Halloween Events 10/24-30/19

THURSDAY 10.24

SECOND ANNUAL PUMPKIN CARVING COMPETITION 6 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

BOODACIOUS HALLOWEEN BASH 6:30 p.m. $35. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FRIDAY 10.25

POP-UP PUMPKIN PALOOZA 2-6 p.m. Free admission. Items from First City Arts available for sale at Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. firstcityart.org

BEACH-O-WEEN 4-8 p.m. Free. Games, crafts, bounce house, cotton candy. Pensacola Beach Boardwalk.

HISTORIC PENSACOLA HAUNTED TOURS 6:30 p.m. (trolley tours); walking tours begin at 7 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

CARNEVIL HAUNTED HOUSE 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 W. Nine Mile Road.

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FREAKY FRANKENSTEIN FRIDAY 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THRILLER DANCE SHOW 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 10.26

TRICK OR TREATING AT T&W FLEA MARKET 7 a.m.-5 p.m. T&W Flea Market, 1717 N. T St.

2019 ORANGE BEACH BREEZE HARVEST MARKET 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Pumpkin patch, trick or treating and bounce house. Seville Square, 311 E. Government St. orangebeachbreeze.com

HALLOWEEN AT THE MUSEUM 10 a.m.-noon. Activities for kids. Children in costume will get a free admission to “The Magic of Flight” movie. Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

BARKTOBERFEST 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. pensacolahumane.org/events

HEALTHY HALLOWEEN PARTY 2-4 p.m. Free. Healthy snacks, games, photo booth and face painting. Hosted by Junior League of Pensacola and Sacred Heart Hospital. Greenhut Auditorium at Sacred Heart Hospital, 5151 N. Ninth Ave. juniorleagueofpensacola.org

FAMILY ORCHARD FARMS FALL FESTIVAL 3-9 p.m. $10 per vehicle. Haunted hayride, costume contest, live music, games and more. Family Orchard Farms, 6930 Highway 99. familyorchardfarms.com

SPOOKTACULAR: A LOW-SENSORY HALLOWEEN PARTY 4-7 p.m. $5 for children ages 3 and over. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

HAUNT TO HAUNT BIKE RIDE 6 p.m. Free, but registration required. Meet at Hub Stacey’s, 312 E. Government St. facebook.com/historicpcola

HISTORIC PENSACOLA HAUNTED TOURS 6:30 p.m. (trolley tours); walking tours begin at 7 p.m. Voices of Pensacola, 117 E. Government St. historicpensacola.org

CARNEVIL HAUNTED HOUSE 7-10:30 p.m. $20. Free Trunk or Treat for kids from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hadji Shrine Temple, 800 W. Nine Mile Road.

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 7:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

BAMBOO WILLIE’S HALLOWEEN BASH 8 p.m. Live music, costume contest. Bamboo Willie’s Beachside Bar, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MONSTER BALL 2019: WELCOME TO HELL 8 p.m. $8. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

HALLOWEEN BASH AT SANDSHAKER 9 p.m. Costume contest at midnight. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

INFERNO BURLESQUE HALLOWEEN SHOW 8 p.m. $15-$60. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THRILLER DANCE SHOW 9 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW HALLOWEEN EXPERIENCE 11 p.m. $5. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 10.27

TRICK OR TREATING AT T&W FLEA MARKET 7 a.m.-5 p.m. T&W Flea Market, 1717 N. T St.

GHOST INVESTIGATIONS BRUNCH 1-3 p.m. $45. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com, secondsightparanormal.com

HALLOW-WINE HOEDOWN 1-6 p.m. Free. Adult-only party with costume contest, pumpkin carving, popcorn bar and corn hole tournament. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

NOT YOUR KID’S HALLOWEEN PARTY 2 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

BALLET PENSACOLA PRESENTS: A NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS 2:30 p.m. $40. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

POTTER PALOOZA 5-11 p.m. Free. Harry Potter trivia and costume contest, themed drinks and food. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

B.A.R.ELY ALIVE PARTY WITH SCARY-OKE 8 p.m.-3 a.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 10.28

BOOS AND BOOZE BAR BINGO 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Apple Annie’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 10.29

HALLOWEEN PARTY AT POETRY WORKSHOP 3:30-5 p.m. Party open to all teens, hosted by Poet Laureate Marc Livanos. 5629 Byrom St., Room 113.

TRICK OR TRIVIA 7:30-10 p.m. $500 in prizes. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WEDNESDAY 10.30

ZALLOWEEN 4-6 p.m. Free. Kids costume contest, candy, games, arts and crafts. Zarzaur Law, 11 E. Romana St. zarzaurlaw.com

TALKING TO THE DEAD: ALL HALLOW’S EVE AND VICTORIAN SÉANCE 5:15-7:45 p.m. Tickets required. Clara Barkley Dorr House, 311 S. Adams St. historicpensacola.org

LATIN CALACA NIGHT 7 p.m.-midnight. Costumes encouraged. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com