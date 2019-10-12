Rest of the Best 2019—Complete Winners List

—Community, Media & Culture—

Best Nonprofit

Winner: Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter

Council on Aging of West Florida

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

onbikes Pensacola

Best Charity Event

Winner: Winter Wonder Ride (onbikes Pensacola)

The BIG Gala (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)

Chocolate Fest (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)

Jaws On The Water (Dixon School of Arts & Sciences)

Best Place to Work

Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union

Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

Studer Family of Companies

University of West Florida

Best Boss

Winner: John Clark (Council on Aging of West Florida)

Stacey Kostevicki (Gulf Coast Kid’s House)

Debbie Ritchie (Studer Group, a Huron Solution)

Paula Shell (Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida)

Best Community Leader

Winner: Quint Studer

Collier Merrill

Lawrence Powell

Walker Wilson

Best Rising Leader

Winner: Eddie Murray

Jessica Andrade

Drew Buchanan

Alex Gartner

Best Politician

Winner: Grover Robinson

Alex Andrade

Ann Hill

Lumon May

Best Person to Have on Your Side

Winner: Lewis Bear, Jr.

Fred Levin

Mike Papantonio

Quint Studer

Best Place to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Downtown

Gallery Night

National Naval Aviation Museum

Best Day Trip

Winner: 30A/Seaside

Blackwater River State Park

Fairhope

Fort Pickens

Best Annual Event

Winner: Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show

Ciclovia – Pensacola Open Streets

Pensacola Mardi Gras

Best Pub Crawl

Winner: O’Riley’s Santa Pub Crawl

Go Irish on the Island

Sailor Jerry Pub Crawl

Twisted Disney Bar Crawl

Best Food Event

Winner: Pensacola Seafood Festival

Pensacola Greek Festival

Pensacola Hot Wheels Food Truck Festival

Pensacola VegFest

Best Parade

Winner: Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Grand Fiesta Parade

Krewe of Wrecks Parade

Pensacola Christmas Parade

Best Regular/Reoccurring Event

Winner: Gallery Night

Bands on the Beach

Hot Glass Cold Brew

Palafox Market

Best Free Thing to Do

Winner: National Naval Aviation Museum

Bands on the Beach

Ciclovia – Pensacola Open Streets

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

Best Neighborhood

Winner: East Hill

Downtown

North Hill

Scenic Heights

Best Pensacola Landmark

Winner: Graffiti Bridge

Fort Pickens

Pensacola Beach Water Tower

Pensacola Lighthouse & Maritime Museum

Best Public Park

Winner: Bayview Park

Hitzman-Optimist Park

Seville Square

Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park

Best Pet-Friendly Park

Winner: Bayview Park

Pensacola Beach Dog Park

River Road Park 1

Shoreline Bark Park

Best Playground

Winner: Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park

Benny Russell Park

Hitzman-Optimist Park

Perdido Kids Park

Best Outdoor Market

Winner: Palafox Market

Gulf Breeze Farmers Market

Santa Rosa Farmers Market

T & W Flea Market

Best Palafox Market Vendor

Winner: Annie’s Naked Cookies

Big Jerk Soda Co.

The Hummus Lady

Mrs. Jones Cold Brew

Best Makers/Craft Markets

Winner: Bare Hand Collective

Punk Rock Flea Market

Shirley’s Café & Bakery

Wild Lemon

Best Reason to Attend a Blue Wahoos Game

Winner: “Uptown Eddie”

Fireworks

The food

The view

Best Reason to Attend an Ice Flyers Game

Winner: Fights

Post-game ice skating

Theme nights

Weiner dog races

Best Youth Sports/Rec Program

Winner: Cheer Omega

Gulf Breeze Sports Association

Southern Youth Sports Association

YMCA of Northwest Florida

Best After-School Activity

Winner: Pensacola Children’s Chorus

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast

Chain Reaction

First City Art Center

Best Summer Camp

Winner: Pensacola State College Kids College

Camp o’ the Pines

First City Art Center

UWF’s Explore Summer Camps

Best Place for a Birthday Party

Winner: Pensacola Children’s Museum

Pensacola MESS Hall

Sam’s Fun City

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Best TV Station

Winner: WEAR

BlabTV

WKRG

WSRE

Best TV/Video Personality

Winner: Sue Straughn (WEAR)

Jeff Weeks (WSRE)

Jared Willets (WEAR)

Kaitlin Wright (WEAR)

Best Radio Station

Winner: Cat Country 98.7

Jet 100.7

Magic 106

WUWF 88.1

Best Radio Personality

Winner: Britt Rose (Jet 100.7)

Candy Cullerton (Cat Country 98.7)

Brent Lane (Cat Country 98.7)

Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)

Best Morning Radio Show

Winner: The Cat Pack Morning Show (Cat Country 98.7)

Hill In The Morning (WRNE 980)

NPR Morning Edition (WUWF 88.1)

Pensacola Morning News with Andrew McKay (NewsRadio1620)

Best Podcast

Winner: It’s All Gone Terribly Wrong

IHMC’s STEM-Talk

Tea Time With Tyler

WUWF’s RadioLive

Best Reason to Pick up Inweekly

Winner: Winners and Losers

Calendar of Events

News of the Weird

The Pet Issue

Best Website/Blog

Winner: Visit Pensacola (visitpensacola.com)

Cat Country 98.7 (catcountry987.com)

North Escambia (northescambia.com)

Pensacola Vibes (pensacolavibes.com)

Best Person or Business to Follow on Instagram

Winner: Natalie Allgyer (@nallgyer)

Big Jerk Soda Co. (@bigjerksoda)

Pensacola Vibes (@pensacolavibes)

Poppy Garcia (@thepoppygarcia)

