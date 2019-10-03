Best of the Coast 2019: Featured Winners—Restaurants & Food

Another Broken Egg Cafe of Pensacola

721 E. Gregory St., anotherbrokenegg.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best infers comparison to others. In this case, we would more consider it popularity with customers. We would hope to have absolutely the highest standards in taste, quality, freshness, cleanliness, customer respect and hospitality.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? The absolute finest brunch restaurant that we can make considering quality of food, service and facility.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Unquestionably the fact that the staff cares about all aspects of the dining experience.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? New Yorker Deli, Fisherman’s Corner and VooDoo BBQ & Grill.

Answers by: Linda and Homer Biggers, Owners

Bluejay’s Bakery

11 S. Palafox, Ste. E, bluejaysbakery.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best to us means providing exceptional products and customer service in everything we do. No project is ever too small or too big.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a boutique bakery specializing in custom products and specialty diet options for every occasion.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Bluejay’s stands out from other bakeries by offering a wide selection of options for breakfast and dessert and also creating custom cakes and dessert displays.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The staff and I love Nomadic Eats for a great lunch and Union Public House for dinner.

Answers by: Justine Gudmundson-McCain, Chef/Owner

Cactus Flower Café

3425 N. 12th Ave., facebook.com/californiafreshmex

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means my customers are happy.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Spreading joy through our community with great food, friendly faces and giving hearts. We love this community.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We love what we do and we love making people happy with great food and great service.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Global Grill, Coffee Cup, Sake Cafe, Carmen’s Lunch Bar and Franco’s.

Answers by: Lee Kafeety, Owner/Founder and Joni Derome, Owner

Carmen’s Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 S. Palafox, carmenslunchbar.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means consistently putting our heart, passion and energy into everything we do. It means continuing to learn and grow because we can always do even better. At Carmen’s, we take pride in the consistency and delicious flavor of our food and the warmth of our customer service.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Carmen’s is a bustling lunch bar by day and an atmospheric wine and tapas bar by night.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have an eclectic blend of international and Southern cuisine. Our menu is all over the map, so to speak. We believe our focus on fresh ingredients, vibrant flavors and creative recipes make Carmen’s a unique destination. The cozy European style bar and friendly service also draw our regulars back.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? My go-to dining spots are George Bistro, Cypress, The Grand Marlin, IRON, The District and Dharma Blue. I shop at Ever’man almost every day. I like to pamper myself with a massage from Escape. Shopping upstairs at So Gourmet is always dangerous. My favorite “Sunday Funday” location is, and always has been, Paradise Bar & Grill.

Answers by: MariCarmen Josephs, Chef/Owner

Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe & Cafe

236 W. Garden St., #2A, chrisoulascheesecakeshoppe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We are honored to receive our fifth in a row Best of the Coast Award. We promise to serve the freshest and finest cheesecake in Pensacola.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We bake our cheesecakes daily with the freshest and finest ingredients. Always fresh, never frozen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Tony and I are at the shoppe every day. We pride ourselves in providing quality lunch, cheesecake and service to our customers.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Some of our local favorites are The Tuscan Oven, Joe Patti’s Seafood, Apple Market, Shoreline Foods, Aegean Breeze and Renfroe Pecans, just to name a few.

Answers by: Chrisoula and Tony Hulion, Owners/Operators

Constant Coffee and Tea

615 Scenic Highway, constantcoffeeandtea.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? First prize!

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? I made this for you.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are not afrad to get somthing wrong.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I own a business. I don’t get out much.

Answers by: Jason Switzer, Owner

Craft Gourmet Bakery

5555 N. Davis Highway, Ste. H, craftgourmetbakery.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We have a saying that hangs in the kitchen at the bakery that reads “chefs live in a world where you only get back what you put in.” Being voted the “best” validates our daily drive to show up and put our best effort into everything we produce.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our name says it all—“craft.”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? My approach to desserts and food in general. I really wanted to bring a European bakery feel to Pensacola—unique balance and flavors bursting from each and every item, in such a way that it takes you somewhere else. Everything you eat here should feel like an experience.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? chizuko, The Ticket Sports Bar, Nomadic Eats, Three Fates Tattoo and Island Culture Tiki Bar.

Answers by: Jordan Hewes, Chef/Owner

Cypress Pensacola

1124 W. Garden St., cypresspensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Providing an excellent experience for our guests in both service and with the food and drinks we serve. Our goal is to stand out with a unique and seasonal menu, while consistently delivering above and beyond expectations.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A locally-owned restaurant serving coastal-inspired Southern cuisine with international influences utilizing ingredients from local and regional farmers and fishermen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have four owners with individual and unique backgrounds, but we all have New Orleans hospitality and service at our core. With both international and Southern roots, we focus on partnering with regional farms and using quality products to execute our vision. And our staff—our staff is just outstanding.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love eating out and around Pensacola—from fine dining to the neighborhood joints. One common thing with all our favorites is that they are locally-owned. A few standouts are Carmen’s, Union Public House, IRON and Dharma Blue.

