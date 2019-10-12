Rest of the Best 2019—Featured Winners

—Community + Media/Music—

Ballet Pensacola

400 S. Jefferson St., balletpensacola.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? We are proud to be part of such a distinguished group of individuals and organizations. “Best” means many things—to us, in this instance, it means that we are doing our job and responding to the eyes and ears of the community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Ballet Pensacola is a great little professional ballet company in a great community.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Ballet Pensacola is a small professional ballet company dedicated to creating new, innovative choreographic and theatrical events in response to the growing dance audience in the Florida Panhandle and beyond. The original works are integral to the Ballet Pensacola style and edge.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Of course, all the arts and festivals. A particular favorite is Gallery Night.

Answers by: Richard Steinert, Artistic Director

Big Jerk Soda Co.

1151 Office Woods Drive, Ste. A, bigjerksoda.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We feel our success the most when people recognize the quality of our products and keep coming back for them.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? All-natural fresh fruit sodas and syrups made with love in Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our dedication to using the best ingredients to craft interesting flavors for our products sets us apart.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? It’s hard to choose favorites when there are so many incredible locally-owned businesses in our blossoming city, but lately, we’ve really been loving Nomadic Eats and Mrs. Jones Cold Brew.

Answers by: Jenn and Ryan Eaton, Owners

Chain Reaction

1000 College Blvd., Bldg. 98, mychainreaction.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? To me, being the best means being innovative, caring about and investing in your clients and employees and giving your best effort in all that you do.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Chain Reaction transforms teen potential into great talent for our community through service learning and leadership development.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I’ve been told that I’m an energetic and positive individual, and it’s because of the inspiring teenagers I work with. Chain Reaction empowers teens to learn through service. Armed with an adventurous spirit and a thirst for impacting change, we empower teens to experiment, to grow and, ultimately, to thrive.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Some of my local favorites are the Bodacious Bookstore and Café, Bluetique, The Magnolia, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Palafox Market and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Answers by: Kristin Fairchild, Founder/Executive Director

Foo Foo Festival

30 S. Spring St., foofoofest.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Pensacola is the only city on the stretch of Gulf Coast from Mobile, Ala., to Tampa that boasts having the “big five”—an opera, ballet, symphony, theatre and museum. Foo Foo Fest is a 12-day celebration with culturally-creative happenings and events that attract visitors to “vacation artfully.”

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Foo Foo Fest delivers events of high artistic and cultural caliber with a hefty dose of Southern sophistication.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Foo Foo Fest is one of the largest arts and culture festivals in the Southeast and spans an impressive 12 days. The festival features innovative artists from all genres. Pensacola is quickly becoming the “culture capital” of the Southeast and is a must-see destination for thought-provoking cultural happenings year-round.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pensacola has established a stellar reputation for its unique, cultural arts offerings. Throw in a beautiful beach environment and you have the best of both worlds. From Gallery Night and the Flora-Bama Mullet Toss to the Frank Brown International Songwriters’ Festival, there is something for everyone.

Answers by: David Bear, Trustee Emeritus, ACE

Gulf Coast Kid’s House

3401 N. 12th Ave., gulfcoastkidshouse.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? Gulf Coast Kid’s House’s vision is to end child abuse and heal families through collaborative intervention, family support and prevention education. We strive each day to getting closer to a future in which children experience a childhood free from abuse and neglect.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? GCKH’s goal is to provide a trauma-free intervention process through a multidisciplinary, collaborative response and prevent abuse through community education.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? GCKH is the only child advocacy center in Escambia County that serves victims of child abuse, and we have a prosecution rate of over 95%. Our prevention programs are approved by the Escambia County School District, and 93% of our funds raised go directly to programs and services for clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We have so many great partners and supporters in this community, there aren’t enough “best” categories to recognize them all.

Answers by: Megan Chapman, Outreach/Development Director

Jet 100.7

6565 N. W St., Ste. 270, pensacolasjet.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means that our community truly trusts us to give them the best music and entertainment.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Pensacola’s Classic Hits Radio Station.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are not only local with local DJs and prizes, but we also have access to well-known artists and DJs that love the Pensacola area.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love our local partners, including, but not limited to, Terrezza Optical, Harley Davidson of Pensacola, the Pensacola Bay Center and, of course, Inweekly.

Answers by: Jessica Roth, Promotions and Marketing Director

North Hill Preservation Association

historicnorthhill.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” to us is preserving a warm and welcoming neighborhood where neighbors know one another and enjoy a close-knit community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Promoting preservation, both in our historic homes and neighborhood

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a warm and welcoming neighborhood. Our work sponsoring community events throughout the year enables neighbors to get to know one another and work together to improve our neighborhood.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Palafox Market, The Rex Theatre, The Saenger Theatre, CivicCon events, Community Maritime Park and Bruce Beach.

Answers by: Melanie Nichols, President

Pensacola Greek Festival

1720 W. Garden St., pensacolagreekfestival.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means all our attendees have the time of their lives and leave feeling ecstatic. It means ensuring that our food is delicious, the music is playing and everyone is on the dance floor enjoying themselves.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Come be Greek for a weekend along the Gulf Coast.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes the Pensacola Greek Festival unique is the blending of our Orthodox faith with our Greek culture and food.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Some of our local favorites include Chrisoula’s Cheesecake Shoppe, Shoreline Market and Deli, Skopelos, Scenic 90 Cafe, Angelo’s Auto Parts, Argeris Painting and Greek’s Catering & Events.

Answers by: Rebecca Pappas, Director of Communications

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity

300 W. Leonard St., pensacolahabitat.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? To us, being the “best” means that we have worked tirelessly to bring our community together for a unique, interesting and fun food event. It’s the “communities” part of our mission—building homes, communities and hope in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Seeking to put God’s love into action, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes our business so unique is the fact that our impact goes beyond building homes. We reach across the two-county area with programs and services aimed at transforming communities, one homeowner at a time.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Our ReStore on Ninth Avenue, Baptist Health Care, Bay Area Printing, Gulf Winds Credit Union, Navy Federal Credit Union, Synovus, Allstate (Scott Westmark), Studer Group, Cox, Cat Country/NewsRadio, WEAR, WFGX, WKRG/The CW, 3-D Eats, Modern Woodmen, Clark Partington, Gulf Coast Brewery and Conexion. Their support makes this event possible.

Answers by (your name and title): Christina Enriquez, Communications Associate

Pensacola MESS Hall

116 N. Tarragona St., pensacolamesshall.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that people had a rich, rewarding and memorable experience that went above and beyond expectations.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? All hands-on math, engineering, science and stuff.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The MESS Hall provides an engaging experience for families to make discoveries and be inspired together.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Evergreen Printing

Answers by: Megan Pratt, Executive Director

Pensacola VegFest

pensacolavegfest.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To us, the best means the local community supports and appreciates our efforts to create a compassionate lifestyle for our health, environment and animals.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Pensacola VegFest is a food and music festival where we celebrate vegan vendors that support compassionate living.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Pensacola VegFest is the only vegan festival in the Emerald Coast. It’s a fun-filled free family event where you can celebrate wonderful local vegan vendors with food, clothing, soaps, kid’s activities, yoga, speakers, cooking demonstrations and much more while enjoying live music.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? End of the Line Cafe, Café Single Fin, Kingfisher, Elbow Room, acai bowls Tropical Fusion, The Leisure Club, Taste of India, Khon’s, Taste of Jerusalem, Sammy Barker’s, Red Robin, chizuko, Live, Coast Hydroponics, Baybridge Chiropractic, Surterra, Vegan Social, The Mighty Herb Company, URU Yoga, Ever’man and East Hill Edible Gardening.