Best Business to “Like” on Facebook

Winner: Cat Country 98.7

Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter

Pensacola Police Department

Pensacola Vibes

Best Way to Get Cultured

Winner: Pensacola Museum of Art

Foo Foo Festival

Pensacola Little Theatre

Pensacola Opera

Best Art Gallery/Museum

Winner: Pensacola Museum of Art

Artel Gallery

Gallery 1060 at First City Art Center

Quayside Art Gallery

Best Artist

Winner: Cindy Mathis

Natalie Allgyer

Poppy Garcia

Lindsey Gray

Best Music Venue

Winner: Vinyl Music Hall

chizuko

Saenger Theatre

Seville Quarter

Best Band

Winner: DEAdBUGGS

Ben Loftin & the Family

Faux/Fox

Panzacola

Best Concert

Winner: Matt and Kim at Vinyl Music Hall

Christmas on the Coast

Spring Jam

WUWF’s RadioLive

Best Place to Hear Free Music

Winner: Bands on the Beach

Blues Angel Music Blues on the Bay

Five Sisters Blues Café

Gallery Night

Best Theatre Production

Winner: Sister Act (Pensacola Little Theatre)

Evil Dead: The Musical (Improbable Cause Mystery Theatre at Vinyl Music Hall)

Florencia in the Amazon (Pensacola Opera)

The Nutcracker (Ballet Pensacola)

Best Comedian

Winner: Emily Dillon

Andrew Ferrara

Kitty Get a Job

Olivia Searcy

—Health & Wellness—

Best Gym

Winner: Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA

Burn Boot Camp

Coastal Fitness Training

Regymen Fitness

Best Personal Trainer

Winner: Derek Pratten (Burn Boot Camp)

Candace Rorrer (Essentially Fit with Candace Rorrer)

Jaid Slaughter (Coastal Fitness Training)

Giorgio Trane (Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Winner: Pure Barre

disko lemonade

Ride Society

Wild Lemon

Best Yoga

Winner: URU Yoga and Beyond

Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center

disko lemonade

Wild Lemon

Best Yoga Instructor

Winner: Donna Dickey (Yoga Abode, Wild Lemon & Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA)

Jennifer Jens (BeachLIFE Fitness)

Briana Knight (disko lemonade)

Nancy LaNasa (Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center & Abhaya Above)

Best Pilates

Winner: Wild Lemon

The Pilates Barre

Pilates Core Training

Pure Pilates

Best Fitness Classes

Winner: Regymen Fitness

Coastal Fitness Training

Pure Barre

Wild Lemon

Best Free/Community Fitness Classes

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Breathe Yoga and Wellness Center

Burn Boot Camp

Pensacola Museum of Art

Best Fitness Instructor

Winner: Leah Seacrest (Regymen Fitness Pensacola)

Catalina Lehman (Pure Barre)

Brandi Rodriguez (Wild Lemon)

Rachel Smith (Pure Barre)

Best Bootcamp

Winner: Coastal Fitness Training

Bear Levin Studer Family YMCA

Burn Boot Camp

Fixed on Fitness

Best Weight Loss Program

Winner: Ideal Weight Loss

Medi-Weightloss

OPTIHealth Weight Loss and Wellness Center

Woodlands Weight Management & Wellness Center

Best Running Club

Winner: Running Wild

Gulf Coast Brewery

The Wine Bar on Palafox

World of Beer

Best 5K

Winner: McGuire’s St. Patrick’s Day Prediction 5K

Double Bridge Run

Rec Plex North parkrun

Runway Run 5K

Best Place to Walk/Run

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Downtown

East Hill

Rec Plex North parkrun

Best Place to Ride A Bike

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Blackwater Heritage State Trail

Ride Society

UWF Nature Trails

Best Hospital

Winner: Sacred Heart Health System

Baptist Hospital

Gulf Breeze Hospital

West Florida Hospital

Best General Care Physician

Winner: Dr. Maureen Padden (Sacred Heart Medical Group)

Dr. Hillary Hultstrand (Woodlands Medical Specialists)

Dr. Steven Lenga (Medical Center Clinic)

Dr. Lanway Ling (Ling Family Medicine)

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Dr. Gabriel Waterman (Dynamic Life Chiropractic)

Dr. David Edge (Edge Family Chiropractic)

Dr. Craig Henry (Henry Chiropractic)

Dr. Johnathan Newlin (Newlin Chiropractic)

Best Dentist

Winner: Dr. Andrew Taylor (Taylor Dental)

Dr. Kaitlin Forshee (Advanced Dental Concepts)

Dr. Philip Gibson (Gibson, Renfroe, & Zieman)

Dr. James McCreary (McCreary Dentistry)

Best Orthodontist

Winner: Dr. Greg Woodfin (Woodfin Cabassa Orthodontics)

Dr. Ben Fishbein (Fishbein Orthodontics)

Dr. Ed Shehee, Jr. (Shehee & Callahan Family Orthodontics)

Dr. Clay Sims (Sims Orthodontics)

Best Pediatrician

Winner: Dr. Amy Foland (Pensacola Pediatrics)

Dr. Brandy Boutin (Sacred Heart Medical Group)

Dr. Heather Lenga (Pensacola Pediatrics)

Dr. Randall Reese (Pensacola Pediatrics)

Best Psychiatrist/Therapist

Winner: Dr. Yira Van Der Linde (East Hill Clinic)

Kristen Hartford, LMHC (Compass Counseling)

Dr. James Igleburger (The Anchor Clinic)

Frankie Sanchez, LCSW (Intricate Minds)

Best OB/GYN

Winner: Dr. Brian Sontag (Sacred Heart Medical Group)

Dr. Allessa Allison (Advanced Women’s Care)

Dr. Jeanne Eckert (The Women’s Group)

Dr. Erika Schneider (Baptist Medical Group)

Best Optometrist

Winner: Dr. Jennifer Werrell (Medical Center Clinic)

Dr. Cheryl Barton (Woodbine Eye Care)

Dr. Lindsay Durtschi (Midtown Dental + Vision)

Dr. Gene Terrezza (Terrezza Optical)

Best Dermatologist

Winner: Dr. Kevin Welch (Welch SkinCare Center)

Dr. Scott McMartin (Dermatology and Laser Center at Medical Center Clinic)

Kelly Stubblefield, FNP-C (Henghold Skin Health & Surgery Group)

Dr. Amy Pote Watson (Pensacola Dermatology)

Best Plastic Surgeon

Winner: Dr. Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)

Dr. Ben Brown (Ben Brown, MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery)

Dr. James Frost (Frost Plastic Surgery)

Dr. Nathan Patterson (Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery)

Best Physical Therapy

Winner: Medical Center Clinic

Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

Clearway Pain Solutions Institute

The Movement Dr.

