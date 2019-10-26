Winners & Losers 10/24/19

Winners

Sandy Sansing

Last week, the Sansing family made a donation commitment totaling $100,000 to Santa Rosa Kids’ House. The child abuse advocacy center’s mission is to deliver a well-coordinated and multi-disciplined response to child abuse in an environment that puts the needs of the child first. The funds donated by the Sansing family will be used to further the organization’s goals toward child abuse treatment, prevention and intervention in Santa Rosa County

City of Pensacola Public Works

The City of Pensacola’s Public Works and Facilities Department has repaired approximately 9,350 linear feet of sidewalk and installed 215 curb ramps as part of the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act Sidewalk Assessment. Another 18,750 linear feet of sidewalk is expected to be repaired by 2023, along with an additional 1,806 curb ramps. The city completed an ADA Sidewalk Assessment in 2017 to evaluate existing sidewalks for ADA deficiencies, identifying approximately 28,100 linear feet of sidewalks and another 2,021 new curb ramps needed to achieve ADA compliance.

Bras Across the Bridge

The 10th Annual Bras Across the Bridge raised more than $43,000 for Baptist Health Care Foundation’s Mammogram Fund, which provides mammograms to women in our community and raises awareness and support for early detection. For every $100 raised through the foundation, one mammogram can be provided to a woman in need. Participants donated almost 500 new bras that will be donated to several local groups that help women and girls in need.

Losers

Malcolm Thomas

The Escambia County Superintendent of Schools must be worried about his legacy as his 12-year reign nears its end. He personally attacked NAS Pensacola CO Capt. Tim Kinsella after the naval officer said military families are hesitant to locate to Pensacola because of the low-performing schools near the base. Kinsella’s comment echoed the concerns about local education made by the Secretary of the Navy in a letter to the National Governors Association last year. Thomas’ outburst was not a smart move with the community facing a Base Realignment and Closure in the near future.

Santa Rosa Zoning Board

Three board members—Scott Kemp, Jeremy Reeder and Jim Waite—have been criticized for their comments at a meeting Oct. 10, two days after the half-cent sales tax increase was defeated. The board members said voters who voted down the tax were sending a message that traffic on Woodbine Road wasn’t a problem, so they approved a rezoning request for 10 acres that will put the road over its traffic capacity after its developed. The Santa Rosa County Commission later voted to remove all the board members.

Christopher Gene Summers

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested the pitiful “Bonnie & Clyde” duo of Summers and Angela Christine McKinney in under 10 minutes after Summers exited the Wells Fargo bank on Nine Mile Road and got into a vehicle where McKinney was waiting, according to media reports. Deputies recovered all the stolen money after the briefest bank robbery getaway in county history.