Answers by: Vijali Brown, Secretary/Treasurer

Santa Rosa Island Authority

1 Via De Luna Drive, visitpensacolabeach.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We strive to be the best by hosting many family-friendly events and keeping our beaches looking beautiful. Visitors keep coming back year after year because of the great atmosphere and the amount of activities there are here on Pensacola Beach.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are the local governing agency for Pensacola Beach.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The Santa Rosa Island Authority is one-of-a-kind. We are a family-friendly beach and hold events for people of all ages.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pensacola Beach is home to many great businesses and attractions. It’s hard to choose a favorite.

Answers by: Kara Gauntt, HR/Events Coordinator

UWF Historic Trust

120 Church St., historicpensacola.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? To us, being the best means providing the highest quality educational experiences, special events and community programming in our city.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our mission is to collect, preserve, interpret and share the history of Northwest Florida.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We own and operate 32 museums, sites and properties throughout downtown Pensacola and also in Milton. This gives us a unique view into the history of our area and what makes our town so special.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? South Market, Perfect Plain, Pensacola Bay Brewery, Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, Pensacola Opera and Pensacola Little Theatre.

Answers by: Claire Stewart, Director of Communications & Special Projects, UWF Advancement

—Health & Wellness—

Baptist Health Care

1000 W. Moreno St., ebaptisthealthcare.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? Baptist Health Care continues its vision of bringing more modern healthcare to the community as we offer new, convenient and accessible ways for people to receive our care. From healthcare to human services, we are transforming for the future. When there’s a need, we are here to help.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our mission is helping people throughout life’s journey, and we do this through our healthcare and human services.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? As the healthcare industry has changed, and as our community and its needs have changed, so too have we. That’s why Baptist is transforming for the future and continuing our bold legacy that began more than 68 years ago.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We proudly work with others in the Partnership for a Healthy Community, Inc., also known as Live Well Partnership, and this includes United Way of Escambia County, Manna Food Pantries, Council on Aging, University of West Florida, Community Health of Northwest Florida and other partners in this community health endeavor.

Answers by: Candy McGuyre, Corporate Marketing Director

Clearway Pain Solutions

4901A Grande Drive, clearwaypain.com

How do you define being the “best”? We’re so honored that Dr. Metcalfe was voted Runner-Up Best Physical Therapist. We love having her on our team and are so proud of her. She provides our patients excellent care every day.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Clearway Pain Solutions helps patients relieve their pain, restore their bodies and renew their quality of life.

What do you think sets you and your business apart? We’re an integrated team of pain doctors, chiropractors and a physical therapist working together to find the root cause of a patient’s pain. We take a multidisciplinary approach to treatment and work collaboratively to find lasting solutions.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Community Health Northwest Florida and Pensacola Sports.

Answers by: Maura Peavler, Marketing Coordinator

disko lemonade

120 S. Jefferson St., diskolemonade.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? I think being the best means continually evaluating how you are doing, adapting and learning as much as you can and to be equipped to offer the best experience possible. I think that applies to whatever industry you are in.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Power to empower. “There she was in platform double suede; there she was like disko lemonade.” #sweatlife

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I think our approach is unique. We teach people in a way that is relatable. That authenticity allows us to better connect with our community, and the more you are able to connect, the more opportunities you have to inspire people. And that is why we are here, to elevate.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There’s so many—Properly Posh Baby, Old City Market, Sabai Thai, The Blowout Bar, Melobay, Primal Nosh, SoBo, Indigo, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Bodacious, Mako, Regymen, Wine Bar, Glow Salon, San Carlos Salon, Stay The Spa … I mean, I could go on and on.

Answers by: Briana Knight, Owner

Essentially Fit Pcola

5043 Bayou Blvd., Ste. A, essentiallyfitpcola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means that I am truly helping others meet their health and wellness goals, which means the world to me.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Empowering busy women to take charge of their health and wellness.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I look at the body as a whole. So I don’t only offer exercise but also provide meal plans, coaching, insight on balancing hormones and address pelvic floor issues for clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Global Grill, Empowered Wellness and Massage.

Answers by: Candace Rorrer, Exercise Physiologist/Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist

Gibson, Renfroe, Zieman & Heath Family Dentistry

13 Center St., grzdental.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Quality care. We are blessed this community and our patients have recognized us for the excellent dental care we strive to provide on a daily basis.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are community dentists who treat our patients like family.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The patient experience. We start with a warm smile and deliver consistent dental care in a comfortable, friendly environment. Our entire staff wants to assure our patients have a genuine experience in a fun atmosphere.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Being a Gulf Breeze native, I have watched Downtown Pensacola and, for that matter, the surrounding area transform. Some of my favorites spots to visit with my wife and two boys are Global Grill, The Blue Wahoos Stadium and The Grand Marlin.

Answers by: Philip L. Gibson, DMD

Pensacola Dermatology by Amy Watson, MD

4850 Grande Drive, pensacoladerm.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It is a huge honor to be nominated by the community for Best of the Coast. I believe we all strive to be the best we can be in whatever field we choose. When you love what you do, you will succeed.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Pensacola Dermatology offers a patient-based approach to providing high-quality medical, surgical and aesthetic dermatological care.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The fact that we are a small practice, owned by the physician, makes us unique. It allows us to offer patient-centered care, focusing on giving each individual patient the best care possible.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love local businesses. Hip Creative has recently done an amazing job with our website and marketing. And of course, Kyle Watson Homes is our favorite local builder.

Answers by: Amy Watson, MD, President, Pensacola Dermatology

Pilates Core Training

1308 Dunmire St., pilatescoretraining.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We are humbled and honored to be included among Inweekly’s Best of the Coast 2019. Thank you, Pensacola, for allowing us to help keep you moving.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Our focus is to bring alignment and strength to the body through corrective, pain-free, effective movement.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are more than a Pilates studio, offering services which address the whole body. We offer Pilates, Gyrotonics, Bodywork/Myofascial Release/Structural Integration, Infrared Sauna and Hypervibe plate sessions. We strive to be in the highest integrity with the clients’ needs first.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are so many. We love George Bistro, Southern Gardens Florist, Bodacious Bookstore, Ever’man, End of the Line Cafe, Cardon Appraisers and The Herb Shop.

Answers by: Barbara Bruni, Owner

Ride Society

3 S. Palafox, ridesociety.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? That we are doing our personal best to create a positive, memorable and rewarding ride experience for our community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Indoor cycling reinvented. Sweat dripping, beat bumping, unapologetic fun.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our ride method is unlike any traditional indoor cycle class. We’re all about music; we ride to the rhythm of the beat, in the dark, and incorporate a mind/body meditative component. It’s more than a workout.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Volume ONE, Wild Lemon, Perfect Plain, Gray Boutique, Breathe Yoga and Escape Spa, to name only a few.