Best Pharmacy

Winner: Everwell Specialty Pharmacy

East Hill Pharmacy

Gulf Breeze Apothecary & Pharmacy

Jackson-Pace Pharmacy

Best Walk-In Clinic

Winner: ProHealth Medical Care

Baptist Urgent Care

Priority Care at Medical Center Clinic

Sacred Heart Urgent Care

—Services—

Best Hair Salon

Winner: Volume ONE

10th Avenue Hair Designs

Hairitage House

Salon San Carlos

Best Hair Stylist

Winner: Chelsey Domschke (Hair + Co)

Jennifer Brewer Martin (The Powder Room)

Holly Moreno (Pear Tree Salon)

Sarah Peake (Volume ONE)

Best Hair Colorist

Winner: Vanessa Sturms (Hairitage House)

Hollyn Champlin (Salon San Carlos)

Rachel Mailhes (Epic Inc.)

Sidni Mickel (Cobalt Studio)

Best Barber Shop

Winner: Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods

Barberos

East Hill Barbershop

Pensacola House of Barbers

Best Men’s Hair Stylist

Winner: Noel Delarosa (Pensacola House of Barbers)

Neil Enriquez (Barberos)

Nick Fury (Wilfrid’s Barber and Fine Goods)

Colton Walden (Pensacola House of Barbers)

Best Day Spa

Winner: Stay The Spa

East Hill Massage and Aesthetics

Escape Wellness Spa

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Best Massage

Winner: Escape Wellness Spa

12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group

Stay The Spa

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Best Massage Therapist

Winner: Stephanie Knight (Escape Wellness Spa)

Twanda Barber (Stay The Spa)

Bruce Common (12th Avenue Massage Therapy Group)

Rae Petersen (East Hill Massage and Aesthetics)

Best Pedicure

Winner: DESHI

Bellagio Day Spa

Herbal Nails & Spa

Stay The Spa

Best Manicure

Winner: DESHI

Lisa’s Nails

Nails by Jade at Maria Clara Hair

Polished Nail Bar Pensacola

Best Waxing

Winner: Stay The Spa

Brazilian Wax of Pensacola

Escape Wellness Spa

Serene Orchid Wellness Spa

Best Facial

Winner: Escape Wellness Spa

Serene Orchid Wellness Spa

Stay The Spa

Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Best Esthetician

Winner: Laura Rosbrugh (Escape Wellness Spa)

Tia Henry (Serene Orchid Wellness Spa)

Kathleen Miller (Miller Skincare)

Sonya Scarbrough (East Hill Massage and Aesthetics)

Best Skin Care Overall

Winner: Still Waters Day & Medical Spa

Escape Wellness Spa

Serene Orchid Wellness Spa

Stay The Spa

Best Bank

Winner: Regions Bank

Bank of Pensacola

Hancock Whitney Bank

Synovus Bank

Best Credit Union

Winner: Navy Federal Credit Union

Central Credit Union of Florida

Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Best Financial Advisor

Winner: Andrew Martin (Atlas Financial Strategies)

Jacey Cosentino (Morgan Stanley Wealth Management)

John Peacock (Edward Jones)

Cameron Smith (Wells Fargo Advisors)

Best Accounting Firm

Winner: Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund

Bass & Sandfort

Brown Thornton Pacenta & Company

Warren Averett

Best Residential Real Estate Agency

Winner: Levin Rinke Realty

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

Conna O’Donovan Real Estate

The Harmon Murphy Group at Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Best Commercial Real Estate Agency

Winner: NAI Pensacola

Beck Partners

Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT

Gunther Properties, LLC

Best Real Estate Agent

Winner: Conna O’Donovan (Conna O’Donovan Real Estate)

John David Ellis Jr. (Voyage Real Estate)

Skip Geiser (Main Street Properties)

Tina Tortomase (NAI Pensacola)

Best Boutique Hotel/Inn

Winner: Lee House

New World Inn

Paradise Inn

Sole Inn and Suites

Best Hotel–Pensacola Beach

Winner: Hilton Pensacola Beach

Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach

Margaritaville Beach Hotel

Paradise Inn

Best Hotel–Pensacola

Winner: Sole Inn and Suites

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express Downtown

Pensacola Grand Hotel

Best Apartment Complex

Winner: Southtowne Apartments

Cordova Regency

The Crossings at Nine Mile Road

West Woods Apartments

Best Pool & Spa Company

Winner: Robert’s Pools

Aqua Pool & Patio

Pensacola Pools

Vaughn’s Pools & Spa

Best Architecture Firm

Winner: Brett Duch Architect

Dalrymple | Sallis Architecture

SMP Architecture

STOA Architects

Best Law Firm

Winner: Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.

Clark Partington

Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon

Ward & Barnes, P.A.

Best Attorney

Winner: Chris Crawford (Law Offices of Chris Crawford)

Scott Barnes (Ward & Barnes, P.A.)

