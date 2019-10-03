Best of the Coast 2019: Featured Winners—Retail

Alyssa’s

4562 Chumuckla Highway, shopalyssas.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Alyssa’s, being the “best” means exceeding the customer’s expectations in service, quality and variety. Doing this while providing clean, organized, comfortable stores and a Christ-centered, family-friendly atmosphere is a choice we joyfully make each day.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Alyssa’s is the place where you can go to find everything you need to make your house feel like home.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Alyssa’s has over 200 local vendors who can customize and handcraft everything from furniture to jewelry. Our new furniture, lighting and gifts are unique and sure to please recipients of all ages. We truly want your time with us to be comfortable, un-rushed and memorable.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Copper ‘Possum, Apple Market, Szotski’s Cheesecake, Tropical Touch Tanning & Salon, B&C Nursery, The Cutting Board, Tara Cook Photography, Champion Fitness, Mrs. Jones Cold Brew, Matrix One Source and FlynnBuilt, Foam Seal Insulation.

Answers by: Alyssa Schepper, Owner

Aragon Wine Market

27 S. Ninth Ave., aragonwinemarket.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being voted “best” to us at the wine store means that our efforts to help our customers are appreciated. We try hard to help each customer find the perfect wine for them.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Unique and affordable.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? AWM is unique in that each team member brings different aspects to the wine store. We all have a passion for wine, but we each display that passion differently. I think our customers recognize this and appreciate our efforts.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I am a huge supporter of all the local businesses in Pensacola, specifically those found downtown.

Answers by: Charlotte Gordon, Owner

Charlotte Mason Printing Company

2370 N. Palafox, Bldg. 1, charlottemasonprintco.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Letterpress has a history we have to be respectful of, so we work hard to represent the craft and be true to ourselves. We try and approach everything we do with equal enthusiasm, care, quality and kindness—that’s how we show love for what we do. That’s the best.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Putting ink on paper the old-time way.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I never approach any project and think, “How can I make a ton of money with this?” I care about the process and the materials and making people happy. Our machines and equipment are about 100 years old, so that does help us stand out a bit, too.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Bare Hand Collective has done a lot for me, and it’s been neat to see it grow. Pensacola Museum of Art is such an important cultural hub. I’d eat O’Zone Pizza every night and be perfectly content. Voyage Real Estate, The Elbow Room, Hula Moon, Losobe Woodwork—they’re family.

Answers by: Caitlyn Cooney, Owner/Printmaker

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

315 W. Garden St., everman.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Ever’man, our best is providing the community with healthy, natural foods and products while being a resource for education about health, nutrition and environmental issues. We strive for growth while serving our members and supporting responsible agriculture and businesses.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Eat well. Feel good. Live better.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our cooperative traditions and commitment to natural and organic products have earned us the trust and loyalty of our community since 1973. The upcoming expansion to Nine Mile Road is a great example of how we have harnessed the growth of the co-op to better serve more of our community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are lucky to work with many local vendors, such as East Hill Honey, Big Jerk Soda, The Hummus Lady and Mrs. Jones Cold Brew. Annual outdoor events like Barktoberfest, Pensacola VegFest and Earth Day are also team favorites.

Answers by: William Rolfs, General Manager

Jewelers Trade Shop

26 S. Palafox, jewelerstradeshop.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To be voted the “best” is an extreme honor. We put our blood, sweat and tears into providing the absolute best experience for every customer. In a world where it’s becoming much harder to cut through the “noise,” it’s great to know we’re still at the top of the list.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Providing superior customer service through custom designs, professional jewelry repair and the most desirable brands in the world.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We know we are successful when our customers leave our store looking forward to their next experience with us.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Our local favorites are anything that is located in downtown Pensacola. We may be biased, but downtown is an absolutely amazing place to be right now. Every new business that opens just adds to the amazing overall atmosphere and sense of community that visitors seem to really be enjoying.

Answers by: Sarah Davis, GIA Graduate Gemologist

Old City Market Inc.