Answers by: Claire Campbell, Owner

—Services—

10th Avenue Hair Designs

1000 E. Cervantes St., 10thavenuehair.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best,” or having success as a business, is just a reflection of our stylists, employees and owners working hard to be the best version of themselves every day.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Here to provide Pensacola’s hairstylists and their clientele an outstanding salon experience and serve the community we call home.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have been one of Pensacola’s largest salons for over 35 years. Now, under new ownership, we are making some new and exciting improvements to better serve Pensacola.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Tacos Mexicanos, SoBo Boutique, Brethren Coffee Roasters, Jade Tree Succulents and Amazing Grace Bully Rescue.

Answers by: Cody and Namrita Brooke, Owners

Barberos

6140 Mobile Highway, facebook.com/barberosbycody

What does being the “best” mean to you? To provide top-notch service in a comfortable environment for all.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A men’s grooming establishment.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The connection amongst our group, followed by the passion and talent that we put towards our work.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Create: Pensacola by Kasi Calvin.

Answers by: Cody Turner, Owner/Barber

Bear General Contractors LLC

1216 N. Palafox, beargc.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Never giving up and never declaring victory. Working hard, being honest and transparent and surrounding yourself with genuine people. Relentlessly pursuing excellence in your chosen field and helping as many people as you can in the process.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? “Pensacola Proud!”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our determination to improve our beautiful community and always putting our clients’ needs above our own.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Way too many to name. So many incredible people, charities and businesses in our community.

Answers by: Chris Jaubert, President/CEO

Beulah Dog Grooming

7653 Helms Road, beulahdoggrooming.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means striving to provide the best grooming experience possible for the dogs in our care. We continually educate ourselves on the safest grooming practices and products (shampoos, conditions, sprays) to use on the dogs. We consult with every dog parent about the best choice for their dog.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We provide a cute haircut for your dog whilst also caring for their skin and coat.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? All of our dog groomers are certified through a dog grooming school. Our owner and our dog bather are dog CPR certified. Our salon utilizes Iv San Bernard products. Iv San Bernard just became the very first cosmetic and grooming aid product line to be certified by the Safe Pet Cosmetic program.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love The Barn Family Fitness, Turquoise Rejuvenation Center, Dennis Auto Repair, HealthSource Chiropractic, Dr. Dean Manning DMD, Spice and Spirits Indian Restaurant, Hopjacks and Junior Humane Society of Pensacola.

Answers by: Ellen Morris, Owner/Groomer

Cain’s Dog House

1738 Creighton Road, cainsdoghouse.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Cain’s, we work hard to ensure that every pet and pet parent that comes through our door has a great experience. We strive to make each pet’s visit as fun, comfortable, safe and stress-free as possible and to ensure that we meet the specific needs of each client.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Grooming and boarding for pet parents, by pet parents.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our business is as unique as our clients, because our services are catered specifically to the needs of each individual pet that we care for. We treat each pet that comes to Cain’s Dog House as if they were one of our own.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Cordova Animal Medical Center.

Answers by: Lauren Koenig, Manager

Clark Partington Attorneys at Law

125 E. Intendencia St., clarkpartington.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We are recognized in the marketplace for the breadth and depth of our legal services and the quality and commitment of our attorneys.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Committed. Collaborative. Responsive. Proven. These are the pillars of the can-do, will-do spirit of our team.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our combination of people and culture results in providing the right service to clients at the right time without internal competition.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The Urban Core and Southtowne businesses offer some of downtown’s finest cuisine, retail and professional services. We are proud to call them our neighbors.

Answers by: Laura Branch, Business Development Coordinator

East Hill Massage and Aesthetics

2045 N. 12th Ave., theeasthillspa.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To me, it means I’ve brought my skill and knowledge together with empathy and compassion—bringing relief, comfort and a greater sense of wellness to my treasured clients—and an eagerness for continued growth and learning modalities to expand my scope of practice, providing more comprehensively beneficial treatment options.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We’re owned and staffed by women, with an instinctive desire to bring comfort and wellness to our family of clients.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have highly-trained staff members who are qualified to address concerns stemming from certain conditions and diseases that would otherwise be contraindicated. This allows these individuals to confidently enjoy and benefit from services they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love our fellow spas and regularly refer clients to 12th Ave Massage, Escape, Eimaj and Stay. Favorite hangouts—Dolce & Gelato, Cigar Factory and Blend. Favorite salons—Salon On The Avenue, East Hill Barber Shop, Montage, Volume One and 10th Avenue Hair Designs. Favorite boutique—Angel’s Garden. Favorite Pensacola news source—Inweekly.

Answers by: Rae Petersen, LMT, CLT, Owner

Evans Automotive Service Center

11225 Lillian Highway, evansautopensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means constantly seeking improvement while keeping the needs of both customers and employees at the forefront. As needs change, so must we. We seek to find innovative solutions to industry challenges and to always move forward.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are constantly trying to create a new image for the automotive repair experience.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Customer satisfaction is our top priority each and every day. We offer years of combined expertise with three ASE master techs onsite daily. We know our team sets us apart, saving you time and money, and we back up our work with the best warranty in the business.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Cub’s Crawfish, Fawn Marbella at Eimaj, Evon’s Tints, Arrow Salon, Burger Factory and Gary’s Brewery and Biergarten.

Answers by: Pauline Evans, Owner

Gulf Winds Credit Union

220 E. Nine Mile Road, gogulfwinds.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Gulf Winds, being the best means finding financial solutions that empower members to live their best financial life. Gulf Winds cares about the things that matter to you—that first car, college tuition, weddings, homes, retirement—all the dreams and responsibilities that fill your life.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Gulf Winds provides service that soars above.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Gulf Winds is in business to help our members. That’s it. There are no shareholders to pay when profits are made. Instead, profits are returned to members in the form of better rates and lower fees. Gulf Winds can be your credit union. We mean it. Literally.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are proud to partner with local organizations including Manna, Studer Family Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Council on Aging, Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and Cat Country 98.7 for events like Miracle on Palafox and Spring Jam.

Answers by: Frank Giammaria, PR Specialist

Hairitage House Salon by Kymber & Company

102 E. Nine Mile Road, hairitagehousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To our salon company, being “the best” means that we better our own best, one day at a time. To continually challenge ourselves, to keep our priorities straight, stay humble and be grateful for the guests who continue to choose us out of all the incredible local salons.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are a boutique hair salon that provides a unique and exceptional guest experience with every single reservation.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have a team of 11 stylists whose collaborative goal is to maintain a professional environment while simultaneously allowing for extreme creativity in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. We are a “teaching salon” and challenge each stylist to better their best every single day. Our culture—it’s the difference.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Shout out to our girl Vanessa Sturms for winning Best Colorist for the second consecutive year. We also love Bon Beans Coffee (lavender latte), La Di Da (for quick gifts), Drift Boutique (just our style for clothing) and Kathy Short for all of our real estate needs (Hi, mom!).

Answers by: Kymber Palmer, Owner

idgroup

300 E. Intendendcia St., idgroupbranding.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Our team at idgroup works every day to bring the best of ourselves to our clients and to our community. It is reinforcing for us to be considered one of the best of the best in Pensacola.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We help clients achieve clarity about their unique value proposition and then translate that into words and deeds that build trust.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We help clients build brands people love and trust. Today, authenticity sits beside relevance as a central factor in business success. For 30 years, we have helped our clients build trusted reputations by shaping, sharing and living their story—aligning intentions with words and deeds. Branding that reaches beyond sizzle.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? DESHI, Pensacola Yacht Club, Clark Partington Law, Jared Jones, CPA, Peaden Heating and Electrical, The Tap Room and End of the Line Café.

