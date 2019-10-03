Best of the Coast 2019: Featured Winners—Weddings

Aislinn Kate Photography

205 Cevallos St., aislinnkatephotography.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” is really about being better than we were yesterday, last week and last year. We are so grateful to have been voted Best Wedding Photography for the past eight years, and we work every day to improve our work and the experience we give our clients.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? 100% client satisfaction—no matter what.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a team. Most creative fields naturally lend themselves to artists working alone, but we are a pretty fun group of eight. This serves our clients because someone is always available to help, and we collaborate both creatively and professionally to create an even better product and experience.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pensacola is so lucky to have such a vibrant wedding community. We enjoy working with just about everyone and are tickled to have world-class venues, stylists, designers and planners right here in our small city.

Answers by: Aislinn Kate Rehwinkel, Owner

anydaydj

13 S. Palafox, anydaydj.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being recognized as the best is the best. I’m highly competitive and love winning. But ultimately, it’s about the team. Without our excellent team of DJ associates and the team behind the scene that crosses the T’s and dots the I’s, we would not be here.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Music is our passion, and we are so lucky we get to share our passion for music with our clients.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our passion for professionalism and perfection. We want to deliver the ultimate experience of choosing and working with a DJ from the time a client first contacts us all the way to the last song that is played at their reception.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I love Pensacola and love being a part of the thriving small business community, which means I have a lot of friends who have awesome businesses. That means I have a lot of faves. But I love working with Salt & Light Visuals and Keyside Visuals the best.

Answers by: Ramsey Coates, Owner/CEO/DJ

Betty Weber Cakes

facebook.com/bettywebercakes

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means so much to have the support of the community. I’m blessed. I’ve met some amazing people along my cake journey.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? “Love, eat cake, pray.” Plus quality ingredients and attention to detail.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I care so much about my work, and working with a bride is so exciting. They are excited and so am I—especially when we design their dream cake together on paper and then it becomes reality on that special day.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I enjoy what Pensacola has to offer, from fine dining to places where ambiance is lacking, LOL. I love being downtown. It’s where it’s at. I love all the festivals, and you may find me most often at Bon Beans coffee shop or a charity event.

Answers by: Betty Weber, Owner

The Bridal Loft

4400 Bayou Blvd., Ste. 48, pensacolabridalloft.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Making sure all of our brides and customers leave our store happy and have their best day ever. When they send us photos and thank you cards, we feel so happy to be a part of their most special day.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are an exclusive bridal boutique dressing the bride and her bridal party, including mothers, bridesmaids and flower girls.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We build relationships with our brides and customers. We truly enjoy getting to know them and their stories. We love our customers, and we love seeing them return with their family and friends.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love Downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach. We enjoy visiting our friends at Seville, Aragon Cafe, The Hilton, Casino Beach, Grand Marlin, Hemingways, Margaritaville, Cactus Cantina, Polonza Bistro and Hot Spot BBQ.

Answers by: Brenda Carraway, Owner

Culinary Productions Inc.

700 W. Main St., culinaryproductions.net

What does being the “best” mean to you? I think being the “best” is all about your effort and hard work for sure. We try to go above and beyond for each and every client, so it’s pretty cool to see that extra effort and hard work rewarded.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Whatever you need, we cater to you.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We can help out with all aspects of an event, so offering a kind of one-stop shop for clients helps us stand out—and of course, our staff. They are true professionals in every way.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love some Global Grill or The Grand Marlin, Shoreline Foods, Blue Dot, Blue Wahoos Stadium and for sure Joe Patti’s.

Answers by: Mike DeSorbo, Owner

Gulf Coast Glam House

instagram.com/gulfcoast_glamhouse

What does being the “best” mean to you? For me, being labeled as the best means I can’t go below the standard I have set and to also continue growing in my craft. I hope, on a larger scope, it inspires others to chase their dreams. Not all that long ago, I had a simple goal to just start.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Gulf Coast Glam House is a place where you can come as you are, but you will leave a glamazon.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? When I was a child, I was always creating, drawing or entertaining people around me. I grew up in a salon and learned a lot about women and how feeling beautiful is beyond special. Having a heart for people and a love for the arts is what makes GCGH unique.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I love our area, and I love sharing some incredible businesses with my friends. My list includes Tonya Penrose for hair, Kayla Baptista Photography, Supposey, Lindsay Cooey Weddings/Events, The Powder Room, 20/20 Homes, Lindsey Friar Photography, Salvation Fitness, Pensacola Little Theatre, Peg Leg Pete’s and Pensacola Children’s Museum.