William J. Dunaway (Clark Partington)

Benjamin Shell (Emmanuel, Sheppard & Condon)

Best Insurance Agency

Winner: Will Rentschler State Farm

McMahon & Hadder Insurance

Quinn Insurance

Underwood Anderson Insurance

Best Vet

Winner: Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital

East Hill Animal Hospital

Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital

Safe Harbor Animal Hospital

Best Dog Groomer

Winner: Vanity Fur

Beulah Dog Grooming

Cain’s Dog House

Everything’s Irie Doggie Salon

Best Doggie Day Care/Boarding

Winner: Navy Boulevard Animal Hospital

Cain’s Dog House

Pensacola Pet Resort

Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital

Best Dog Training

Winner: Five Flags Dog Training Club

Bruce Teare’s What A Good Dog

Concerned Canines

Mike the Dog Trainer

Best Construction Company

Winner: Omega Construction & Design, Inc.

aDoor Properties

Bear General Contractors

FlynnBuilt

Best Landscaping

Winner: Eye Candy Lawns

Bryan’s Lawn Maintenance, Inc.

Outerspaces Landscapes

The Wallace Company

Best Interior Designer

Winner: Lacy Phillips Designs

Dee McDavid Interiors

Linenwood Home

McAlpin Interiors

Best Ad Agency

Winner: Appleyard Agency

EW Bullock

Ideaworks

idgroup

Best Custom Picture Framing

Winner: Aiken Picture Frames South

Creative House

Framing By Design

Just Plain Putter

Best Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Winner: Hula Moon

Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Inksane Asylum

Sweet Betsy Tattoos

Best Tattoo Artist

Winner: Erin O’Shea (Infinite Ink Tattoo & Piercing Studio)

Shauncey Fury (Hula Moon)

Ali Roudabush (Sweet Betsy Tattoos)

Gabe Smith (Hula Moon)

Best Special Event Space

Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting

The Burch House

De Luna Winery and Court of De Luna Event Space

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

Best Caterer

Winner: Classic City Catering

Culinary Productions Inc.

Nancy’s Catering & Events

Spot-On Catering

Best Florist

Winner: Fiore

Celebrations

Just Judy’s Flowers

Sunshine Designs Florist

Best Photography

Winner: Kista Haas Photography

Lindsey Friar Photography

Patsy Brown Photography

Wave Photo by Aislinn Kate

Best Car Wash/Detailer

Winner: Hilt’s Detailing

Eco Car Wash

Green Cleen

Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail

Best Oil Change

Winner: Sun Valley Performance

Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair

Evans Automotive Service Center

Sandy Sansing

Best Auto Service Shop

Winner: Sun Valley Performance

Bobby Likis Car Clinic / PreRepair

MFM Performance

Pine Forest Automotive Center

Best Window Tinting

Winner: Glass Wrap

Integrity Window Tinting

Premier Tinting

Trent Ciccone Mobile Tint and Detail

Best Green Business

Winner: SunFarm Energy

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Green Cleen

Salon San Carlos

Best New Business

Winner: Hair + Co

MFM Performance

Ride Society

Wave Therapy

—Weddings—

Best Place to Propose

Winner: Pensacola Beach

Downtown

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Palafox Pier

Best Place to Buy an Engagement Ring

Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop

Beré Jewelers

Elebash’s Jewelers

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Best Ceremony Venue

Winner: Sowell Farms

Live Oak Plantation

Old Christ Church

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

Best Reception Venue

Winner: 5eleven Palafox Event Hosting

The Palafox House

Palafox Wharf Waterfront Reception Venue

Sowell Farms

Best Officiant

Winner: Chuck Randle

Bryan Adams

Pam Rodgerson

Kevin Tillman

Best Bridal Store

Winner: The Bridal Loft

The Bridal Suite

Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom

Tiffany Nicole Bridal

Best Place to Rent a Tux

Winner: Gent’s Formal Wear

Nixon’s

Randall’s Formal Wear

Simply Elegant Couture Bridal and Prom

Best Bridal Make-up Artist

Winner: Hayley Gurney

Jillian Jensen Holt

Kendra Korn

DeSheri McClure

Best Wedding Hair Salon

Winner: Arrow Salon & Spa

Blue Magnolia Salon

Moonflower Salon

The Powder Room

Best Wedding Hair Stylist

Winner: Alison Sardiña (Blue Magnolia Salon)

Kendall Eggart (The Powder Room)

Colleen Williams McHenry (Moonflower Salon)

Tonya Penrose (The Powder Room)

Best Wedding Planner/Coordinator

Winner: Mēgan K. Events

Lindsay Cooey Weddings

PS Weddings

Supposey

Best Wedding Photography

Winner: Aislinn Kate Photography

Lother Co.

Patsy Brown Photography

Phocus Photography

Best Photobooth

Winner: The Posey Bus

Good Vibrations DJ Services

Pensacola Photo Booth

Phocus Photography

Best Wedding Videography

Winner: Lother Co.

Katie Cannon

StoryLive Productions

Written in Film

Best Wedding Band

Winner: Nobius

Adam Holt Band

Ben Loftin & the Family

Mr. Big and The Rhythm Sisters

Best Wedding DJ

Winner: AnyDayDJ

Good Vibrations DJ Services

Powell Entertainment

South Coast DJ Service

Best Wedding Caterer

Winner: Culinary Productions Inc.

Classic City Catering

Great Southern Catering & Events

Nancy’s Catering & Events

Best Wedding Cake

Winner: Betty Weber Cakes

Bluejay’s Bakery

Emerald Coast Custom Cakes

Whisk

Best Wedding Florist

Winner: Supposey

Celebrations

Chrissy Helvenston Floral Design

Fiore

Best Wedding Rentals

Winner: Supposey

Hemstitch Vintage Rentals

La-T-Da Events

WeddingWalls

Best Wedding Party Transportation

Winner: The Posey Cab

Beach Bum Trolley

Five Flags Trolley

Pensacola Party Bus

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

Winner: Artesana

duh for garden and home

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

So Gourmet

Best Place to Buy Bridesmaid Gifts

Winner: SoBo Boutique

Alyssa’s

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Pizzaz

Best Place for a Rehearsal Dinner

Winner: The Grand Marlin

The Fish House

Hemingway’s Island Grill

Skopelos at New World

Best Place for Out-of-Town Guests to Stay

Winner: Lee House

Hilton Pensacola Beach

New World Inn

Margaritaville Beach Hotel

—Retail—

Best New Car Dealership

Winner: Sandy Sansing

Allen Turner Hyundai

Bob Tyler Toyota

Pete Moore Automotive Team

Best Used Car Dealership

Winner: Frontier Motors

Adcox Imports

Eddie Mercer Automotive

Ted Ciano’s

Best Motorcycle Shop

Winner: Harley-Davidson of Pensacola

D&D Cycles Inc.