Answers by: Mona A. Amodeo, Ph.D., Founder/CEO

Inksane Asylum Tattoos

819 Beverly Parkway, inksaneasylum.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that you strive to give your clients a great piece of art and tattoo experience.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We guarantee an original and unique piece every time. Our goal is to give you art to be proud of.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We offer all-original art in a clean, professional and entertaining environment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We all enjoy the beaches and unique food and fun spots downtown Pensacola has to offer.

Answers by: Brandon Price, Owner

Levin, Papantonio, Thomas, Mitchell, Rafferty & Proctor, P.A.

316 S. Baylen St., Ste. 600, levinlaw.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means doing everything we can for our clients to ensure that they obtain a just result in their case. It means working around the clock to fully prepare, litigate and advocate for our clients’ legal rights.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A powerful law firm that goes all out to take care of its clients.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are the one law firm that has been in Pensacola since 1955, and we really care about our clients and work to achieve the best possible outcome for them on each and every case.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pain Consultants of West Florida, Mo’ Money Associates, Dlux Printing and Levin Rinke Realty.

Answers by: Mark Proctor, President

Linenwood Home

1901 E. Lee St., linenwoodhome.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To me, it means being passionate about what I do. I love design, and I love seeing my clients happy with a well-designed and put together space. My ultimate goal is to design the “best” space so that my clients love being in it every day.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Providing design to achieve well-curated spaces that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I like to think my style is a smooth blend of different styles—traditional meets rustic meets a touch of modern. I like to use unexpected elements and architectural accents so that the design looks less planned and intentional, giving a more comfortable feel.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Carmen’s for lunch is my all-time favorite, along with Angelena’s for wine and Italian food. Artesana is one of my favorite local stores where I frequent for candles, baby clothes and gifts. Bluetique and Indigeaux are my go-tos for boutique shopping.

Answers by: Natasha Williams, Principal Design Consultant

McMahon and Hadder Insurance

11 W. Garden St., mcmahonhadder.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We have strong customer service commitment. Our staff will always provide the customer with the best policies at the best price possible. We are an independent agency representing the nation’s top insurance companies.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Locally-owned insurance agency offering home, automobile, boat, commercial and employee benefits insurance.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The dedication of our employees to serve their customers’ needs year after year.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? There are too many great local businesses to name. We’re a lucky community.

Answers by: Donnie McMahon, President

NAI Pensacola

24 W. Chase St., naipensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Founded in 1983, most of the professionals at NAI Pensacola have been with the firm for over 10 years. We work within our talented team of collaborators offering continued best practices and exceptional results for our clients. Being the “best” means we are continually exceeding our clients’ expectations

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? NAI Pensacola professionals incorporate proven, professional best practices specializing in the marketing, listing and selling of commercial real estate.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? NAI Pensacola Commercial Real Estate has a core of experts who are results-focused and client-oriented. Our professionals have a deep knowledge of the local market, and as a member of NAI Global, the largest managed commercial real estate network, they have extraordinary resources and capabilities at their disposal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Anything at Wahoo Stadium—it’s just beautifully done. The revitalization of the downtown core has spurred so much positive growth. There are a ton of fantastic restaurants and shops—Angelena’s, Adonna’s, Cypress, The Wine Bar, Don Alans, Blue Morning Gallery, Jewelers Trade Shop, Fiore, Pensacola Hardware and Celebrations.

Answers by: Teresa Gilroy, Marketing Director

Salon San Carlos

528 W. Garden St., salonsancarlos.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means every time you meet your goal, you’ve already set new ones.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A team of daymakers using our craft to change lives.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes our salon unique is our expertise with curly hair and a passion rooted in the love of all hair types.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We’re big foodies and love Union Public House, Kingfisher, Bonelli’s, IRON and Nom.

Answers by: Pam and Carlos Garcia, Owners

Serene Orchid Wellness Spa

1008 W. Garden St., sereneorchid.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means always making people feel comfortable and relaxed, making sure that each person receives a quality service with quality products without any stress and standing out from the crowd but also encouraging others in the same field.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A warm and welcoming environment, where you can unwind the worries of the day while being pampered.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We offer a truly customizable session. We try to cater to that particular person’s needs by using products that will benefit their skincare concerns. Being a dually-licensed therapist, I can do all of the services without needing to interrupt the flow of the session.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Nomadic Eats, DESHI, Hair + Co and URU Yoga.

Answers by: Tia Henry, Owner/Operator

Solé Inn and Suites

200 N. Palafox, soleinnandsuites.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means we are doing a great job in accommodating guests and visitors to Pensacola with a comfortable, affordable, clean hotel and place to stay.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A unique boutique hotel in the heart of thriving historic downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a ‘50s-style boutique hotel unlike any other in Pensacola—also the best location in town.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? All the local festivals, Gallery Nights and great downtown restaurants and Palafox Market.

Answers by: Mark Bodiford, General Manager

Sweet Betsy Tattoos

1501 W. Garden St., sweetbetsytattoos.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? No such thing as “best,” because tastes vary so diversely across the medium. When we get to be ourselves and align to client vision, everyone gets excited. We make people happy because we listen. If you like our styles, you know we care to pay attention to detail.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Get a tattoo at grammaw’s house.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Just come by, and the moment you walk in the door, you’ll see that we are not “your daddy’s tattoo shop.”

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Hula Moon, Gulf Coast Tattoo and Infinite Ink.

Answers by: Betsy

The Tech Handyman

6224 N. Ninth Ave, Ste. 6, techhandymanfl.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Best means the customer comes first. We strive to make sure our customers leave The Tech Handyman feeling confident we do exactly what we say, in the timeframe we provide, at the price we initially quote. Having our customers’ trust is what brings us the most business.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Everything Apple, with great customer service at competitive prices.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Friendly, knowledgeable and skilled staff makes visiting the Tech Handyman a pleasant experience. We make sure we take care of you the way we would want to be treated while offering competitive prices and fast turnarounds.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? O’Zone Pizza, Le Dough, Alpha Customs, Restaurant IRON, Perfect Plain, Joe’s Caribe, Tacos Mexicanos, Nomadic Eats, Henry Chiropractic, Adventure Motorsports and Siam Thai, just to name a few of our favorites.

Answers by: Ryan Galvan, Owner

Volume ONE Salon

7 W. Main St., volumeonesalon.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means offering an elevated service or product that is unmatched. It also means fostering a community of competition and encouragement to other likeminded individuals or collectives.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A versatile collective of raw talent cultivated and driven by education.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our business is rooted in our culture. We strive to create and maintain a space that invokes a feeling to not only our clients but also our staff of luxury, innovation and creativity.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? It’s difficult to choose because there are so many great local businesses. We love Union Public House for a bite, Scout and Gray for threads and Ride Society for a sweat.

Answers by: Mary Patterson, Marketing Coordinator

The Wallace Company

thewallacecompany.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We really appreciate Inweekly and make an effort every year to win Best of Coast. We proudly display our last awards in the office. Thank You.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Complete landscape solutions and outdoor development.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The Wallace Company has the best employees who all could star in a reality show of unique characters.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The Marketing Bar, White Sands Electric, AHERO, Blue Wahoos Stadium, City of Pensacola and Crown Church.

Answers by: Pat Baril, V.P. Sales/Marketing

Ward & Barnes, P.A.