Answers by: Hayley Gurney, Owner and Makeup Artist

The Lee House

400 Bayfront Parkway, leehousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Happy vacationers and local stay-cationers. Happy business travelers and corporate wine dinner guest. Happy anniversary celebrators, birthday partiers and Valentine’s Day-ers. And happy brides, grooms and wedding guests.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A hotel and events venue that embodies Pensacola’s historic charm.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The intimacy with which we engage each person that walks through our door. Whatever has brought someone to our unique bayfront and park-front hotel, our local team prides itself on knowing them and making sure they feel at home at the Lee House and in our wonderful city.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Local festivals like Fiesta of Five Flags and the ones in Seville Square right outside our front door—Pensacola Seafood Festival, Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and JazzFest.

Answers by: Collier, Burney and Will Merrill and Tosh Belsinger, Owners

Lother Co.

4233 Croydon Road, lotherco.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means being confident our couples’ weddings will be better with us than without us.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We finally found a way to make lifelong friends and get paid doing it.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? “My weaknesses are actually strengths.”—Michael Scott, but also Matt and Erin.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Perfect Plain, Garden & Grain, Two Birds, Polonza Bistro, IRON, George Bistro, Supposey, Coldwater Gardens, Kayla Baptista Photography, Lucy Steiner Photography, Gulf Coast Glam House and Powell Entertainment, just to list a few.

Answers by: Matt and Erin Lother, Owners

Magnolia Bride

2878 Gulf Breeze Parkway, instagram.com/magnolia.bride

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is a continuous pursuit of growth and pushing to achieve goals, loving and believing in your craft and giving 100% to exceed clients’ expectations each and every time.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Romantic, dreamy, elegant and glam bridal hair and makeup artistry.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I absolutely love bringing my client’s vision to life—creating pretty hairstyles that are visually appealing is the foundation, but to take it even further, I want the hairstyle to evoke a feeling of romance. That’s the goal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I love working with Phocus Photography. Their energy is amazing. StoryLive Productions’ work is incredible every time. One of my favorite things to do is spend a Saturday downtown with the family at Palafox Market. Dharma Blue is my and my husband’s favorite chill date spot. There are so many more, too.

Answers by: Alison Sardina, Bridal Hair Specialist, Owner

Mēgan K. Events

2515 N. 12th Ave., megankevents.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Our team defines “best” as being the most suited and experienced team to deliver and exceed our clients’ expectations. We don’t see “best” as a finish line. Providing successful events and happy clients is our goal; however, we constantly reassess how each event could have been even better.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? The Mēgan K. team creates/plans events to allow clients to enjoy joy and making memories to treasure for a lifetime.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Creating and planning events is unique because it is so task- and detail-focused, yet success is measured by clients’ feelings. We are unique in that we go to great lengths to contribute to happiness while also staying on top of hundreds of details.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? It’s exciting to see how many entrepreneurs and fantastic businesses we have in our area. Our local favorites include the eclectic options for restaurants in East Hill, including East Hill Market and the one and only Tacos Mexicanos food truck along with the health and wellness options along 12th Avenue.

Answers by: Mēgan Kennedy, Event Planner and Visionnaire

Pensacola Beach Weddings

1427 Sound Retreat Drive, pensacolabeachweddings.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means that people have noticed our efforts and have let us know that we have their respect. We have been told again and again that we provide exceptional service at a reasonable cost.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A family business with a genuine sensitivity to couples and their family’s feelings regarding their wedding and vow renewal celebrations.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have four generations using our combined talents to provide beautiful wedding and vow renewals for couples from our local area, across the country and from as far away as the Czech Republic while being generous with our resources to make the entire lovely process an easy one.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are really so many, but The Grand Marlin, Atelier Alcaniz and Nick Farkas Catering (Pork & Spoon Restaurant).

Answers by: Chuck Randle, Owner

Supposey

101 S. F St., ilovesupposey.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means we’ve succeeded in our goals and achieved a level of respect with our clients. This award is an earned achievement we wear proudly as a locals-approved wedding business.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We eliminate stress by offering three vendor categories under one roof—flowers, rentals and planning. It’s wedding planning made simple.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Offering all of the key aesthetic and design services together streamlines the wedding planning process for our brides. Our rental inventory is extensive—offering the best wedding rentals available from chairs and tables to tents, dance floors, getaway cars and photo booths. Our flowers are expertly sourced and created custom.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Too many to list.

Answers by: Chloe Sexton, Owner

*Back to Best of the Coast 2019