too many to list with 50 words or less, and that number grows on a monthly basis. Pensacola is a wonderful place to call home.

Answers by: Pat Bolster, Problem Solver

Pensacola House of Barbers

2011 E. Olive Road, pensacolahouseofbarbers.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Providing a consistent and professional service for our clients every time they step through the door.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Dedicated to making the client feel at home.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are set up to give every client a one-on-one experience so they can unwind from a long day and either talk about whatever is going on in their life or just sit in silence.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, The Magnolia and Calvert’s in the Heights.

Answers by: Colton Walden, Owner

Solé Inn and Suites

200 N. Palafox, soleinnandsuites.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means we are doing a great job in accommodating guests and visitors to Pensacola with a comfortable, affordable, clean hotel and place to stay.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A unique boutique hotel in the heart of thriving historic downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a ‘50s-style boutique hotel unlike any other in Pensacola—also the best location in town.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? All the local festivals, Gallery Nights and great downtown restaurants and Palafox Market.

Answers by: Mark Bodiford, General Manager

Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital

6801 Spanish Trail, spanishtrailvethospital.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means making sure that we are providing Pensacola with the best veterinary care possible with a staff that is always going above and beyond for our clients. It also means making sure we are giving back to the community and making a difference.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Spanish Trail is focused on high-quality care, excellent customer service, caring staff and community service.

What do you think makes you and your business unique?Our customer service and the quality of medicine practiced. We make sure that we provide compassionate and excellent care in a timely manner throughout the entire visit. Our staff truly loves what we do.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? My husband and I love to eat at Jackson’s, Wine Bar, Global Grill, Casino Beach Bar and New Yorker Deli, just to name a few. We are huge fans of Sprague Construction, Apple Market, Jewelers Trade Shop, HAIR + CO, Aislinn Kate Photography, Beggs and Lane and Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund.

Answers by: Dr. Liz Tringas, Owner

Stay The Spa

240 S. Jefferson St., staythespa.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means staying current, staying interested, staying friendly, staying affordable, staying focused on the customer and giving them what they want and need.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a full-service, organic day spa that is focused on providing the best possible services and experiences.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? You can build a relationship with your service provider because in a high turnover industry, our people have been with us for years. They all provide such great services and are the best at what they do.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? My Favorite Things, Indigeaux and all the awesome local downtown restaurants.

Answers by: Jennifer Walden, Owner

Sun Valley Performance

5406 Sun Valley Drive

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” in the automotive repair industry really comes down to one thing—honesty. Whether you need an oil change or a performance upgrade, at Sun Valley Performance, you can expect an honest price and superior work.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We have a passion for performance, and it shows in our work.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have a great team, honest prices and unmatched expertise. We excel in engine swaps and builds, performance upgrades, injector cleaning and flow testing.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pensacola Bay Brewery and Bonelli’s.

Answers by: Christopher Jones, COO

Volume ONE Salon

7 W. Main St., volumeonesalon.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means offering an elevated service or product that is unmatched. It also means fostering a community of competition and encouragement to other likeminded individuals or collectives.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A versatile collective of raw talent cultivated and driven by education.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our business is rooted in our culture. We strive to create and maintain a space that invokes a feeling to not only our clients but also our staff of luxury, innovation and creativity.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? It’s difficult to choose because there are so many great local businesses. We love Union Public House for a bite, Scout and Gray for threads and Ride Society for a sweat.

Answers by: Mary Patterson, Marketing Coordinator

Wilfrids Barber & Fine Goods

5 S. Palafox, wilfridspensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means to constantly look forward and be ever-evolving, continuously building a service experience that can be memorable to the great people we have walk through our door. If someone leaves with a smile on their face, we’ve done our job.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Wilfrids is a laid-back barbershop offering haircut and shave services in the heart of downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The things that make Wilfrids unique is our attention to detail, our welcoming atmosphere, our constant push for continuing education and our amazing service providers who are dedicated to their craft and community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Hula Moon, Perfect Plain, Losobe Woodworks, Gary’s Brewery, Two Birds, Volume ONE, Urban Swinery, Constant Coffee, Graffiti Pizza, Old City Market, Fiore, Badlands, Express Mobile Techs—too many to name.

Answers by: Evan Butts