222 W. Cervantes St., wardbarnes.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means we have excelled at listening to our clients and meeting their specific needs consistently. Each case presents unique circumstances and challenges, and we are laser-focused on helping our clients with their individual issues and meeting their individual needs.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Big enough to handle any case but small enough to ensure personal attention.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our lawyers and staff are Pensacola natives. We have grown up in Pensacola. We went to school in Pensacola. We live in Pensacola, and we work tirelessly to make Pensacola a better and safer place. We love our community and are proud to be a part of it.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Downtown Pensacola’s revitalization has been amazing to see and be a part of.

Answers by: Scott Barnes, Partner

Wave Photo by Aislinn Kate

1501 N. Ninth Ave., wavephotography.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Providing quality photography and impeccable customer service every single time we interact with a client. We want our clients to walk away impressed not only with their photos but with the entire experience, from first contact to last.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? 100% client satisfaction—no matter what.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We built Wave to provide Pensacola with a reliable photography studio they could grow with throughout the years. From newborn sessions to family portraits to corporate headshots to senior sessions—we do it all and love watching our clients, and their families, grow.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Pensacola is a pretty special place, and it’s a photographer’s dream. From our stunning beach to our historic downtown to the gorgeous rural fields to the north—we love this area.

Answers by: Aislinn Kate Rehwinkel, Owner

Wilfrids Barber & Fine Goods

5 S. Palafox, wilfridspensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means to constantly look forward and be ever-evolving, continuously building a service experience that can be memorable to the great people we have walk through our door. If someone leaves with a smile on their face, we’ve done our job.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Wilfrids is a laid-back barbershop offering haircut and shave services in the heart of downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The things that make Wilfrids unique is our attention to detail, our welcoming atmosphere, our constant push for continuing education and our amazing service providers who are dedicated to their craft and community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Hula Moon, Perfect Plain, Losobe Woodworks, Gary’s Brewery, Two Birds, Volume ONE, Urban Swinery, Constant Coffee, Graffiti Pizza, Old City Market, Fiore, Badlands, Express Mobile Techs—too many to name.

Answers by: Evan Butts

—Weddings—

The Burch House

7650 Hidden Oak Road, theburchhouse.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? That’s tough. Being the best is one thing, but being voted “the best” by the local community and ranking amongst some of the best in the business—it’s really incredible. It’s actually the best to be nominated next to so many other venues.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Where the rest of forever starts.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our landscape, the farm—truly, there is nothing like it. Acres of pine trees, fully-stocked ponds, thick brush growing on old farm fences. It’s one of the most beautiful places in the entire world, and I love sharing it with brides who appreciate the natural, untouched beauty as well.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Where to even start? Fixed on Fitness, Jewelers Trade Shop, all of Pensacola Beach, all the local antique stores, Edge Family Chiropractic. Wedding related—Supposey is, of course, one of the best; Heather with Emerald Coast Custom Cakes is next level. We have so much talent here, it’s unreal.

Answers by: Jordan Burch, Owner

Good Vibrations DJ and Photobooth Services

4860 Livingston Drive, facebook.com/goodvibrationspns

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that we have provided the best of us to our clients.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We want everything to be perfect so that at the end of the event, everyone is happy.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes our business unique is that we put a personal touch with everyone we work with.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We have worked with so many vendors and event places that it would be unfair to just pick a few out.

Answers by: Jeri Cox, Owner

Katie Cannon Art

katiecannonart.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means to me that I am doing something right and people like my work.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Capturing every important memory of your wedding day so that you can relive it for years to come.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? I try to capture all the important details and moments. Some you may not even know happened! I capture authentic moments and emotions as they happen.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Patsy Brown, Kista Haas and 5eleven.

Answers by: Katie Cannon, Owner/Videographer

Kendra K Beauty

3085 Astro Drive, kendrakbeauty.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means showing up to every individual appointment with a positive attitude, consulting with each client, customizing their experience and leaving them completely satisfied. As a beauty professional, my goal is to be the best at making women feel absolutely beautiful from within.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? I am in the business of empowering women to feel their most beautiful self, inside and out.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? My business is unique because nobody else is me. I offer a very high-quality service, and I have the ability to do both makeup and hairstyling. I also bring an enthusiastic and positive attitude to every single client experience.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Any wedding vendors. To name a few—Supposey, Kayla Baptista Photography, Jennifer G Photography and Bonne Vie Specialty Cakes.

Answers by: Kendra Korn

La-T-Da Events

5808 Hall Road, latdaevents.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? To be the best, you must understand all aspects of the industry and not miss any detail. We strive to give our couples and their guests an unforgettable celebration and unmatched customer service, which are two qualities that must be met to be considered the best.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? La-T-Da specializes in turning events into unforgettable experiences by providing clients with award-winning inventory and attention to detail.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our vast inventory can turn any event space into a dream come true. We do this while making the process a worry-free wonder and striving to build relationships with our clients throughout the planning process. Furthermore, we also own a venue, South 22, that offers special rates for our clients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love so many other local vendors, which makes this a very tough question. The crew and food at The Cutting Board is amazing, and JB’s Cakery makes unreal cakes. We can also always count on Melissa Wilson, Nikki Golden, Phocus Photography and Milestones Studios to document the day perfectly.

Answers by: Ruby Bagley, Owner/Founder

The Lee House

400 Bayfront Parkway, leehousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Happy vacationers and local stay-cationers. Happy business travelers and corporate wine dinner guest. Happy anniversary celebrators, birthday partiers and Valentine’s Day-ers. And happy brides, grooms and wedding guests.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A hotel and events venue that embodies Pensacola’s historic charm.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The intimacy with which we engage each person that walks through our door. Whatever has brought someone to our unique bayfront and park-front hotel, our local team prides itself on knowing them and making sure they feel at home at the Lee House and in our wonderful city.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Local festivals like Fiesta of Five Flags and the ones in Seville Square right outside our front door—Pensacola Seafood Festival, Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and JazzFest.

Answers by: Collier, Burney and Will Merrill and Tosh Belsinger, Owners

Live Oak Plantation

6701 Mobile Highway, liveoakplantation.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? B: Beautiful and breathtaking natural beauty. E: Excellent service and support. S: Simply elegant and perfectly timeless. T: Total attention to every exquisite detail.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Live Oak is a stunning venue creating memorable ceremonies and receptions whose professional coordinators ensure every element is fully executed.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Offering the beauty of outdoor weddings with a gorgeous indoor climate-controlled space large enough to host the reception or the entire event in case of inclement weather is invaluable. Our unparalleled level of attention creates complete trust for clients to enjoy once-in-a-lifetime events knowing it will be carried out perfectly.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Oh, goodness, with so many beautiful, outstanding and wonderful businesses and people in Pensacola, it would almost impossible to choose favorites, which is all the more reason we are so totally humbled, honored and thankful for being named as one of the Best of the Coast.

Answers by: Donna Meeks, Owner

Moonflower Salon

32 S. Palafox, moonflowersalon.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Moonflower’s goal is to provide the highest level of customer service to each client. Being recognized lets us know that is what we are achieving.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Boho-chic salon creating beautiful hair.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our talented staff participates in a variety of continuing education and training classes to ensure we are always up-to-date on all the latest trends and techniques, helping our clients’ wishes become stylish outcomes.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Restaurant IRON, Bodacious, Nom, Pure Barre, Siam Thai and The Wine Bar.

