Calendar 10/10/19

THURSDAY 10.10

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING THE CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SPOOKY STORIES UNDER THE STARS 6-8 p.m. Free. Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayes St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

SKOPELOS GREEK WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Skopelos, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

BONE THUGS N’ HARMONY 7 p.m. $35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ANJELAH JOHNSON: NOT TECHNICALLY STALKING 7 p.m. $39.75-$159.75. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DRACULA: A REAL PAIN IN THE NECK 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 10.11

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free admission. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: 30-MINUTE MEALS WITH BACKYARD BOHEMIAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SPOOKEASY MYSTERY THEATRE 5:30 p.m. $75. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BRAS, BREWS & BBQ 6-9 p.m. Bring new and gently-used bras, new underwear and menstrual hygiene products to be donated to women in need. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. bridge-bar.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: JOHN MILHAM’S INNER MISSION BAND 6-9 p.m. $15-$20. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

PENSACOLA BARN DANCE WSRE WINE & FOOD CLASSIC 6-9 p.m. $50. WSRE Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org/wineandfood

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

EVER’MAN COOKS: COMPASSIONATE CUISINE VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WINE AND WICKED PAINTING WITH JULIE LYNN 6:30 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

DAVID ALLAN COE 7 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

FOR KING AND COUNTRY 7 p.m. $25-$212. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

DRACULA: A REAL PAIN IN THE NECK 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: MACBETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 10.12

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

SIXTH ANNUAL 2019 PENSACOLA DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Bayview Park, 2001 E. Lloyd St. pensacoladragonboatfestival.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Bay Bluffs Park, 3400 Scenic Highway, and Chimney Park at junction of Langley and Scenic Highway. oceanhourfl.com

HARVEST MARKET AT ALYSSA’S ANTIQUES 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com

FROM SCRATCH: LOCAL ARTIST SHOWCASE AND CRAFT MARKET 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Shirley’s Café and Bakery, 1521 N. Ninth Ave.

DRAG BRUNCH 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. $8 cover. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. f acebook.com/pensacolavineyardbistrowinebar

4TH ANNUAL DANETOBER FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-4 p.m. food vendors, raffles and animal vendors. Seville Square. facebook.com/nwflgdr

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All cats are up-to-date on shots, tested negative for leukemia, and adoption fee includes spay or neuter with microchip and flea pill. Minimum donation fees—$75 for kittens up to one year and $65 for adults. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Ave. aaflorida.org

EVER’MAN MEMBER APPRECIATION PARTY 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free entry for all current members. Free samples, live music, kids’ activities. Ever’man, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TRENDS AND TASTING 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Margaritaville Beach Hotel, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Free admission. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

BIKE PENSACOLA SLOW RIDE 4:30 p.m. Ride More Bicycles, 59 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

JUKEBOX GALA 6-10:30 p.m. $75-$150. Skopelos, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

HEAVY KID WITH LOWBROW COLLECTIVE 6 p.m. The Bridge Bar Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. bridge-bar.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

ELITE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING 7 p.m. $10. American Legion Post 33, 1401 W. Intendencia St.

DRACULA: A REAL PAIN IN THE NECK 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: MACBETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 10.13

PENSACOLA HALF MARATHON AND 5K 7-11 a.m. Community Maritime Park amphitheater, 351 W. Cedar St. runpensacola.com

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

SUNDAY’S CHILD POP-UP Noon-3 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

PENSACOLA GREEK FESTIVAL Noon-5 p.m. Free admission. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1720 W. Garden St. pensacolagreekfestival.com

PERFECT PLAIN POP-UP BUILD 1 p.m. Build 20 bikes to donate to Sacred Heart’s Medical Mission at Home. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

GROVE & BROWN MARKET 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Local vendors, artists and farmers. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson.

KITTY YOGA 2-4 p.m. $20, proceeds benefit Everett Animal Welfare Group. Peterson Precision Painting, 4310 N. Palafox St. Reserve your spot by paying on PayPal to everettanimalwelfaregroup@gmail.com.