Answers by: McKenzie Lovelace, Co-owner

End of The Line Cafe

610 E. Wright St., eotlcafe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being proud of an accomplishment you’ve worked hard for.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A healthy, creative, vegan scratch kitchen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? After 17 years in business making vegan food for Pensacola, it’s still about the food. Not compromising on clean, honest food. Sourcing ingredients from companies I can be proud of. House-made products, old-school mentality with recipes of my own created with love. And our lovely customers.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Revolver Records, chizuko, Hula Moon, Restaurant IRON, Big Jerk Soda Co., The Hummus Lady, Cactus Flower and The Magnolia.

Answers by: Jen Knight, Owner

The Fish House

600 S. Barracks St., fishhousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is holding ourselves up to the quality standards of service and food each and every day for the enjoyment of all that walk through our doors.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Downtown Pensacola—on the water. Serving up good food, good times and good grits for over two decades.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a locally-owned-and-operated family business with deep ties to our community. We are proud to be a long-time contributing business to the landscape of Pensacola.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Wow. So many. We are also fortunate to have such a strong cultural community who contribute to the fabric of Pensacola—Pensacola Museum of Art, Pensacola Opera, Pensacola Little Theatre, UWF Historic Trust, Navy Museum and Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, just to name a few.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

Five Sisters Blues Café

421 W. Belmont St., fivesistersbluescafe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? For Five Sisters, being the best is staying true to the recipes of the Five Sisters, honoring our history and heritage and being an integral part of the revitalization of the historic Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Southern cuisine with Creole and Caribbean kicks, serving brunch, lunch and dinner, daily blackboard specials and live blues music.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? History. Belmont and DeVilliers has a rich musical history spanning numerous decades. Five Sisters is housed in the former Gussie’s Record Shop with our private dining space, the Record Room, housed in the former WBOP radio station, both of which were integral to the Pensacola Blues scene.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are so thankful for all of the businesses within our neighborhood, all helping to elevate the landscape including Blue Dot, Dwarf Chicken, chizuko, the former Gathering Bookstore, Truth for Youth, Eddie Todd Architects, Benboe, Voyage Real Estate, Robert Robino Productions and so many more.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. Ninth Ave., georgebistroandbar.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? When people think of good times, vibes and food, they think of George.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? An unforgettable experience.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have the best team. We are all obsessed with making awesome food and drinks and creating special memories.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Jordan and her team at Craft Bakery.

Answers by: George and Luba Lazi, Owners

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach

400 Pensacola Beach Blvd., thegrandmarlin.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Providing the freshest local seafood featured on menus that are printed daily to take advantage of the local bounty. Our goal is to provide our guests with a wonderful dining experience and excellent service along with incredible waterfront views. Also, supporting and being active within our local community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Fresh Gulf seafood daily, freshly-shucked local oysters, perfectly grilled steaks, cool island cocktails, relaxed atmosphere and beautiful views.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our fish is filleted on-site in our temperature-controlled fish house, and we have a shucked-to-order, well-stocked oyster bar, a full bar and an intriguing 80-plus bottle wine list, along with menus printed twice daily. The Grand Marlin offers all this in a tranquil, relaxed Caribbean vibe atmosphere.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many great establishments in our local area, it’s hard to narrow our favorites down to just a few.

Answers by: Julie Housley, Marketing Manager

Hot Spot Barbecue

901 E. La Rua St., hotspotbarbecue.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being voted “best” means a lot to us at Hot Spot. We strive every day to live up to our guests’ high expectations for great Southern barbecue. It is very heartwarming when those same people take their time to vote for us.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Great Southern barbecue cooked to perfection over a real-wood fire, served up by friendly people.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We simply go to work every day, do our best and let God handle the details.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? When we go out to eat, we like to relax and have a server take our order at The Vineyard located in the old Sacred Heart hospital building on 12th Avenue. We also like Calvert’s in the Heights and The Magnolia on East Cervantes and Sammy Barker’s on Nine Mile Road.