Answers by: Whitney, Salon Owner and Stylist

Palafox Wharf Waterfront

617 S. Palafox, palafoxwharf.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Our couples tell us that their guests cannot stop talking about how beautiful the venue and location was for their wedding day—the views are perfect, the magic of the incomparable, needs minimal decoration, lots of character, historical with a rich history.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? 180 WeddingWire reviews say, “amazing,” “best reception venue,” “huge success,” “supportive,” “picture perfect,” “patient,” “helpful,” “the setting was glorious.”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Kat, who was married a few weeks ago, states, “If Palafox Wharf is on your list of potential venues, pick it. You will not regret it.”

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Zanthos Wedding Services, Pam Rodgerson and many, many of our fellow creative partners in the area.

Answers by: Sandy Lunger McDavid, Manager/Venue Co-owner

Phocus Photography

3480 Quail Drive, phocusonme.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means that we succeeded at giving 110% to those around us. It is a sign to us that we were meeting our full potential yesterday, but it pushes to be even better tomorrow.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Phocus Photography is an experience, not just a service.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We believe that every story is very different and special in its own way. Therefore, we strive to document every moment in a way that reflects our couple’s unique life and monumental chapters.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Sowell Farms, Tom Cat Productions, Blue Magnolia, Bridal Loft, Adonna’s Bakery and Culinary Productions.

Answers by: Tim Sewell, Owner

The Powder Room Pensacola

404 E. Wright St., @powderroompensacola

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” as an owner, to me, means making a tiny but mighty positive impact in the lives and experiences of those who have chosen to give The Powder Room their business.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A friendly salon experience that exudes quality and exceeds expectation.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We work together very well and support one another. Each one of us has a strong point. We recognize that in ourselves and each other. We support each other as professionals and make recommendations to create the right stylist/client fit.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Some of our personal favorites that we enjoy or collaborate with are SoBo Boutique, Burn Boot Camp (half of our salon attends), Salt and Light Visuals, Keyside Visuals, Bella Bridesmaids, Primal Nosh, Hot Spot Barbeque, Gulf Coast Glam House and Mrs. Jones Cold Brew.

Answers by: Jenne Martin, Owner/Stylist

Sowell Farms

7650 Sowell Road, sowellfarms.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means delivering a promise to our brides that their day will be everything that they ever dreamed of and more.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Sowell Farms is a family-oriented business who believes that going the extra mile isn’t enough.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What sets Sowell Farms apart from the competition is the family vibe our brides have from the time they book until they make their exit on their wedding night. We truly love and care for each of our brides and care for them as if it was our family members’ wedding.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Phocus Photography, Tom Schwartz DJ, Culinary Productions, Grover T’s BBQ, The Bridal Loft and Tara Cook Photography.

Answers by: Ashlie Abbott Events, Director and Ryan Abbott, Scheduling Director

WeddingWalls Event Decor & Rentals

5465 Woodbine Road, weddingwalls.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means trying on a daily basis for our company to be better than it was the day before. To exceed expectations of our customers from the moment they make that first phone call or email until their event is over.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? WeddingWalls offers quality event decor and rentals, providing complete installation so that you can enjoy your day your way.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our love of the “all things celebrated” industry offering rental items that do not look rented combined with our elegant fabric designs and custom backdrops topped with our special attention to detail all the while providing our clients with the best experience possible during such an exciting time in their life.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are based out of Pace and absolutely love our small town. The downtown Pensacola area is growing with leaps and bounds and is so exciting to watch, but I have to say, Pensacola Beach holds our heart.

Answers by: Steve and Tracy Lastinger

—Retail—

All About Antiques

3940 W. Navy Blvd., facebook.com/allaboutantiquespensacola

What does being the “best” mean to you? It means that the City of Pensacola loves and respects what we do and what we bring to the community. We could never ever do this without them. So thank you, Pensacola.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? 10,000 square feet of beautiful and unique jewelry, furniture, collectibles, military and fine art.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our family of vendors is what separates us from the rest. We have some of the most unique pieces in the country—huge collections passed down through generations.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Another Broken Egg Café, The Wine Bar, Drowsy Poet (Navy Boulevard) and Carmen’s Lunch Bar.

Answers by: Paula McCutcheon, Owner

Aragon Wine Market

27 S. Ninth Ave., aragonwinemarket.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being voted “best” to us at the wine store means that our efforts to help our customers are appreciated. We try hard to help each customer find the perfect wine for them.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Unique and affordable.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? AWM is unique in that each team member brings different aspects to the wine store. We all have a passion for wine, but we each display that passion differently. I think our customers recognize this and appreciate our efforts.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? I am a huge supporter of all the local businesses in Pensacola, specifically those found downtown.

Answers by: Charlotte Gordon, Owner

Bambooze Fine Wine & Liquor

8084 N. Davis Highway, #F3, bamboozefinewine.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Providing access to the best selection of unique spirits, wine and craft beer for our growing, dynamic population.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Just ask the people in the cocktail or craft beer business where they shop—Bambooze.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? 15 years growing with the community and a relentless effort to provide the best selection.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? The Grand Marlin, Garden & Grain, Wine Bar on Palafox, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, IRON, Thai Dishes, Jackson’s Steakhouse and the beach.

Answers by: Stephen Loveless, Owner

Duke and Stella

6675 Pine Forest Road, dukeandstella.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means sacrifice, drive and an absolute head-over-heels love for what you do. Never, ever forget that you have a platform and need to use it for the greater good of your community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? When you shop Duke and Stella, you are directly impacting your community by purchasing our American-made clothes and wares.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our goal is to be more than just a boutique. We want to be a community living room where you happen to find the most versatile American-made clothing and accessories. With our special charity-driven monthly events, we are helping our customers make a difference in our community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? My top three local favorites, by far, are Nineteen North, Nails by Jayden and Veronica Michelle. Each of these businesses, yet so different, has a uniqueness and love of what they do that is hard to find. I highly recommend checking them out.

Answers by: Caitlyn Huebner, Owner

Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe

315 W. Garden St., everman.org

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Ever’man, our best is providing the community with healthy, natural foods and products while being a resource for education about health, nutrition and environmental issues. We strive for growth while serving our members and supporting responsible agriculture and businesses.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Eat well. Feel good. Live better.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our cooperative traditions and commitment to natural and organic products have earned us the trust and loyalty of our community since 1973. The upcoming expansion to Nine Mile Road is a great example of how we have harnessed the growth of the co-op to better serve more of our community.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are lucky to work with many local vendors, such as East Hill Honey, Big Jerk Soda, The Hummus Lady and Mrs. Jones Cold Brew. Annual outdoor events like Barktoberfest, Pensacola VegFest and Earth Day are also team favorites.

Answers by: William Rolfs, General Manager

Rusted Arrow Mercantile

130 S. Palafox, rustedarrowmercantile.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Rusted Arrow, being the best means that we are continually bringing inspiration and creativity to the community. We strive to make each and every person who steps in the shop feel like family. We hope to continue to provide a unique experience and connect with locals and visitors alike.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Unique and custom home décor, gifts, furniture and seasonal finds.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? What makes Rusted Arrow unique is the experience. We love to connect with customers like family; getting to know each and every person that walks into our store and helping them find something they love. We strive to fill our shop with meaningful gifts and decor that make you inspired.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? When the team at Rusted Arrow isn’t working, you can find us eating at Urban Swinery or Carmen’s, drinking at Garden & Grain and the Tiki Bar, shopping at Indigeaux and exploring the Palafox Market on Saturday morning.