OEM Otwell’s Extreme Motorsports

Pensacola Motorsports

Best Bicycle Shop

Winner: Trek Bicycle Store

CycleSports Bicycles

Ride MORE Bicycles

Truly Spokin Bicycle Co.

Best Boutique

Winner: SoBo Boutique

Duke and Stella

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Best Men’s Apparel

Winner: Don Alans

Innerlight Surf & Skate

Intracoastal Outfitters

Waterboyz

Best Women’s Apparel

Winner: SoBo Boutique

GRAY Boutique

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Scout

Best Children’s Apparel & Gifts

Winner: Properly Posh Baby

Pizzaz

Sparkle

Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens

Best Accessories

Winner: Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

La Di Da Boutique

SoBo Boutique

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

Best Consignment Store

Winner: Elite Repeats & Boutique

Lullabies and Mudpies

Rococo

Tots, Teens and in be-Tweens

Best Thrift Store

Winner: Waterfront Thrift Store

Goodwill (Pace location)

Marcus Pointe Thrift Store

Teen Challenge Super Thrift

Best Athletic/Outdoor Store

Winner: Running Wild

disko lemonade

Waterboyz

Wild Lemon

Best Furniture Store

Winner: Alyssa’s Etc.

Aqua Decor & Design

duh for garden and home

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Best Home Décor & Accessories

Winner: duh for garden and home

Alyssa’s

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

Best Antiques

Winner: Miles Antique Mall

All About Antiques

Alyssa’s

Blue Moon Antique Mall

Best Vintage Shop/Seller

Winner: Saturn Collection Vintage

Nearly Dead Threads & Oddities

Parcel

The Vintage Goat and Garden

Best Gift Shop

Winner: Alyssa’s

Artesana

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Southern Gardens Florist and Gifts

Best Place to Buy Greeting Cards/Stationery

Winner: Charlotte Mason Printing Company

Artesana

duh for garden and home

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

Best Comic Book Store

Winner: Pensacola Pop Comics

Miles Antique Mall

Price Busters Games

TBS Comics

Best New Store

Winner: Old City Market Inc.

disko lemonade

Duke and Stella

The Vintage Goat and Garden

Best Jeweler

Winner: Jewelers Trade Shop

Beré Jewelers

Elebash’s Jewelers

Susan Campbell Jewelry

Best Unique Jewelry

Winner: Susan Campbell Jewelry

Keep Away From Cats Jewelry

Rock Hard Designs

SoBo Boutique

Best Surf/Skate Shop

Winner: Waterboyz

Innerlight Surf & Skate

Maverick Board Riding Company

Southbound Apparel

Best Online Shop/Seller

Winner: SoBo Boutique

Indigeaux Denim Bar & Boutique

Saturn Collection Vintage

Waterboyz

Best Nursery/Plants

Winner: Pensacola Seed & Garden

Bailey’s Produce & Nursery

Floral Tree Gardens

Woerner Landscape & Pet Supply

Best Hardware Store

Winner: Pensacola Hardware

ACE Hardware of Gulf Breeze

East Hill Hardware & Supply

Hall’s Hardware & Lumber

Best Computer/Tech Store

Winner: Palafox Computers

Tech Advanced

The Tech Handyman

Technologies For Tomorrow, Inc.

Best Music Gear/Instruments

Winner: Blues Angel Music

Leitz Music

Schmidt’s Music

Tringas Music

Best Record Store

Winner: Revolver Records

Miles Antique Mall

Music Box Pensacola

Remember Wynn

Best Cigar Shop

Winner: Cigar Factory Pensacola

Cordova Cigars

Gulf Coast Brewery

Hot Spot Cigars & Coffee

Best Liquor Store

Winner: Richey’s East

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

Fusion Fine Wine & Spirits

Best Wine Shop

Winner: Aragon Wine Market

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

The Bottle Shop

Costello’s Butcher Shop

Best Wine Tastings

Winner: Aragon Wine Market

The Bottle Shop

Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room

So Gourmet

Best Cooking Classes

Winner: So Gourmet

End of The Line Cafe

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Best Grocery Store

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Apple Market

Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Shoreline Food Store and International Deli

Best International Food Market

Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Bien Dong Oriental Market

Four Winds International Food Market

Shoreline Food Store and International Deli

Best Gourmet/Specialty Food Shop

Winner: Four Winds International Food Market

Bodacious Olive

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Joe Patti’s Seafood

—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—

Best Bar Overall

Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

chizuko

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Play

Best Night Club

Winner: Seville Quarter

Blend Lounge

The Cabaret

chizuko

Best Bar–Downtown

Winner: Play

The Fish House Deck Bar

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

World of Beer

Best Bar–Cordova Area

Winner: Coyotes Sports Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Shooters Sports Bar

Wisteria Tavern

Best Bar–North Pensacola/Nine Mile Road/UWF

Winner: Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

A Little Madness Brewing Company

Sammy Barker’s

The Ticket Sports Bar

Best Bar–West Pensacola/Perdido Key

Winner: The Elbow Room

Flora-Bama Lounge and Package

Gary’s Brewery & Biergarten

Hub Stacey’s at The Point

Best Bar–Pensacola Beach

Winner: Paradise Bar & Grill

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Island Culture Tiki Bar

Sandshaker

Best Bar–Milton/Pace

Winner: Beardless Brewhaus

Brew Angels Brewery

Ollie’s Neighborhood Grill

Oops Alley

Best New Bar

Winner: Island Culture Tiki Bar

Beardless Brewhaus

Big Top Brewing Company

Kingfisher Sandwiches

Best Happy Hour

Winner: The Cabaret

The Fish House Deck Bar

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best Drink Specials

Winner: Play

Blend Lounge

chizuko

The Fish House Deck Bar

Best Ladies’ Night

Winner: The Fish House Deck Bar

Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room

McGuire’s Irish Pub

V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante

Best Cover Charge Worth Paying

Winner: Seville Quarter

The Cabaret

chizuko

Vinyl Music Hall

Best Day Drinking

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Graffiti Pizza

Paradise Bar & Grill

Best Drink Menu

Winner: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

Best Specialty Cocktail

Winner: Smoked Old Fashioned (Restaurant IRON)

