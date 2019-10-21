Calendar 10/17/19

THURSDAY 10.17

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BAPTIST HEALTH CARE COOKING CLASS Noon-1:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $1 admission. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

YAPPY HOUR 5-10 p.m. Through Feb. 27. 5% of proceeds benefit Escambia County Animal Shelter. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5B Via De Luna Drive. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

TOAST OF THE COAST: TAILGATE TIME! BEEF, BBQ AND BOURBON 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

PENSACOLA OPERA: POURS & ENCORES BEST OF THE 2000s 5:30-7 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

ADOORABLE DOOR PAINT NIGHT 6-8:30 p.m. $30. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

THIRD THURSDAY MEDITATION 7 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CAROL AND GOOSE: SPOOKY CABOOSE 8 p.m. $5. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 10.18

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

TASTE OF THE BEACH 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 20 Casino Beach Blvd. tasteofpensacolabeach.com

BUD LIGHT CHARITY CHALLENGE Roger Scott Tennis Center, 2200A Summit Blvd. pensacolasports.org/budlighttennis

FIESTA ITALIANA 2019 11 a.m.-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 140 W. Government St. soibuonafortuna.org/home/festa-italiana

MENTAL ILLNESS AND THE BAKER ACT: HOW IT ALL WORKS 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LUNCH AND LEARN: COOKING CHEMISTRY WITH OLIVE OIL Noon. $25. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4 p.m.-2 a.m. $12 admission. White Tie Rock Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After-party from 9-11 p.m. South Palafox. Theme is Halloween Spooktacular. Children’s (13 and under) and adult’s costume contest will be held at our main stage on Palafox and Garden Street at 6:30

p.m. gallerynightpensacola.org

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POPPY’S PARTY 6 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

ACOUSTIC SONGWRITERS NIGHT 6 p.m. Every Friday through March 27. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

WINE AND WICKED PAINTING WITH JULIE LYNN 6:30 p.m. Dolce & Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

CARNEVIL HAUNTED HOUSE 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 W. Nine Mile Road.

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: ITALIANO! 7 p.m. $85, table of 10 for $750. Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center, 913 S. I St. pensacolasings.org

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: ROMAN STREET 7-9 p.m. $10. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

FLICKS ON THE FIELD 7 p.m. Free. Pensacola Greyhound Track, 951 Dog Track Road.

NEMOURS CHILDREN’S SPECIALTY CARE COSTUME BALL FUNDRAISER 7-11 p.m. Court of De Luna, 16 Gonzalez St. nemours.org/costumeball

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: MACBETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

OTHELLO 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

ICE FLYERS VS. ROANOKE YARD DAWGS 7:35 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

DARK STAR COVEN, HOT GRAVES, DREAD & OCTOBER NOIR 8 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY PRESENTS PRINCE’S PURPLE RAIN 8 p.m. $30-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THRILLER DANCE SHOW 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 10.19

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorthST. MARK’S UMC’S ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. St. Mark United Methodist Church, 2203 N. 12th Ave.

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Center, 745 Bayfront Parkway, and Bartram Park, 211 E. Main St. oceanhourfl.com

BIRDWALK TO BIG LAGOON STATE PARK 9-11 a.m. Free. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. fmwaudubon.org/event/birdwalks-4

PAWS IN THE PARK 9 a.m.-noon. Free with park admission. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway. friendsofpensacolastateparks.org

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TASTE OF THE BEACH 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, 20 Casino Beach Blvd. tasteofpensacolabeach.com

FIESTA ITALIANA 2019 11 a.m.-6 p.m. St. Joseph’s Church, 140 W. Government St. soibuonafortuna.org/home/festa-italiana

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Avenue. Minimum donation fees—$75 for kittens up to one year and $65 for adults. aaflorida.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-midnight. $12 admission. Jordan Davis at 7:30 p.m. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

PENSACOLA HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY LUNCHEON MEETING 11:30 a.m. Topic: “The Tail of Miss Baker–Pensacola’s First Female Astronaut.” Founaris Brothers Greek Restaurant, 6911 Pensacola Blvd. Reservations required, contact Judy DeBolt at 477-3294.

HUMANISTS OF NORTHWEST FLORIDA 11:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PLT CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT Noon. $10 registration. Perdido Key Sports Bar & Restaurant, 13583 Perdido Key Drive.

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

NOTES ‘N BOATS 5:30-7 p.m. Pensacola Bay Cruises Downtown. pensacolaopera.com

MURDER MYSTERY DINNER THEATRE: MONSTER MASH 7-9:30 p.m. $45. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/icmtheatre

CARNEVIL HAUNTED HOUSE 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 West Nine Mile Road.

MIRANDA SINGS! 7 p.m. $39.50-$89. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE 7 p.m. $15-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

QUEENS OF THE MIC: POETRY EDITION 7 p.m. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

DRAGBINGO AND DRAGUWEEN 7-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: MACBETH 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

OTHELLO 7:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ICE FLYERS VS. ROANOKE YARD DAWGS 7:35 p.m. $15-$29. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY SWING OUTS 8 p.m. $5. Saturdays. Breathe Yoga Studio, 505 S. Adams St.

THRILLER DANCE SHOW 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 10.20

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRANSMISSION MEDITATION WORLD SERVICE 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15% off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

BRUNCH WITH BLUEJAY’S BAKERY AND KVASS BEER RELEASE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. faceboook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $12 admission. Grace Pointe Church Worship Team at 2:30 p.m. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

GROVE & BROWN MARKET 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 17. Local vendors, artists and farmers. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St.