Answers by: Samantha Breedlove, Owner

Toad Hall Antiques & Gifts

824 E. Belmont St., toadhallantiques.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? I understand that there are other places to shop, so when you walk through our doors looking for home goods, gifts or apparel, then we appreciate and value each and every one of you for choosing us. We strive to offer unique items at the best price.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A variety of unique and affordable décor, gifts and apparel for you and your home.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We try to carry lines that you will not find all over as well as provide attentive and friendly service. We want you to enjoy your shopping experience and look forward to coming back and seeing what’s new.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Global Grill for that special dinner, Saenger Theatre for concerts, sunny day at Pensacola Beach with the family and always seeing the Blue Angels fly.

Answers by: Dana McBride, Owner



—Bars, Drinks & Nightlife—

A Little Madness Brewing Company

9838 N. Davis Highway, alittlemadnessbrewingcompany.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Community recognition of a quality product.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Hand-crafted beverages made sustainably while enhancing the community.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Woman, family and brewer-owned and operated.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Sammy Barker’s.

Answers by: David, Yeast Wrangler

Badlands Roadside Bar

23 S. Palafox, nynbadlands.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Getting votes in several categories is great, but getting voted on top is awesome. Thanks to our customers.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A downtown watering hole that makes everyone comfortable with awesome décor.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Great music, display of unique memorabilia, one of the downtown “go-to” places to be.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Intermission and just about all the local restaurants.

Answers by: Nick Zangari, Owner

Blend Lounge

200 S. Palafox, 200southpalafox.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? “Best” to us, as Blend Lounge, means providing Pensacola with an elevated cocktail bar experience. We strive to be the place that people of all walks of life want to meet for a drink and some fun.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? “Don’t judge, just party.”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Blend Lounge is unique because it really can offer something for everyone. It’s the perfect place to catch a game during the day and the perfect place to come party with our DJs on a Saturday night. The Blend Lounge team is unique because here we really are a family.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? You’ll often find our Blend staff coming in a few minutes early to chow down on some Four Seasons grub or a few sushi rolls from Nom. Not to mention, having the Bodacious Book Store so close has made coffee runs even more convenient.

Answers by: Natalie Ales, Marketing and Events Coordinator

The Elbow Room

2213 W. Cervantes St., facebook.comelbowroompensacola

What does being the “best” mean to you? Jim Flynn made it so, and we strive every day to keep it that way.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A nostalgic speakeasy—if you don’t know yet, come find out.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Ambiance.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? chizuko, Magnolia, Badlands, End of the Line Café and Hip Pocket. Pensacola has so many great places.

Answers by: Lesa Touchette, Owner/Operator

Seville Quarter

130 E. Government St., sevillequarter.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” is what all businesses work hard every day to be. Being the “best” is what keeps customers coming back year after year. We define “best” as the one everyone else looks up to for leadership and the one everyone is always talking about.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Seville Quarter is the Gulf Coast’s No. 1 Entertainment and Dining destination since 1967.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? For over 50 years, Seville Quarter has been Pensacola’s premier entertainment and dining complex. Home of Rosie O’Grady’s Dueling Piano Show and Phineas Phogg’s, Pensacola’s hottest dance club, Seville Quarter is devoted to providing the highest level of customer service and top-quality live entertainment.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love all of our Downtown neighbors and all the great businesses that have helped to make Pensacola a great place to live and have a fun time.

Answers by: Buck Mitchell, Seville Quarter Marketing and Entertainment Director

Vinyl Music Hall

2 S. Palafox, vinylmusichall.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? For nine years now, Vinyl Music Hall has continued to bring the best in live music, in all genres, from all over the world to downtown Pensacola.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? The best live music and event space on the Gulf Coast.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We strive to bring music, comedy, unique-themed events and more to the heart of downtown Pensacola. Supporting local artists as well as bringing the best club level talent from all over the world to the Gulf Coast.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We support all downtown and local businesses.

Answers by: Chris Wilkes, Talent Buyer

—Restaurants & Food—

Coach-N-Four Steakhouse

7445 Pine Forest Road, coachnfour.net

What does being the “best” mean to you? That after 40 years of servicing the best steaks in Pensacola, some things never change, and people realize it.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Best steaks in Pensacola with awesome prices.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We’ve lasted 40 years, and we have a unique “Hook-em” sauce.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Sam’s Club.

Answers by: Donna Guilford, Owner

End of The Line Cafe

610 E. Wright St., eotlcafe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being proud of an accomplishment you’ve worked hard for.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A healthy, creative, vegan scratch kitchen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? After 17 years in business making vegan food for Pensacola, it’s still about the food. Not compromising on clean, honest food. Sourcing ingredients from companies I can be proud of. House-made products, old-school mentality with recipes of my own created with love. And our lovely customers.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Revolver Records, chizuko, Hula Moon, Restaurant IRON, Big Jerk Soda Co., The Hummus Lady, Cactus Flower and The Magnolia.

Answers by: Jen Knight, Owner

The Fish House

600 S. Barracks St., fishhousepensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best is holding ourselves up to the quality standards of service and food each and every day for the enjoyment of all that walk through our doors.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Downtown Pensacola—on the water. Serving up good food, good times and good grits for over two decades.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We are a locally-owned-and-operated family business with deep ties to our community. We are proud to be a long-time contributing business to the landscape of Pensacola.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Wow. So many. We are also fortunate to have such a strong cultural community who contribute to the fabric of Pensacola—Pensacola Museum of Art, Pensacola Opera, Pensacola Little Theatre, UWF Historic Trust, Navy Museum and Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, just to name a few.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

Five Sisters Blues Café

421 W. Belmont St., fivesistersbluescafe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? For Five Sisters, being the best is staying true to the recipes of the Five Sisters, honoring our history and heritage and being an integral part of the revitalization of the historic Belmont-DeVilliers neighborhood.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Southern cuisine with Creole and Caribbean kicks, serving brunch, lunch and dinner, daily blackboard specials and live blues music.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? History. Belmont and DeVilliers has a rich musical history spanning numerous decades. Five Sisters is housed in the former Gussie’s Record Shop with our private dining space, the Record Room, housed in the former WBOP radio station, both of which were integral to the Pensacola Blues scene.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We are so thankful for all of the businesses within our neighborhood, all helping to elevate the landscape including Blue Dot, Dwarf Chicken, chizuko, the former Gathering Bookstore, Truth for Youth, Eddie Todd Architects, Benboe, Voyage Real Estate, Robert Robino Productions and so many more.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

Flora Bama Farms

6404 Mobile Highway, florabamafarms.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We are passionate about the planet, food, service, our customers and having a good time. We believe in quality food, grown sustainably by local farmers and shared in an inviting atmosphere that is comfortable and close by. This place is Flora Bama Farms. Peace, love and collard greens.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Community, sustainability and respect. #Farmilystrong

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We definitively, truly go above and beyond for our customers and farmers—always. No matter what.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Tacos Mexicanos, Union Public House, Apple Market, Craft Bakery, Point Restaurant, The Hummus Lady, Eimaj Salon, Old Hickory Whiskey Bar, Inweekly, Nom, Carmen’s, George Bistro, IRON, Primal Nosh and Perfect Plain. Love the creative minds that have pushed Pensacola to new heights—everyone that keeps our crazy farmily going. Pensacola rocks.