The Earl (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

The Roosevelt (Union Public House)

Best Daiquiris/Frozen Drinks

Winner: Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar

The Dock

Flounder’s Chowder House

Island Culture Tiki Bar

Best Bushwacker

Winner: Sandshaker

Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Paradise Bar & Grill

Best Bloody Mary

Winner: Ruby Slipper Cafe

Five Sisters Blues Café

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Union Public House

Best Mimosas

Winner: The Fish House

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Pot Roast & Pinot

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Best Martini

Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Margarita

Winner: Taco Agave

Cactus Cantina

Cactus Flower Cafe

Island Culture Tiki Bar

Best Shots

Winner: Play

Azalea Cocktail Lounge

Badlands Roadside Bar

Blend Lounge

Best Signature Drink

Winner: The Old Hickory (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

Bramble (Union Public House)

IRON Goddess (Restaurant IRON)

King Koopa (Play)

Best Selection of Beer on Tap

Winner: World of Beer

chizuko

Pensacola Bay Brewery

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Best Selection of Bottled/Canned Beer

Winner: World of Beer

chizuko

Sammy Barker’s

Urban Swinery

Best Brewery

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Beardless Brewhaus

Gulf Coast Brewery

Pensacola Bay Brewery

Best Local Beer

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.’s Holy Spin IPA

Big Top Brewing Company’s Pensacola Bushwhacker

Pensacola Bay Brewery’s Lil Napoleon

Spahr Brewing Company’s Hefeweizen

Best Bartender

Winner: Matt Nichols (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Shaun Dixon (Blend Lounge/Taco Agave)

Dalton Kenley (Old Hickory Whiskey Bar)

Billy Looney (Perfect Plain Brewing Co.)

Best DJ

Winner: DJ Tiger

DJ Hoodie Cat

dr0ne

Mr. Lao

Best Drag Queen

Winner: Monica Heart

Lauren Mitchell

Madame Hex

Terrah Card

Best Selection of Wine by the Glass

Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Casks And Flights Wine Tasting Room

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Best Selection of Wine by the Bottle

Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Global Grill

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Best Sports Bar

Winner: Badlands Roadside Bar

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

The Ticket Sports Bar

World of Beer

Best Sports Team Club Headquarters

Winner: Play

Blend Lounge

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

Seville Quarter

Best Neighborhood Bar

Winner: The Magnolia

Azalea Cocktail Lounge

chizuko

Wisteria Tavern

Best Pet-Friendly Bar

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Beardless Brewhaus

chizuko

The Magnolia

Best Hotel Bar

Winner: Cavu Club (at Pensacola Grand Hotel)

Paradise Bar & Grill (at Paradise Inn)

Riptides Sports Grill and Tiki Bar (at Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach)

Tiki Bar (at Margaritaville Beach Hotel)

Best Bar with a View

Winner: The Bridge Bar & Sunset Lounge

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

The Fish House Deck Bar

Paradise Bar & Grill

Best Bar Ambiance

Winner: chizuko

The Elbow Room

Kingfisher Sandwiches

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar

Best Bar for Games

Winner: Play

The Elbow Room

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Best Trivia Night

Winner: Perfect Plain Brewing Co.

Blend Lounge

The Cabaret

Goat Lips Chew and Brew House

Best Karaoke Night

Winner: Play

Sandshaker

Seville Quarter

Sir Richards

Best Bar for Live Music

Winner: chizuko

The Fish House Deck Bar

Paradise Bar & Grill

Vinyl Music Hall

Best Bar Food

Winner: chizuko

Hub Stacey’s

O’Riley’s Irish Pub Downtown

World of Beer

—Restaurants—

Best Restaurant Overall

Winner: Restaurant IRON

Cactus Flower Cafe

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Global Grill

Best Restaurant–Downtown

Winner: Global Grill

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Khon’s on Palafox

Union Public House

Best Restaurant–Cordova Area

Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

O’Brien’s Bistro

Sake Cafe

Best Restaurant–East Hill

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

O’Zone Pizza Pub

Tacos Mexicanos

The Vineyard at 12th Avenue

Best Restaurant–North Pensacola/Nine Mile/UWF

Winner: Sammy Barker’s

Lost Pizza Co. Pensacola

Petrella’s Italian Cafe

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Restaurant–West Pensacola/Perdido Key

Winner: Kingfisher Sandwiches

Cactus Flower Cafe

Fisherman’s Corner

Hub Stacey’s at The Point

Best Restaurant–East Pensacola Heights

Winner: The Magnolia

Calvert’s in the Heights

Jerry’s Drive In

New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Best Restaurant–Gulf Breeze