Answers by: Cheri Hlubek, Hot Spot Barbecue Catering Manager

Jackson’s Steakhouse

400 S. Palafox, jacksonsrestaurant.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? For us, being the best means that we continually strive every day to provide the full “Jackson’s experience” for every guest that chooses to dine with us—any day, any night, any time.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Downtown dining at its best with superb steaks and local seafood in the heart of historic Downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have been a cornerstone of Pensacola dining for over two decades, continuing the tradition since 1998. As a locally-owned restaurant, we are proud of our history as well as our continued focus on fresh, local ingredients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love all of our local purveyors with whom we do business—they provide such a quality product which allows us to do what we do. To name a few—Joe Patti’s, Maria’s Seafood, Renfroe Pecans, Tomato Joe, Bill-E’s Bacon, C&D Mills, East Hill Honey Co. and Pensacola Bay Oysters.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

Kingfisher Sandwiches

1500 Barrancas Ave., kingfishersandwiches.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Kingfisher is committed to sourcing the best local ingredients and cooking (and baking) them from scratch. This is what we love to do, and we hope that you will love it, too.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Kingfisher is a casual restaurant and bar in an established downtown Pensacola location serving made-from-scratch sandwiches, salads, seafood and more.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Culinary Institute of America-trained chefs choosing to offer fine-dining quality in a fun, casual environment for an affordable price and exceptional value.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Saigon Market, Khon’s on Palafox, Union Public House, Restaurant IRON, Sake Cafe, Cub’s Crawfish, chizuko, Nom Sushi, Garden & Grain, Cypress, Dharma Blue, Taste of Thai, Nomadic Eats, Hub Stacey’s, Craft Bakery and Bluejay’s Bakery.

Answers by: Brian Kaderavek, Chef/Co-Owner

Le Dough

helloledough.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? “Best” equals putting in 113% every day, setting myself apart, being innovative, providing high-quality products and service and being true to myself and my brand.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A friendly donut truck spreading happiness one vegan donut at a time.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? A donut truck is something you don’t see often. Every item that comes out of our truck is thoughtfully handmade by the owners. We focus on keeping our menu unique and inventing new plant-based delightful treats that taste special. Every item is made with quality ingredients and lots of love.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many, but some of my favorite food spots include The Magnolia, chizuko, Tacos Mexicanos, Two Birds, George, Alcaniz Kitchen & Tap and Café Single Fin. For pastries on my off days, I love Craft Bakery.

Answers by: Sam Eckiss, Owner/Creator of Treats

The Magnolia

2907 E. Cervantes St., themagnoliaeph.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means gratitude for us. We are very thankful for every person that chose to keep their vote local and forever grateful to all the Maggies that like to spend their free time with us.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are an “all welcome all ways” establishment that only requires kindness and respectful behavior.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We would like to think it’s not just us, but being a part of people’s lives and stories in their pursuit of happiness is our main goal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? They already know who they are. Keep on keepin’ on, my lovies.

Answers by: Bill Manning, Kiley’s Husband

Mrs. Jones Cold Brew

mrsjonescoldbrew.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means the world to me. I imagine our customers—or fan-friends, as we call them—could get their coffee fix anywhere. But being voted the best means they prefer our coffee to provide their daily fuel. There is no better feeling than knowing that our coffee is their favorite.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Mrs. Jones Cold Brew coffee concentrate allows you to be your own barista, making fantastic coffee your way, every time.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We provide instant coffee gratification for people with busy lives and a taste for local, hand-crafted, high-quality coffee. We brew and bottle a concentrated cold-brewed coffee in small batches. Just add water, milk or your favorite nondairy milk. Who else can make your coffee perfectly—except you?

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love date nights at Restaurant IRON, power lunches at Nomadic Eats, hanging out with our friends from Big Jerk Soda and sitting at the window at Graffiti Pizza. Our boys love getting treats at Palafox Market and hanging out with all the other vendors.

Answers by: Stephanie Jones, Owner, a.k.a. the Mrs. Jones

The New Yorker Deli and Pizzeria

3001 E. Cervantes St., newyorkerdeliandpizzeria.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means always working hard to be better than you were the day before. It means always challenging yourself to come up with new ideas and working as a team to ensure that all aspects, from food to service, are exceptional.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are one-of-a-kind. We offer a huge array of items, and everything is prepared fresh daily.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Variety. We have something for everyone. We prepare over 20 different types of salads (ranging from chicken salads, egg salads, strawberry salads to pasta salads), we serve at least eight homemade soups daily, we offer unlimited deli sandwiches, pizzas, calzones, strombolis, lasagnas and much more. Don’t forget the desserts.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love all of our fellow Pensacola businesses. Some of our favorites would include Another Broken Egg, Global Grill, The Apple Market, Peg Leg Pete’s, Hula Moon, East Hill Barbershop and Carmen’s Lunch Bar.