GHOST INVESTIGATION AND BRUNCH 1-3 p.m. $45. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. secondsightparanormal.com

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

OTHELLO 2:30 p.m. $7-$18, free for UWF students. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 3 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADAM COOPER 3-6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

SUNDAY SUPPER AT CYPRESS 5-9 p.m. 10% of sales benefit Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. Cypress Pensacola, 1124 W. Garden St. cypresspensacola.com

ARRANT KNAVERY PRESENTS: MACBETH 5:30 p.m. $15. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/arrantknavery

HISTORIC PENSACOLA HAUNTED TOURS 6:30 p.m. (trolley tours), walking tours begin at 7 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

TRIBAL SEEDS 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MONDAY 10.21

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

MAKE HEALTHY HAPPEN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $12 admission. Not Quite Fab at 7:30 p.m. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

RESTORATIVE PILATES 5:15 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CREATURES OF THE DEEP COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmentpensacola.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TUESDAY 10.22

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

BROWN BAG OPERA Noon. The Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $12 admission. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

PILATES FUSION 4:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FIBER FREESTYLIN’ AT STUDIO SOUTH 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Open to all knitters, crocheters, weavers and more. Studio South, 955 E. Nine Mile Road. studiosouthon9mileroad.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Adam Holt. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

JAZZ COMBO & ENSEMBLE 7:30 p.m. Free, tickets required. Center for Fine and Performing Arts, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

WEDNESDAY 10.23

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE CRUISE 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. $85 per person, kids 12 and under are $25 off. Condor Sailing Adventures, 997 S. Palafox. condorsailingadventures.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: FERMENTING WITH THE FOOD INTERPRETER 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

PENSACOLA INTERSTATE FAIR 4-11 p.m. $12 admission. 6655 W. Mobile Highway. pensacolafair.com

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday through Dec. 18. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson St. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

MOROCCAN WINE DINNER 6 p.m. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. facebook.com/unionpensacola

VINYASA YOGA 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CACAO CHAI & MEDITATION 6:30 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

TAKING CARE: HEALTHCARE AND WELLNESS WITHIN THE TRANSGENDER COMMUNITY 6:30-8 p.m. Free. The Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COLLEGE PORTFOLIO PREP 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. $90.Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

FAMILY SUNDAY: HOMEMADE HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. $6 per participant. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

PICTURESQUE BITS OF PENSACOLA On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

BIJAN BEHAR On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

MIKE BRODIE: RELICS FROM THE ROAD On view through Oct. 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

TERMINAL: PHOTOGRAPHIC ORIENTATIONS FROM STIEGLITZ TO STASIECZEK On view through Oct. 18. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

RADIO’S GOLDEN AGE: THEN AND NOW On view through Oct. 31. WUWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 88. wuwf.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on Sep. 12. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Cubed Live Painting The UWF Pensacola Museum of Art invites all artists to submit their mural ideas for a chance to participate in Cubed’s Live Painting Event. This iteration of Cubed will serve as a public painting demonstration and a community-driven event. This unique experience gives artists an opportunity to engage with the public and to partake in the good of local art-making. Submission deadline is Oct. 23. For more information, visit pensacolamuseum.org or email Jaime Diffee at jdiffee@uwf.edu.

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Call Out for Arts Vendors for the 2019 Art & Wine Festival The Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce is calling for art vendors to submit applications for the 2019 Art & Wine Festival. The festival will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, on the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The selection committee is seeking 25 artists to show/sell original works of art. Application forms can be downloaded from pensacolabeachchamber.com. Photos of art items must be submitted with the application, or it must include directions to a website where the artwork items can be viewed. Deadline for applying is Oct. 30. All entries are $75 for a 10×10-foot tent space. Include a check or money order payable to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce with the completed application form and mail to Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce, 7 Casino Beach Boardwalk, Pensacola Beach, FL 32561. For more information, go to pensacolabeachchamber.com, or contact Alison Westmoreland at 932-1500.

Pensacola Mini Maker Faire The Pensacola Mini Maker Faire wants to encourage all makers to apply for the Faire. This event is Nov. 16 and supports the local community of creators and innovators, and we encourage you to create an engaging exhibit that demonstrates a craft, provides a how-to, showcases a performance or one that is an innovative new idea. Maker spaces for individual makers and students are free. Commercial maker booth fees are based on booth size and start at $125 if you are selling items. For more information, visit pensacola.makerfaire.com.

——————————–

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

HAPPY HOUR AT CAFÉ SINGLE FIN 4-7 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. Ninth Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16 oz. brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers, get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 10.17

BOBBY VAN DEUSEN 5:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DANY FRANCHI 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive, paradisebar-grill.com

RAZOR HAWK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own. RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 10.18

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

SHE AND THE ITS BAND 5 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JESSIE LYNN RITTER 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK BLACK BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive, paradisebar-grill.com

RAY ‘BIG DOG’ COLEY 6-9 p.m. Cazadores Mexican Restaurant 8183 W. Fairfield.

JOHN RIPLEY 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

TWICE A WEEK 7 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

NOBIUS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ MR LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.19

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

007 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PAYNT THE CITY 6 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

MUSCOGEE RIDGE BAND 6:30 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DENISE D’ANGELO 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CLASS X 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NOBIUS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 10.20

KATHY LYON 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

007 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.21

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ GUMBO 6:30 p.m. $10-$12, free for students with ID and military in uniform. Isabelle Schrack Band Performs Norah Jones. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. jazzpensacola.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida featuring Amanda Fish. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HIGH DEMAND WITH JEREMY AND MITCH 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.22

LIL ED AND THE BLUES IMPERIALS 12 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

TIM O’SHEA 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 10.23

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

NORM HASTINGS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

FALSE IDENTITY 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com