Winner: Aegean Breeze

Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi

Taste of Thai

Thai 98 Cafe

Best Restaurant–Pensacola Beach

Winner: The Grand Marlin

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Flounder’s Chowder House

Peg Leg Pete’s

Best Restaurant–Pace/Milton

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Blackwater Bistro

David’s Catfish House

South Market

Best New Restaurant

Winner: Cypress

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Kingfisher Sandwiches

Urban Swinery

Best Bakery

Winner: Craft Bakery

Bluejay’s Bakery

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Milton Quality Bakery

Best Breakfast

Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Bodacious Brew

Coffee Cup Restaurant

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Best Brunch

Winner: George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

The Fish House

The Grand Marlin

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Best Lunch

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Hub Stacey’s

Kingfisher Sandwiches

Best Food Truck

Winner: Nomadic Eats

3-D Eats & Tea Food Truck

Le Dough

Two Birds Street Food

Best Greek Cuisine

Winner: Founaris Bros. Greek Restaurant

Aegean Breeze

Jordan Valley Cafe

Skopelos at New World

Best Mexican Cuisine

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Cactus Cantina

Tacos Mexicanos

Taqueria El Asador

Best Italian Cuisine

Winner: Bonelli’s Café Italia

Franco’s Italian Restaurant

Petrella’s Italian Cafe

V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante

Best Chinese Cuisine

Winner: Shang Hai II

China Wok

House of Chong

Yums Chinese

Best Japanese Cuisine

Winner: Nom Sushi Izakaya

Ichiban

Sake Cafe

Sushi Masa

Best Thai Cuisine

Winner: SaBai on Jefferson

Siam Thai

Taste of Thai

Thai 54 Cuisine

Best Indian Cuisine

Winner: Taste of India

Dinner India Restaurant & Grill

Indian Grill

Spice and Spirits

Best Cajun Cuisine

Winner: Broussard’s Bayou Grill & Cajun Market

Cosse’s on the Beach

Jerry’s Bistreaux

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Vietnamese Cuisine

Winner: Saigon Oriental Market & Deli

Pho Golden Palace

Quickly

Tu-Do

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Cuisine

Winner: End of The Line Cafe

chizuko

Live! Juice Bar

Skopelos at New World

Best Sushi

Winner: Khon’s on Palafox

Ichiban

Nom Sushi Izakaya

Sake Cafe

Best Gluten Free Options

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

End of The Line Cafe

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

South Market

Best Hibachi

Winner: Sake Cafe

Shan Kishi Japanese Hibachi

Sushi Masa

Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse

Best Seafood

Winner: The Grand Marlin

The Fish House

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Peg Leg Pete’s

Best Steakhouse

Winner: Jackson’s Steakhouse

Coach-N-Four Steakhouse

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Best BBQ

Winner: Hot Spot Barbecue

Blue Dot Barbeque

Brother’s BBQ

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Best Soul Food

Winner: Five Sisters Blues Café

The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)

Englewood All In One Restaurant

Four Seasons Catering and Eatery

Best Original Menu

Winner: Restaurant IRON

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Union Public House

Best Chef

Winner: Alex McPhail (Restaurant IRON)

Dot Chap (Khon’s on Palafox)

George Lazi (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Blake Rushing (Union Public House)

Best Up-and-Coming Chef

Winner: Chad Gorey (The Fish House)

Jordan Hewes (Craft Bakery)

Kyle Kennedy (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)

Desmond Phillips (Union Public House)

Best Wait Staff

Winner: Union Public House

Cactus Flower Cafe

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Restaurant IRON

Best Waiter

Winner: Trinity Moore (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)

Nick Markovitz (Restaurant IRON)

Frank Perez (Union Public House)

Marcus Thomas (Cactus Flower Cafe)

Best Waitress

Winner: Jessica Wolford (Hot Spot Barbecue)

Amber Laster (Restaurant IRON)

Jade Rawson (The District: Seville Steak & Seafood)

Taylor Wolfe (Restaurant IRON)

Best Coffee Shop

Winner: Bodacious Brew

Constant Coffee & Tea

Fosko Coffee Barre

Polonza Bistro

Best Barista

Winner: Mikayla Maracle (Bodacious Brew)

Christian Catalanotto (Craft Bakery)

Bliss Goodman (Fosko)

Mahlia Hensel (Polonza Bistro)

Best Outdoor Dining

Winner: Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

The Fish House

Red Fish Blue Fish

Best Place to Splurge

Winner: Global Grill

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Restaurant IRON

Best Place to Eat Healthy

Winner: End of The Line Cafe

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Live! Juice Bar

Best Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery

Bubba’s Sweet Spot

Craft Bakery

Le Dough

Best Romantic Dining

Winner: Restaurant IRON

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Global Grill

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Best Place for a First Date

Winner: Union Public House

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille

The Magnolia

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Red Fish Blue Fish

Cafe Single Fin

Flounder’s Chowder House

Peg Leg Pete’s

Best Pet-Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Lucy’s in the Square

Graffiti Pizza

Hub Stacey’s

The Magnolia

Best Salad Bar

Winner: Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Seville Quarter

So Chopped

Skopelos at New World

Best Take Out/To Go

Winner: VooDoo BBQ & Grill

Graffiti Pizza

Nancy’s Gourmet To Go

Sky’s Pizza Pie

Best Food Delivery

Winner: CitySpree

Le Dough

Primal Nosh

Sky’s Pizza Pie

Best Restaurant for a Birthday Dinner

Winner: The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Best Restaurant for Sports Fans

Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Calvert’s in the Heights

Miller’s Ale House

World of Beer

Best Late Night Eats

Winner: Restaurant IRON

chizuko

The Elbow Room

Graffiti Pizza

Best Restaurant to Take Out-of-Town Guests

Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub

The Fish House

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Global Grill

Best Gone-But-Not-Forgotten Restaurant

Winner: Hopkins House

Shark Fin

Sluggo’s

Tre Fratelli

—Food—

Best Uniquely Pensacola Dish

Winner: Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)

Blue Angel Chips (The Grand Marlin)

Pensaconey (Sammy Barker’s)

Mullet Platter (Kingfisher Sandwiches)