Answers by: Renee and Wayne Nix, Owners

Nom Sushi Izakaya

410 S. Palafox, nomsushi.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To us, being the best is about work ethic, commitment and challenging yourself daily. Pushing yourself to learn and grow sets you apart. Our motto is if you’re not learning something new every day, then you’re not paying attention.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We focus on the highest quality ingredients for our sushi, ramen and small plates, with an extensive premium sake list.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Nom is unique because we start everything from scratch. We have fresh, whole, local fish delivered daily for the sushi bar. The ramen, gyoza, noodles, steamed buns, everything is made from scratch. It’s definitely a commitment, but that attention to detail sets us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? When we get a day off, we like to ride bikes downtown and check out all of the new businesses or one of the many awesome festivals Pensacola has to offer. Or you can find us at the beach kicking back in the sun.

Answers by: Brad and Elizabeth Jones, Owners, Executive Chef and General Manager

Nomadic Eats

9 E. Gregory St., nomadiceats.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Seeing the same friendly faces every day that enjoy our service and food.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Fast food done right, inspired by travels and culinary exploration throughout the world.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Nomadic Eats isn’t about getting rich or building an empire. It’s my craft and passion. Inspiration and creativity come from actual experiences and travels around the world. The business is a lifestyle, and the lifestyle feeds the business.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Restaurant IRON, Union Public House and Two Birds Street Food.

Answers by: Randy Russell, Chef/Owner

Restaurant IRON

22 N. Palafox St., restaurantiron.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We firmly believe in never resting on past accomplishments. Being the best to us means being better than you were the day before and never settling for a comfortable situation.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We like to describe ourselves as a refined Southern kitchen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We feel like we’re unique in the way that we bend the definition of “fine dining.” No white table cloths, things like chicken skin cracklings and a social media presence that makes light of literally everything we’re about. All of that combined creates something we’re really proud of.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Two Birds, Perfect Plain and Nomadic Eats.

Answers by: Brett Reid, Marketing Coordinator

SaBai on Jefferson

130 S. Jefferson St., facebook.com/sabaithai.soj

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that you have reached your goals, whether that’s your personal goals or professional goals. It’s that feeling when you realize you have accomplished that one big task in your life, that one big “thing” you’ve been working so hard for.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Downtown Thai, open Monday through Saturday.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Being the only Thai restaurant in downtown Pensacola makes us unique in itself. After being open for the first few weeks, people are just so grateful for us being here, and in return, we are very grateful to be a part of this growing community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Our local favorite has always been Restaurant IRON to eat and enjoy our favorite cocktails at the end of the work week. I also like the convenience and vibe of Old City Market—the awesome bodega right next door to us.

Answers by: Pam VanNess, Owner

Sammy Barker’s American Street Food

875 E. Nine Mile Road, sammybarkers.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means we are delivering a product, service and environment that our customers are excited about and appreciate.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A local restaurant and craft beer bar serving modern scratch-made versions of classic American street food.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? That most everything we make is homemade, and the quality of ingredients we use is unprecedented in the local fast casual dining scene.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Union Public House, Voodoo BBQ, Sky’s Pizza Pie, Mrs. Jones Cold Brew, Big Jerk Soda and Hot Spot.

Answers by: Joel Jacobs, Owner

Sky’s Pizza Pie

5559 N. Davis Highway, skyspizzapie.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? The “best” to me means taking pride in what you do and always strive to be better.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Authentic New York-style pizza, calzones, pizza brunch on Sundays and vegan options.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Large New York-style pizza by the slice, the biggest pizza in Pensacola (24-inch), great daily specials and service that makes you feel at home.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? For Thai, Lao Ocean, and Rock N Roll Sushi. I love the ‘80s atmosphere and the fun sushi.

Answers by: Sarah Noble, Owner

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St., unionpensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It is just great to know that the UPH family bring smiles and good eats to our awesome community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A fun and creative pub where the community comes together to eat, drink and have a good time.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Both the craft cocktail and food menus are put together by some very inventive folks that change their palettes with the seasons. We play off a lot of the classics but always have our own little UPH twist on each cocktail and dish.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Cypress, The Magnolia, Kingfisher, Restaurant IRON, Two Birds Street Food, Nomadic Eats, Kohn’s, Nom, Grand Marlin, Dog House Deli and Island Culture Tiki Bar.

Answers by: Blake Rushing Chef/Owner

Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt

7175 N. Davis Highway, facebook.com/wildhoneyfroyo

What does being the “best” mean to you? We believe our guests voted Wild Honey the Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt shop because we love our guests, and they know it. We throw an ice cream party for them with all the toppings every day. We are grateful that they chose Wild Honey as Best of the Coast.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Wild Honey, more than just ice cream, it’s an experience.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Wild Honey is a magical dessert experience you won’t ever forget—frozen yogurt, gelato, custard, sorbet, Italian ice and over 100 toppings to boot. Come find out what everyone is talking about. Come taste Wild Honey.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? La Hacienda and Drowsy Poet.

Answers by: Theresa Ward, Owner/Operator

