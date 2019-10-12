Winners & Losers 10/10/19

Winners

Jaromy Kuhl

University of West Florida Provost and Senior Vice President George Ellenberg has appointed Dr. Kuhl as dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. A professor of mathematics and statistics, Kuhl joined UWF as a faculty member in 2005 and has served as interim dean of the college since April 2018. Under his leadership, the college added five new graduate degree programs and an additional degree offering at UWF’s Emerald Coast Campus.

Tommy Thrall

The former voice of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Southern League Broadcaster of the Year has been named the Cincinnati Reds’ new play-by-play announcer. Thrall, 35, replaces legendary radio voice Marty Brennaman, who had announced at the first of the 2019 season that he would be retiring this year after 46 years with the team. During his seven-year stint in Pensacola, Thrall also announced University of West Florida football and basketball games.

Take Stock in Children

Last month, Take Stock in Children recently introduced 34 new scholarship recipients and their mentors—29 new seventh-graders and five alternates from the eighth and ninth grades. The additions brought the total to 138 students enrolled in the program, which is offered by the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation. Students will receive a college scholarship upon graduation from high school as long as they maintain good grades, attendance and citizenship, remain crime- and drug-free and meet weekly with a volunteer community mentor. Scholarship donations are matched dollar-for-dollar when scholarships are purchased from Florida Prepaid College Foundation.

Losers

ECAT riders

Last week, riders of Escambia County’s bus system were frightened by incompetent news reporting, an opportunistic commissioner and union leadership that overacted. The Escambia County Commission voted, 4-1, to repeal a special district set up for ECAT. The vote did nothing but eliminate bureaucratic red tape, but WEAR-TV made it seem the dissolution of the district would lead to cuts in gas taxes, reduction of routes and firings. Commissioner Doug Underhill knew better but fed the hysteria and baited the union into attacking him. Sick politics enflamed by poor reporting.

Ashley Moody

The Florida Attorney General doesn’t like a proposed constitutional amendment that would open primaries to all voters regardless of party affiliation. All candidates for an office, including party-nominated candidates, would appear on the same primary ballot. The two highest vote-getters would advance to the general election. Moody filed a Supreme Court brief claiming the ballot summary was unclear and asserting the proposal would give “party bosses” control of the nominating process. No, AG Moody, it does the opposite. More people could run and more voters could participate.

John MacIver

By a 3-1 vote, the Florida Cabinet appointed Governor Ron DeSantis’s deputy general counsel as the chief judge of the Division of Administrative Hearings. MacIver has never been a judge and is only eight years out of Northwestern University School of Law. His main qualifications appear that he worked briefly for the National Rifle Association and he is president of the Tallahassee lawyers chapter of The Federalist Society.