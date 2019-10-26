News of the Weird 10/24/19

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

Creme de la Weird Near closing time Oct. 13 in a pub in Ruinerwold, Netherlands, a “completely confused” and “unkempt” 25-year-old man appeared with a strange story to tell. Pub owner Chris Westerbeek told Dutch media the young man ordered five beers and “said he was the oldest (of six siblings) and wanted to end the way they were living,” according to The New York Times. The man had walked to the pub from a farm outside town, where police found five adult siblings, the youngest of whom was 18, had been living in a secret basement, accessed by a hidden door behind a cupboard, for nine years. They were apparently “waiting for the end of time,” police said, and the younger siblings were unaware there were other humans outside the basement. The family, including the father, who also lived on the farm, survived on a large garden and a few animals. NL Times reported police arrested a 58-year-old Austrian man, believed to a tenant of the farm and identified only as Josef B., initially for refusing to cooperate with the investigation and later charged him with holding the family against their will; it was unclear where the mother is. At press time, the story was still unfolding.

Ironies While patrolling a Bath and Body Works store in Waukesha, Wisconsin, an unnamed security guard let the boredom get to him. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, he slipped his handcuffs on—then realized he’d left the keys at home. Forced to call police, who responded and freed him from his restraints, the bored guard then hid the cuffs from himself so he wouldn’t be tempted to put them on again. According to WDJT, he told police it wasn’t the first time he had handcuffed himself without having the keys.

•Locksmiths at the Timpson shop in Edinburgh, Scotland, drew a crowd and withstood some ribbing after they locked themselves out of their store on Oct. 14, according to the Scottish Sun. Fortunately, one of the locksmiths had a toolbox with him, and he was able to legally break back into the shop.

I’d Walk a Mile … or 350 Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, recently moved away from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Whitestown, Indiana, but on Oct. 1, he struck up an online relationship with “Kylee,” a supposed 14-year-old girl in Neenah, Wisconsin, according to the Justice Department. As their correspondence progressed, he requested sexually explicit photos of Kylee and made plans to engage in sexual behavior, court documents said, but when Kylee refused to come to Indiana, Jenkins set out toward Neenah—on foot. The Oshkosh Northwestern reported that waiting for him at the end of his 371-mile trek were Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies (one of whom was “Kylee”) and FBI agents, who arrested him for using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. Jenkins faced other child sexual assault charges in 2011 and 2012 and had been sentenced to probation.

Awesome! It was W.C. Fields who said, “Never work with animals or children.” Russian President Vladimir Putin was reminded of that warning on Oct. 14 as he visited King Salman of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh. The Daily Mail reported that Putin brought along a gyrfalcon named Alpha for the king, and as everyone admired the bird during the ceremonial exchange of gifts, it chose that moment to take aim on the plush royal carpet and, shall we say, leave its mark. Hunting with birds of prey is one of the favorite pastimes of Saudi royalty, and the birds are highly prized.