JEANNE ROBERTSON: THE ROCKING CHAIR TOUR 3 p.m. $32-$82. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

BIRDS & BREW TO UWF AND SAMMY BARKER’S 4:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Meet at Publix parking lot on Nine Mile Road. fmwaudubon.org

SANGUINE & THE 6TH SEAL: MEDITATION AND RITUAL 6:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

IYA TERRA 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

STRINGERS COMEDY AT O’RILEY’S DOWNTOWN 9-11 p.m. $10. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

MONDAY 10.14

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

HARVEST HEALTHY HABITS WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LADIES NIGHT CHARCUTERIE CLASS 6-8 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUESDAY 10.15

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

INNISFREE HOTELS JOB FAIR 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Holly Shelton. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES 7:30 p.m. $32 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

RUNGE STRINGS ORCHESTRA CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

WEDNESDAY 10.16

SEVENTH ANNUAL PURSUE YOUR PASSION CONFERENCE 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Through Oct. 17. $40-$89. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St.

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person, kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures, 997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com

LIFESTYLE MEASURES TO REDUCE INFLAMMATION 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.or

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: FALL HARVEST 5 and 7 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

CAST IRON STEAK AND SHRIMP COOKING CLASS 6-8 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KEEPING FAITH: RELIGION AND THE TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY 6:30-8 p.m. Free. Town hall discussion with local religious leaders and members of transgender community. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St.. pensacolaopera.com

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

YESTERDAY 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

THE WOOD BROTHERS 7 p.m. $28-$31. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FIRST CITY ART CENTER ANNUAL GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH PREVIEW PARTY 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. $20-$25. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

FIRST CITY ART CENTER ANNUAL GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. Free admission, pumpkins are $20 and up. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

OPEN STUDIO: STRING ART 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. $6 per participant, free to PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

PICTURESQUE BITS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

BIJAN BEHAR On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MIKE BRODIE: RELICS FROM THE ROAD On view through Oct. 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TERMINAL: PHOTOGRAPHIC ORIENTATIONS FROM STIEGLITZ TO STASIECZEK On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RADIO’S GOLDEN AGE: THEN AND NOW On view through Oct. 31. WUWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 88. wuwf.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 12. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Call Out for Arts Vendors for the 2019 Art & Wine Festival The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is calling for art vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Art & Wine Festival. The festival will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The selection committee is seeking 25 artists to show/sell original works of art. Application forms can be downloaded from pensacolabeachchamber.com. Photos of art items must be submitted with the application, or it must include directions to a website where the artwork items can be viewed. Deadline for applying is October 30. All entries are $75 for a 10×10-foot tent space. Include a check or money order payable to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce with the completed application form and mail to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561. For more information, go to pensacolabeachchamber.com, or contact Alison Westmoreland at 932-1500.

Pensacola Mini Maker Faire The Pensacola Mini Maker Faire wants to encourage all makers to apply for the Faire. This event is Nov. 16 and supports the local community of creators and innovators, and we encourage you to create an engaging exhibit that demonstrates a craft, provides a how-to, showcases a performance or one that is an innovative new idea. Maker spaces for individual makers and students are free. Commercial maker booth fees are based on booth size and start at $125 if you are selling items. For more information, visit pensacola.makerfaire.com.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 10.10

DENISE D’ANGELO 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MEL KNAPP BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own. TYLER LIVINGSTON BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE FOUNDATION 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 10.11

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

CAT DADDY BLUES BAND 5 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JACK GRIMLEY 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive, paradisebar-grill.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JOHN WHEELER 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TEQUILA BEND BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.12

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

THE BLENDERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

FREEWAY 98 BAND 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

MUSCOGEE RIDGE BAND 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

GINA ROSARIA 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

CRISTI DEES BAD JUJU 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TEQUILA BEND BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.13

JIM ANDREWS 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St. JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

THEY POLYRYTHMICS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

SECOND WIND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GREG LYON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.14

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Murry Kinsey & Wicked Gin. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY AND MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.15

LIL ED AND THE BLUES IMPERIALS 12 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Karmilla Ali. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIRS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 10.16

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

DANY FRANCHI 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BIG JIM BROWN’S GULF COAST SCHOOL OF MUSIC ADULT MUSIC SHOW 6 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JIM ANDREWS 6 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MEL KNAPP 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BAD JUJU 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