Answers by: Sandy Veilleux, Owner

Graffiti Pizza

210 S. Palafox, 200southpalafox.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? At Graffiti Pizza, “best” means always putting our best foot forward with attitude, service and the entire dining experience.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? “Grab life by the slice.”

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Graffiti Pizza is unique because all of our pizzas, whether it’s a slice or whole pie, are completely customizable. We offer dough made from scratch and have the only outdoor bar on Palafox.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Our kitchen manager runs off of pizza from Graffiti and anything and everything off the Khon’s menu. We also frequent Dog House Deli and Ruby Slipper for breakfast and Urban Swinery for lunch for the team.

Answers by: Natalie Ales, Marketing and Events Coordinator

Hot Spot Barbecue

901 E. La Rua St., hotspotbarbecue.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being voted “best” means a lot to us at Hot Spot. We strive every day to live up to our guests’ high expectations for great Southern barbecue. It is very heartwarming when those same people take their time to vote for us.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Great Southern barbecue cooked to perfection over a real-wood fire, served up by friendly people.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We simply go to work every day, do our best and let God handle the details.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? When we go out to eat, we like to relax and have a server take our order at The Vineyard located in the old Sacred Heart hospital building on 12th Avenue. We also like Calvert’s in the Heights and The Magnolia on East Cervantes and Sammy Barker’s on Nine Mile Road.

Answers by: Cheri Hlubek, Hot Spot Barbecue Catering Manager

J’s Bakery and Cafe

2014 N. 12th Ave., jsbakeryandcafe.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Making the list reminds us to keep maintaining the consistency and deliciousness we have established since we took over J’s three years ago.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? J’s Bakery is a landmark. It’s one of those “if you grew up here” kind of places.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? The 73 years J’s has been open certainly help us stand out from the crowd, but most importantly are our customers who came to J’s with their parents and now are continuing the tradition with their own children.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Robbie Mott at the Trek store on Cervantes, Rick Simpson at Hover Check drone service, Andrew and Brittany at Qualia.is, Gabriel at Tacos Mexicanos, Ted and Deanna at Tuscan Oven Wood Fired Pizzeria and the pottery department at Pensacola State College.

Answers by: Ryan Thomas, the guy at that place.

Jackson’s Steakhouse

400 S. Palafox, jacksonsrestaurant.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? For us, being the best means that we continually strive every day to provide the full “Jackson’s experience” for every guest that chooses to dine with us—any day, any night, any time.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Downtown dining at its best with superb steaks and local seafood in the heart of historic Downtown Pensacola.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have been a cornerstone of Pensacola dining for over two decades, continuing the tradition since 1998. As a locally-owned restaurant, we are proud of our history as well as our continued focus on fresh, local ingredients.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? We love all of our local purveyors with whom we do business—they provide such a quality product which allows us to do what we do. To name a few—Joe Patti’s, Maria’s Seafood, Renfroe Pecans, Tomato Joe, Bill-E’s Bacon, C&D Mills, East Hill Honey Co. and Pensacola Bay Oysters.

Answers by: Maria V. Goldberg, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Events with Great Southern Restaurants

The Leisure Club

1151 Officewoods Drive, theleisureclub.net

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being superior at what you do.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Craft coffee bar that serves fancy homemade brunch food all day, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? A truly family-owned-and-operated business, which started in 2010 by my big sister. Now my wife and I own it and work for the betterment of our family, product and employees. We are most well-known for our brunch trios, which we offer all day, every day.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Well, Taste of Thai in Gulf Breeze is probably my favorite. And then a whole bunch of other places. I really like Krystal Chicks.

Answers by: Matt Barnhill, Owner/Barista/Chef/Maintenance Man/IT Guy/Server

The Magnolia

2907 E. Cervantes St., themagnoliaeph.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means gratitude for us. We are very thankful for every person that chose to keep their vote local and forever grateful to all the Maggies that like to spend their free time with us.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We are an “all welcome all ways” establishment that only requires kindness and respectful behavior.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We would like to think it’s not just us, but being a part of people’s lives and stories in their pursuit of happiness is our main goal.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? They already know who they are. Keep on keepin’ on, my lovies.

Answers by: Bill Manning, Kiley’s Husband

Primal Nosh

3810 Barrancas Ave., primalnosh.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the “best” means to us taking no shortcuts and being as good as we can possibly be in order to provide the greatest experience to our customers. We strive to maintain the highest of standards in not only our food but overall customer experience.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? Healthy, fully-prepared meals made with love and delivered to your door.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We have a 17-item menu that changes each week. We offer over 200 different menu items that you will find on the menu throughout the year. We are the only place in town where you can eat this healthy with this much variety.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? George Bistro, Union Public House, Nom, Dharma Blue, Carmen’s and Global Grill.

Answers by: Dianne Hatke, President

Restaurant IRON

22 N. Palafox St., restaurantiron.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? We firmly believe in never resting on past accomplishments. Being the best to us means being better than you were the day before and never settling for a comfortable situation.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? We like to describe ourselves as a refined Southern kitchen.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? We feel like we’re unique in the way that we bend the definition of “fine dining.” No white table cloths, things like chicken skin cracklings and a social media presence that makes light of literally everything we’re about. All of that combined creates something we’re really proud of.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Two Birds, Perfect Plain and Nomadic Eats.

Answers by: Brett Reid, Marketing Coordinator

Sammy Barker’s American Street Food

875 E. Nine Mile Road, sammybarkers.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being the best means we are delivering a product, service and environment that our customers are excited about and appreciate.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A local restaurant and craft beer bar serving modern scratch-made versions of classic American street food.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? That most everything we make is homemade, and the quality of ingredients we use is unprecedented in the local fast casual dining scene.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Union Public House, Voodoo BBQ, Sky’s Pizza Pie, Mrs. Jones Cold Brew, Big Jerk Soda and Hot Spot.

Answers by: Joel Jacobs, Owner

Union Public House

309 S. Reus St., unionpensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? It is just great to know that the UPH family bring smiles and good eats to our awesome community.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A fun and creative pub where the community comes together to eat, drink and have a good time.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Both the craft cocktail and food menus are put together by some very inventive folks that change their palettes with the seasons. We play off a lot of the classics but always have our own little UPH twist on each cocktail and dish.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? Cypress, The Magnolia, Kingfisher, Restaurant IRON, Two Birds Street Food, Nomadic Eats, Kohn’s, Nom, Grand Marlin, Dog House Deli and Island Culture Tiki Bar.

Answers by: Blake Rushing Chef/Owner

The Vineyard @ 12th Avenue

1010 N. 12th Ave., thevineyardpensacola.com

What does being the “best” mean to you? Being a nominee and winner for the Best of the Coast is an honor bestowed by the customers. Their word is greater than any when it comes to true experience. Thank you to all who felt compelled to nominate The Vineyard for this honor.

If you had to define your business with just one sentence or phrase, what would it be? A bistro and bar serving full liquor, a host of wine, a tap full of cold beer and great food.

What do you think makes you and your business unique? Our outdoor live music and large screen movie space paired with our indoor dining and sports pub make our large banquet room very easy to sell.

Other than your business, what are some of your local favorites? My local favorite is Jo’s As Always at DUH and Dolce & Gelato.

Answers by: Glen Hill, Owner