Best Bagels

Winner: Bagelheads

Bodacious Brew

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

My Favorite Things

Best Cup of Coffee

Winner: Constant Coffee & Tea

Bodacious Brew

The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company

Fosko Coffee Barre

Best Iced Coffee

Winner: Mrs. Jones Cold Brew

Constant Coffee & Tea

The Leisure Club Coffee Bar & Restaurant

Polonza Bistro

Best Latte

Winner: Bodacious Brew

Constant Coffee & Tea

Craft Bakery

Polonza Bistro

Best Iced Tea

Winner: Nomadic Eats

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Constant Coffee & Tea

Five Sisters Blues Café

Best Juices/Smoothies

Winner: Live! Juice Bar

Cafe Single Fin

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Ripe

Best Pizza

Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie

Graffiti Pizza

O’Zone Pizza Pub

The Tuscan Oven Pizzeria

Best Steak

Winner: McGuire’s Irish Pub

The District: Seville Steak & Seafood

Jackson’s Steakhouse

Restaurant IRON

Best Burrito

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Cactus Cantina

Tacos Mexicanos

Taco Rock

Best Taco

Winner: Tacos Mexicanos

Nomadic Eats

Taco Agave

Taqueria El Asador

Best Nachos

Winner: Cactus Flower Cafe

Flounder’s Chowder House

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Best Soup

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Cactus Flower Cafe

New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Best Deli

Winner: New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

Apple Market

Costello’s Butcher Shop

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Best Bread

Winner: Craft Bakery

Bluejay’s Bakery

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Joe Patti’s Seafood

Best Sandwich

Winner: The Alcaniz (Hub Stacey’s)

Fried Green Tomato (Kingfisher Sandwiches)

Go Pig or Go Home (Urban Swinery)

Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Best Chicken Salad

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Jo’s As Always

New Yorker Deli & Pizzeria

So Chopped

Best Cheeseburger

Winner: Jerry’s Drive In

The Burger Factory

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Sammy Barker’s

Best Hot Dog

Winner: Dog House Deli

The Elbow Room

Sammy Barker’s

The Wacked Out Weiner

Best Cheese Plate

Winner: The Wine Bar on Palafox

The Magnolia

Union Public House

Urban Swinery

Best Appetizers

Winner: Global Grill

Restaurant IRON

Union Public House

The Wine Bar on Palafox

Best Mac-n-Cheese

Winner: The Magnolia

Five Sisters Blues Café

Pot Roast & Pinot

Union Public House

Best Pastries

Winner: Craft Bakery

Bluejay’s Bakery

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Le Dough

Best Omelette

Winner: Another Broken Egg Cafe

Coffee Cup Restaurant

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Best Grits

Winner: The Fish House

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Coffee Cup Restaurant

Dog House Deli

Best Donuts

Winner: Le Dough

In and Out Bakery

Maynard’s Donut Co.

Milton Quality Bakery

Best French Fries

Winner: Hopjacks Pizza Kitchen & Taproom

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Sammy Barker’s

Urban Swinery

Best Fried Chicken

Winner: Five Sisters Blues Café

The Dwarf (Legendary “Chicken Stand”)

McGuire’s Irish Pub

Union Public House

Best Wings

Winner: Sidelines Sports Bar and Restaurant

Hub Stacey’s

Sammy Barker’s

World of Beer

Best Sushi Roll

Winner: Graffiti Bridge (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Five Flags (Dharma Blue)

Halloween (Sake Cafe)

Volcano (Ichiban)

Best Oysters

Winner: Peg Leg Pete’s

Atlas Oyster House

The Grand Marlin

Marina Oyster Barn

Best Pasta Dish

Winner: Vodka Sauce (Bonelli’s Café Italia)

Alfredo Pappardelle (George Artisan Bakery & Bistro)

Lobster Mac & Cheese (Pot Roast & Pinot)

Pasta Rustica (McGuire’s Irish Pub)

Best Seafood Dish

Winner: Grouper Piccata (The Grand Marlin)

Brown Butter Gulf Catch of the Day (Restaurant IRON)

Grits à Ya Ya (The Fish House)

Hamachi Kama (Khon’s on Palafox)

Best Avocado Dish

Winner: Avocado Toast (Constant Coffee & Tea)

Avocado Sandwich (East Hill Market)

Avocado Toast (Bluejay’s Bakery)

Guacamole (Cactus Flower Cafe)

Best International Dish

Winner: Saigon Pho (Saigon Oriental Market & Deli)

Fish/Shrimp Moilee (Taste of India)

Ramen Pad Thai (Khon’s on Palafox)

Tonkotsu Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Best Salads

Winner: Carmen’s Lunch Bar

George Artisan Bakery & Bistro

So Chopped

Union Public House

Best Place to Buy Local Produce

Winner: Bailey’s Produce & Nursery

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

Flora Bama Farms

Palafox Market

Best Vegetarian/Vegan Dish

Winner: Jackfruit Pulled Pork Sammy (End of The Line Cafe)

Bangin’ Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (chizuko)

Biscuits and Gravy (Le Dough)

Vegan Miso Ramen (Nom Sushi Izakaya)

Best Desserts

Winner: Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe

Bluejay’s Bakery

Craft Bakery

Szotski’s Cheesecake

Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Winner: Wild Honey Frozen Yogurt

Craft Bakery

Dolce & Gelato

Old City Market Inc.

Best Cakes/Cupcakes

Winner: Bluejay’s Bakery

Craft Bakery

J’s Bakery and Cafe

Oh Snap! Cupcakes

Best King Cake

Winner: Le Dough

Bluejay’s Bakery

Craft Bakery

Maynard’s Donut Co.

Best Milkshakes

Winner: Old City Market Inc.

Jerry’s Drive In

TASTEbuds

The Tin Cow

Best Original Menu Item

Winner: Foie Gras “PB&J” (Restaurant IRON)

Kimchi Tater Salad (chizuko)

Scotch Egg (Union Public House)

Spanish Lump Crab Melt – Open Face (Carmen’s Lunch Bar)

Best Lunch Special

Winner: Sky’s Pizza Pie

Carmen’s Lunch Bar

Nomadic Eats

Union Public House

Best Weekly Special

Winner: Sunday Curry (chizuko)

Burgers and Bordeaux (Union Public House)

Donuts in the Park (Le Dough)

Hopkins Fried Chicken Wednesdays (McGuire’s Irish Pub)