140 S. Jefferson St., oldcitymarketinc.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means we are fulfilling our purpose in opening our shop, which is to make sure every customer walks in and immediately feels relaxed, welcome and like family. We hope to bring convenience and nostalgia to the downtown Pensacola district with a touch of our own personal flair.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A place you can easily run in for convenience or sit back and relax over a milkshake and great conversation.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are the only old-fashioned soda fountain in town, not forgetting the incredible shops that lined Palafox years ago. We also brought the concept of a small, friendly bodega to Pensacola—something special from our past.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? One of our regular “spots” is Jerry’s Drive-In. Nothing beats the local vibe. As downtowners, we regularly see our friends at The Wine Bar and always enjoy taking part in all of the festivals in the parks. If we’re in town, you’ll find us at El Asador.

Answers by: Lauren and Cristi Sceca, Owners

Palafox Computers

111 N. Palafox, palafoxcomputers.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being “best” means that our past customers have taken the time after we have completed our service or sale to speak up for us. They are that happy with us to speak for us. That is “best” to me.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We adapt and overcome any and all obstacles to make sure our customer has the best experience.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are very consistent with time and dependability. We will go to any length for our customers, and I believe that is what sets us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Dog House Deli is a go-to for our office. Waterboyz is a Christmas favorite. Big Top Brewery lunch specials are one of a kind.

Answers by: Kyle Crawford, President

Pensacola Pop Comics

909 N. 12th Ave., pensacolapopcomics.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It’s validation for lots of hard work. If you can catch someone’s attention (and get them to vote) in today’s crowded market, you must be doing something right.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Comics for everyone.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? There is no nationwide megalithic chain with comic retail—nearly each one is independently-owned and curated to a degree by the owner. I love comics and sequential storytelling, and I hope it’s reflected in the selection and setting that I offer.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Perfect Plain, Saigon Market, Kingfisher, End of the Line Cafe, chizuko, O’Zone and Kitty Get A Job.

Answers by: Harley Orr, Owner

Revolver Records

2050 N. 12th Ave., instagram.com/revolver_records

What does being the “best” mean to you? Trying your hardest every day to give the people what they want.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Dedicated and local.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We’re a locally-owned business that has a dazzling—dare we say mind-boggling—selection of music at the absolute best prices around.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Two Birds Street Food, Odd Colony Brewery, Badlands, The Elbow Room, and O’Zone.

Answers by: Eric Jones, CEO/Janitor

SoBo Boutique

518 N. Ninth Ave., thesoboboutique.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best at what you do while always striving for growth is what being the best means to us. Taking the passion you have and sharing it with everyone who comes into your business is key to maintaining your business’ longevity and being “the best.”

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Southern bohemian fashion for women both young and young at heart.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our attention to detail when it comes to customer service. We get to know everyone who comes in the door, making future visits feel more personal. Knowing what our customers like before they ask for it is definitely one of our biggest attributes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many businesses we love—Sarah Cagle Photography, Chelsey Domschke at Hair + Co, Le Dough, The Magnolia, Wild Lemon, Toad Hall, Lucy Steiner Photography, Lother Co., Perla Martinez Photography, Perfect Plain, Waterboyz/Cafe Single Fin, Ride Society, The Leisure Club and so many more.

Answers by: Alicia Taylor-Printz, Owner, and Ashley Woods, Assistant Manager

Waterboyz & Cafe Single Fin

380 N. Ninth Ave., waterboyz.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Waterboyz & Cafe Single Fin, our “best” is to continuously provide guests excellent customer service, whether equipping you with the correct surfboard, teaching your child how to kickflip or serving you some delicious food inside our café. We want everyone stoked and coming back for more.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? “Eat, shop, shred.”—Sean Mullins

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes us unique is in every aspect of our business, we have the flexibility to cater to everyone. In the café, our menu can feed various diets. In terms of surfing, we can manufacture any surfboard you want. We can even screen print T-shirts for whatever you need.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Big Top Brewery, Pensacola Bay Brewery, East Hill Barbershop, V. Paul’s, Nomadic Eats, Volume ONE and Hula Moon.

Answers by: Antonio Berrocal, Marketing Manager

