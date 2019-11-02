Winners & Losers 10/31/19

Winners

Jack Brown

Visit Pensacola announced that former county administrator would serve as the organization’s interim president. The Visit Pensacola Board of Directors has awarded SearchWide Global the task of recruiting the next president and CEO of Visit Pensacola. At the recommendation from the Executive Committee, a search committee will be created to evaluate potential candidates. The search committee will be chaired by Visit Pensacola Vice-Chairman DC Reeves. Brown will start at Visit Pensacola in late November to ensure a smooth transition before current President Steve Hayes’s final day on Dec. 1.

LandrumHR

The full-service workforce solutions, HR outsourcing and consulting firm, headquartered in Pensacola, was presented with a North American Supplier of Excellence Award from GE Renewable Energy. LandrumHR was one of six suppliers to be awarded The North American Supplier of Excellence Award and was recognized for their fulfillment and support of the GE Renewable Energy facility in Pensacola.

Pamela Marsh

The First Amendment Foundation announced that the former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida will become president of the organization on Dec. 1. She will replace Barbara Petersen, who announced her retirement earlier this year. As U.S. Attorney from 2010 to 2015, Marsh was the lead federal prosecutor in 23 counties, from Alachua to Escambia, and was the first woman appointed to the position. She earned a reputation for investigating and prosecuting cases related to banking, healthcare fraud, public corruption, cybersecurity, terrorism and human trafficking.

Losers

Matt Gaetz

Last week, our congressman from Fort Walton Beach led a sit-in of his fellow Republican lawmakers during a closed congressional hearing related to President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine regarding foreign aid and the 2020 election. Gaetz protested his party being locked out the process, even though 48 GOP lawmakers have participated in the inquiry hearings. That’s one out of every four Republicans in the House. Even more shameful, 13 of the Gaetz-led protestors were members of the three relevant committees and, therefore, allowed to attend the hearings. Adding to the intellectual dishonesty, when Republicans controlled the House, committees held closed hearings.

Ron DeSantis

Let America Vote inducted the Florida governor to the Voter Suppression Hall of Shame, a list of the country’s most active vote-suppressing politicians. “In 2018, Floridians voted for Amendment 4 by a wide margin to restore the right to vote to individuals who have served their time. Then, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida GOP betrayed the will of the voters by passing a poll tax,” said Porsha White, National Political Director of Let America Vote. “DeSantis signed into law a bill requiring individuals to pay all fines and fees before their right to vote is restored. Let’s be clear—DeSantis is supporting a poll tax that disproportionately impacts Floridians of color.” Let America Vote’s Hall of Shame exists to expose politicians suppressing votes, to call attention to their next elections and to educate voters on how to hold them accountable.